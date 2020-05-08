« previous next »
Haha what have I got involved in, I think we should have a Rawk straightener outside the Aiggy Arms tonight, at 7pm, who's up for it? Ill take Andy and if he twats me I want Sol Grundies as back up  :D

All joking aside, I understand there's view points from different people but I certainly don't agree you can't call a twat a twat because there's other shit going on.

Andy, as far as I'm concerned your lucky mate because the blues I know are horrible bastards and I don't say that easily as some are family. Fucking worse one of the lot is my father in law, nice fella, brilliant grandad to my kids, turns into a fucking rabid mongrel when football is mentioned  :o I dropped some food off to him last week and with a wry smile on his face he says "Looks like that yard dog Van Dijk is out for a while then".

Fuck Everton
Haha what have I got involved in, I think we should have a Rawk straightener outside the Aiggy Arms tonight, at 7pm, who's up for it? Ill take Andy and if he twats me I want Sol Grundies as back up  :D

All joking aside, I understand there's view points from different people but I certainly don't agree you can't call a twat a twat because there's other shit going on.

Andy, as far as I'm concerned your lucky mate because the blues I know are horrible bastards and I don't say that easily as some are family. Fucking worse one of the lot is my father in law, nice fella, brilliant grandad to my kids, turns into a fucking rabid mongrel when football is mentioned  :o I dropped some food off to him last week and with a wry smile on his face he says "Looks like that yard dog Van Dijk is out for a while then".

Fuck Everton


Should have taken the food with you as you went. "Looks like you'll be hungry for a while yet then".
They'll be moaning again tonight, seeing as the Liver Building is bathed in red light from top to bottom just like it was yesterday too.

We all know how terrified they are of the colour red. 😁

Sad acts. ;D
Haha what have I got involved in, I think we should have a Rawk straightener outside the Aiggy Arms tonight, at 7pm, who's up for it? Ill take Andy and if he twats me I want Sol Grundies as back up  :D

All joking aside, I understand there's view points from different people but I certainly don't agree you can't call a twat a twat because there's other shit going on.

Andy, as far as I'm concerned your lucky mate because the blues I know are horrible bastards and I don't say that easily as some are family. Fucking worse one of the lot is my father in law, nice fella, brilliant grandad to my kids, turns into a fucking rabid mongrel when football is mentioned  :o I dropped some food off to him last week and with a wry smile on his face he says "Looks like that yard dog Van Dijk is out for a while then".

Fuck Everton
I know yard dog is often used especially by old scouse fellas about centre halves, but if there is one centre half that could never be described as a yard dog, it's him.
Haha what have I got involved in, I think we should have a Rawk straightener outside the Aiggy Arms tonight, at 7pm, who's up for it? Ill take Andy and if he twats me I want Sol Grundies as back up  :D

All joking aside, I understand there's view points from different people but I certainly don't agree you can't call a twat a twat because there's other shit going on.

Andy, as far as I'm concerned your lucky mate because the blues I know are horrible bastards and I don't say that easily as some are family. Fucking worse one of the lot is my father in law, nice fella, brilliant grandad to my kids, turns into a fucking rabid mongrel when football is mentioned  :o I dropped some food off to him last week and with a wry smile on his face he says "Looks like that yard dog Van Dijk is out for a while then".

Fuck Everton


There are two types of blues in the world. There are the sound minority who Andy knows and people like Speedo Mick and Bob Starkey(if you frequent Twitter you'll probably have come across Blue Nose Bob). And there are the bitter, rabid mongrels who sadly take up the majority of their support these days. The latter are the ones who most of us come across far too often for any of our liking.
There are two types of blues in the world. There are the sound minority who Andy knows and people like Speedo Mick and Bob Starkey(if you frequent Twitter you'll probably have come across Blue Nose Bob). And there are the bitter, rabid mongrels who sadly take up the majority of their support these days. The latter are the ones who most of us come across far too often for any of our liking.

Social media has a lot to answer for. My grandson is a Blue, loves football, plays as often as he can, coaches a kids team and genuinely accepts we've got good players. After the Derby he was showing me a variety of stills of various tackles by our players, posted on Twitter, which he said proved that Everton were fighting fire with fire. He's sensible enough not, so far, to be completely brainwashed but all the social media shite is definitely frying a fair few of their brains.

I think the Derby showed that, despite all the hype, they aren't in a position to challenge for anything this season. But on the upside they should avoid relegation.
Social media has a lot to answer for. My grandson is a Blue, loves football, plays as often as he can, coaches a kids team and genuinely accepts we've got good players. After the Derby he was showing me a variety of stills of various tackles by our players, posted on Twitter, which he said proved that Everton were fighting fire with fire. He's sensible enough not, so far, to be completely brainwashed but all the social media shite is definitely frying a fair few of their brains.

I think the Derby showed that, despite all the hype, they aren't in a position to challenge for anything this season. But on the upside they should avoid relegation.


Let's hope you're wrong. You're right though. Social media has definitely made the rivalry worse. It does give away what people are really like though. In the past without social media, you perhaps wouldn't have seen or heard any vitriol towards us from certain blues, and thought they were sound. But now with social media, they get exposed for what they're really like.
The soundest blues I know where on twitter trying to justify the Pickford tackle with videos or stills of Liverpool tackles. They were all also sharing or commenting on media stories about it as if the media are obsessed etc.

Literally the only people I've spoken to about Virgil's injury, are other fans and largely blues. I haven't once brought it up.

Social media is definitely to blame for a fair bit of this, though understand lots have to work with them on a daily basis so have to put up with it a bit more.

Their shouting when top of the league was fucking hilarious, added to by our 7-2 loss to Villa they were in heaven. I'm in a group text with some family members and we don't really talk specifically about red or blue, I don't think I've ever sent a goading text to the group about Everton (what's the point?). As soon as they're winning and we lose one they're all in there getting their oars in and revelling in it. I haven't even sent anything these past few weeks when some equilibrium has been restored, but then all we hear is "you'll never hear the end of them kopites" etc etc.

All fun and games, this season so far has been their best in a lot of their lifetimes and they're still largely shite and not fit to lace our boots. Happy days.
The soundest blues I know where on twitter trying to justify the Pickford tackle with videos or stills of Liverpool tackles. They were all also sharing or commenting on media stories about it as if the media are obsessed etc.

Literally the only people I've spoken to about Virgil's injury, are other fans and largely blues. I haven't once brought it up.

Social media is definitely to blame for a fair bit of this, though understand lots have to work with them on a daily basis so have to put up with it a bit more.

Their shouting when top of the league was fucking hilarious, added to by our 7-2 loss to Villa they were in heaven. I'm in a group text with some family members and we don't really talk specifically about red or blue, I don't think I've ever sent a goading text to the group about Everton (what's the point?). As soon as they're winning and we lose one they're all in there getting their oars in and revelling in it. I haven't even sent anything these past few weeks when some equilibrium has been restored, but then all we hear is "you'll never hear the end of them kopites" etc etc.

All fun and games, this season so far has been their best in a lot of their lifetimes and they're still largely shite and not fit to lace our boots. Happy days.

It's a common trait of a blue to project what they are really like on to us and then point the finger. Gobshites.
I know yard dog is often used especially by old scouse fellas about centre halves, but if there is one centre half that could never be described as a yard dog, it's him.
Ron Yeats , the original yard dog  ;D
Haha what have I got involved in, I think we should have a Rawk straightener outside the Aiggy Arms tonight, at 7pm, who's up for it? Ill take Andy and if he twats me I want Sol Grundies as back up  :D

All joking aside, I understand there's view points from different people but I certainly don't agree you can't call a twat a twat because there's other shit going on.

Andy, as far as I'm concerned your lucky mate because the blues I know are horrible bastards and I don't say that easily as some are family. Fucking worse one of the lot is my father in law, nice fella, brilliant grandad to my kids, turns into a fucking rabid mongrel when football is mentioned  :o I dropped some food off to him last week and with a wry smile on his face he says "Looks like that yard dog Van Dijk is out for a while then".

Fuck Everton


At least if we had a punch up outside the Aigburth Arms, they've got that nice big outside tent set up :)

Yeah most of the blues I know are actually sound. You sound like you know some absolute belters :)

(Can I say belters?) :)
Haha.

https://twitter.com/ESPNUK/status/1326465612667908099
Even if you only compared like for like with him and Jesus, Id take Jesus every time. 

Who was the last Everton player to make the shortlist (or the long list) for the ballon dor?
The soundest blues I know where on twitter trying to justify the Pickford tackle with videos or stills of Liverpool tackles. They were all also sharing or commenting on media stories about it as if the media are obsessed etc.

Literally the only people I've spoken to about Virgil's injury, are other fans and largely blues. I haven't once brought it up.

Social media is definitely to blame for a fair bit of this, though understand lots have to work with them on a daily basis so have to put up with it a bit more.

Their shouting when top of the league was fucking hilarious, added to by our 7-2 loss to Villa they were in heaven. I'm in a group text with some family members and we don't really talk specifically about red or blue, I don't think I've ever sent a goading text to the group about Everton (what's the point?). As soon as they're winning and we lose one they're all in there getting their oars in and revelling in it. I haven't even sent anything these past few weeks when some equilibrium has been restored, but then all we hear is "you'll never hear the end of them kopites" etc etc.

All fun and games, this season so far has been their best in a lot of their lifetimes and they're still largely shite and not fit to lace our boots. Happy days.

Exactly! They are irrelevant, as per my 'dead sheep' analogy. I'll just drop this in here again.  ;D

https://twitter.com/liverpoolphil10/status/1322957315327315968?s=09
