Haha what have I got involved in, I think we should have a Rawk straightener outside the Aiggy Arms tonight, at 7pm, who's up for it? Ill take Andy and if he twats me I want Sol Grundies as back upAll joking aside, I understand there's view points from different people but I certainly don't agree you can't call a twat a twat because there's other shit going on.Andy, as far as I'm concerned your lucky mate because the blues I know are horrible bastards and I don't say that easily as some are family. Fucking worse one of the lot is my father in law, nice fella, brilliant grandad to my kids, turns into a fucking rabid mongrel when football is mentionedI dropped some food off to him last week and with a wry smile on his face he says "Looks like that yard dog Van Dijk is out for a while then".Fuck Everton