Online TheTeflonJohn

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26400 on: Today at 07:44:00 AM »
Haha what have I got involved in, I think we should have a Rawk straightener outside the Aiggy Arms tonight, at 7pm, who's up for it? Ill take Andy and if he twats me I want Sol Grundies as back up  :D

All joking aside, I understand there's view points from different people but I certainly don't agree you can't call a twat a twat because there's other shit going on.

Andy, as far as I'm concerned your lucky mate because the blues I know are horrible bastards and I don't say that easily as some are family. Fucking worse one of the lot is my father in law, nice fella, brilliant grandad to my kids, turns into a fucking rabid mongrel when football is mentioned  :o I dropped some food off to him last week and with a wry smile on his face he says "Looks like that yard dog Van Dijk is out for a while then".

Fuck Everton
Online Groundskeeper Willie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26401 on: Today at 07:56:17 AM »
Should have taken the food with you as you went. "Looks like you'll be hungry for a while yet then".
Offline Jshooters

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26402 on: Today at 08:42:27 AM »
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26403 on: Today at 08:56:47 AM »
Sad acts. ;D
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26404 on: Today at 09:01:05 AM »
I know yard dog is often used especially by old scouse fellas about centre halves, but if there is one centre half that could never be described as a yard dog, it's him.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26405 on: Today at 09:02:07 AM »
There are two types of blues in the world. There are the sound minority who Andy knows and people like Speedo Mick and Bob Starkey(if you frequent Twitter you'll probably have come across Blue Nose Bob). And there are the bitter, rabid mongrels who sadly take up the majority of their support these days. The latter are the ones who most of us come across far too often for any of our liking.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26406 on: Today at 09:08:24 AM »
Social media has a lot to answer for. My grandson is a Blue, loves football, plays as often as he can, coaches a kids team and genuinely accepts we've got good players. After the Derby he was showing me a variety of stills of various tackles by our players, posted on Twitter, which he said proved that Everton were fighting fire with fire. He's sensible enough not, so far, to be completely brainwashed but all the social media shite is definitely frying a fair few of their brains.

I think the Derby showed that, despite all the hype, they aren't in a position to challenge for anything this season. But on the upside they should avoid relegation.
