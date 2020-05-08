The soundest blues I know where on twitter trying to justify the Pickford tackle with videos or stills of Liverpool tackles. They were all also sharing or commenting on media stories about it as if the media are obsessed etc.



Literally the only people I've spoken to about Virgil's injury, are other fans and largely blues. I haven't once brought it up.



Social media is definitely to blame for a fair bit of this, though understand lots have to work with them on a daily basis so have to put up with it a bit more.



Their shouting when top of the league was fucking hilarious, added to by our 7-2 loss to Villa they were in heaven. I'm in a group text with some family members and we don't really talk specifically about red or blue, I don't think I've ever sent a goading text to the group about Everton (what's the point?). As soon as they're winning and we lose one they're all in there getting their oars in and revelling in it. I haven't even sent anything these past few weeks when some equilibrium has been restored, but then all we hear is "you'll never hear the end of them kopites" etc etc.



All fun and games, this season so far has been their best in a lot of their lifetimes and they're still largely shite and not fit to lace our boots. Happy days.