« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 655 656 657 658 659 [660]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1506716 times)

Offline JRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26360 on: Today at 09:26:07 AM »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 08:26:44 AM
Ali, Van Dijk, Maguire.

I cant say this type of tackle will make Pickford popular with other players, who knows how it will end up for him.
I dont think Manzukic is too keen on him either.
Logged

Offline RedSamba

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26361 on: Today at 10:02:25 AM »


Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26362 on: Today at 10:16:36 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 03:01:20 AM
To be honest, I was thinking the same. A three match ban is nothing when you've put a fellow professional out of the game for up to a season or more. Players sent off and banned for reckless assaults should be banned for as long as the assaulted player is out injured.

It's Mrs. Spion's birthday so we've just twatted a bottle of champagne and two bottles of wine, but I'd say the same when sober tomorrow.

It's ridiculous that a clogger can put a player out for a season and get away Scot free and another player put a fellow professional out for at least four games but only get banned for three himself.
That's good work sir!

Agree with the sentiment. 3 games vs a season is inadequate, but I guess it's about proving recklessness. Knowing the way the game is in this country, recklessness would be judged by a 3 man panel of Riley, Danny Murphy, and Sam Allardyce.

Logged

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,150
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26363 on: Today at 10:16:46 AM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 07:48:03 AM
Turn it in wool.

I've got blue family and friends and every single one of them turns into a horrible twat when football is mentioned.

I can't comment on your family or friends, but calling other football fans animals is shite.

Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Online butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26364 on: Today at 10:40:03 AM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 07:48:03 AM
Turn it in wool.

I've got blue family and friends and every single one of them turns into a horrible twat when football is mentioned.

You sound like an overgrown child coming out with things like that. Have a bit of perspective.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26365 on: Today at 11:18:50 AM »
Canada gain a point in the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup against England, their first point in the history of the competition, with their goalkeeper scoring the equaliser, another first in the history of the competition. Adam Morgan (Liverpool) was one of England's scorers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ory5lTLAdLI
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26366 on: Today at 12:35:24 PM »
Ha ha - good find  ;D
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 528
  • Rarely rattled
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26367 on: Today at 12:49:20 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:18:50 AM
Canada gain a point in the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup against England, their first point in the history of the competition, with their goalkeeper scoring the equaliser, another first in the history of the competition. Adam Morgan (Liverpool) was one of England's scorers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ory5lTLAdLI

 :lmao
Brilliant. I suppose that since he had already conceded one goal there was something just inevitable about that second one going in. Also nice to see an early outing for his now trademark flapping at a ball already past him.
Logged

Online BJ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26368 on: Today at 01:03:57 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 10:16:46 AM
I can't comment on your family or friends, but calling other football fans animals is shite.
I read the original comment as him calling the players animals not the fans. 
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,038
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26369 on: Today at 01:06:48 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:18:50 AM
Canada gain a point in the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup against England, their first point in the history of the competition, with their goalkeeper scoring the equaliser, another first in the history of the competition. Adam Morgan (Liverpool) was one of England's scorers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ory5lTLAdLI

:lmao

that ridiculous dive, he hasnt changed a bit!

How has he got this far, hes uncoachable.
Logged

Offline TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,139
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26370 on: Today at 01:11:47 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 10:16:46 AM
I can't comment on your family or friends, but calling other football fans animals is shite.
Well, when you have a fan base who carryout wall pushing gestures every single year at the Derby, sing the old ditty about never your fault (Hillsborough references), use the deaths of 39 people as a point scoring exercise, live and interact with the fuckers on a daily basis only to get bitter and twisted shite thrown in your face at every turn, you tend to think like that. I`ve got friends who bring up Heysel at virtually every fucking opportunity and I`ve got family who are so bitter I cannot talk football with them because the conversation just turns bizzare.

We`ve then got the recent situation where they have been overjoyed at the loss of two of ours best players after being assaulted by their players on the pitch.

So no mate, calling other football fans animals is not shite.
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 10:40:03 AM
You sound like an overgrown child coming out with things like that. Have a bit of perspective.
Do I? Read above, I`ve got plenty of perspective.
Logged

Offline TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,139
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26371 on: Today at 01:15:05 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:18:50 AM
Canada gain a point in the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup against England, their first point in the history of the competition, with their goalkeeper scoring the equaliser, another first in the history of the competition. Adam Morgan (Liverpool) was one of England's scorers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ory5lTLAdLI
Ha ha, so the lads got a long form (not arms) for shitness  :D
Logged

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,150
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26372 on: Today at 01:16:04 PM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 01:11:47 PM
Well, when you have a fan base who carryout wall pushing gestures every single year at the Derby, sing the old ditty about never your fault (Hillsborough references), use the deaths of 39 people as a point scoring exercise, live and interact with the fuckers on a daily basis only to get bitter and twisted shite thrown in your face at every turn, you tend to think like that. I`ve got friends who bring up Heysel at virtually every fucking opportunity and I`ve got family who are so bitter I cannot talk football with them because the conversation just turns bizzare.

We`ve then got the recent situation where they have been overjoyed at the loss of two of ours best players after being assaulted by their players on the pitch.

So no mate, calling other football fans animals is not shite.Do I? Read above, I`ve got plenty of perspective.

Well I'd suggest you need to get new mates then.. They sound like total bellends.

I've got some properly bitter blue friends but none that would sink as low as them. And yeah, I've been going to the derby for years and I've seen all the bollocks that some of their fans get up to.

We've got our own dickhead fans as well sadly - just because you support any football team or another - doesn't mean you're 'good' or 'bad'

Every club has got absolute scum that follows them and every club has the majority of decent fans that hate all that shite.

When I've been at Goodison I just laugh at the idiots - winds them up even more.

I just think that 'we' as a fanbase should be better than that. So what if some of their fans are absolute c*nts? Shouldn't affect what we do or how we act.


That's just my take on it.
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26373 on: Today at 01:24:59 PM »
Poisonous is a fair word.

They're not all like that, but nasty, vengeful, psychotic is how a large proportion of them are when it comes to anything LFC.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26374 on: Today at 01:29:23 PM »
So they've lost all 3 games since the Derby right in which Richarlison was banned? I bet most of the fucking mongs are still happy with that.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,654
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26375 on: Today at 01:39:30 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:18:50 AM
Canada gain a point in the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup against England, their first point in the history of the competition, with their goalkeeper scoring the equaliser, another first in the history of the competition. Adam Morgan (Liverpool) was one of England's scorers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ory5lTLAdLI

What the fuck is he doing with his right arm after the ball has sailed over his head?! Is he trying to use the force or something?
Logged

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,856
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26376 on: Today at 01:52:58 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:18:50 AM
Canada gain a point in the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup against England, their first point in the history of the competition, with their goalkeeper scoring the equaliser, another first in the history of the competition. Adam Morgan (Liverpool) was one of England's scorers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ory5lTLAdLI


Im sure the young keeper will learn from his mistake.
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,352
  • Yeah right..
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26377 on: Today at 02:08:17 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 01:16:04 PM
Well I'd suggest you need to get new mates then.. They sound like total bellends.

I've got some properly bitter blue friends but none that would sink as low as them. And yeah, I've been going to the derby for years and I've seen all the bollocks that some of their fans get up to.

We've got our own dickhead fans as well sadly - just because you support any football team or another - doesn't mean you're 'good' or 'bad'

Every club has got absolute scum that follows them and every club has the majority of decent fans that hate all that shite.

When I've been at Goodison I just laugh at the idiots - winds them up even more.

I just think that 'we' as a fanbase should be better than that. So what if some of their fans are absolute c*nts? Shouldn't affect what we do or how we act.


That's just my take on it.

Would be my take too..Some good blues out there who give and take without stooping low..plenty of dickheads who I'd defo come to blows with if I returned the fire, they don't get any of my time at all & that does seem to rattle them even more.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,130
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26378 on: Today at 02:35:58 PM »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:29:23 PM
So they've lost all 3 games since the Derby right in which Richarlison was banned? I bet most of the fucking mongs are still happy with that.

Shouldn't use that word mate. Its pretty outdated and very offensive to a lot of people.
Logged

Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,102
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26379 on: Today at 02:50:48 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:35:58 PM
Shouldn't use that word mate. Its pretty outdated and very offensive to a lot of people.
Was just about to post something similar to your reply.
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Online butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26380 on: Today at 02:54:53 PM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 01:11:47 PM
Well, when you have a fan base who carryout wall pushing gestures every single year at the Derby, sing the old ditty about never your fault (Hillsborough references), use the deaths of 39 people as a point scoring exercise, live and interact with the fuckers on a daily basis only to get bitter and twisted shite thrown in your face at every turn, you tend to think like that. I`ve got friends who bring up Heysel at virtually every fucking opportunity and I`ve got family who are so bitter I cannot talk football with them because the conversation just turns bizzare.

We`ve then got the recent situation where they have been overjoyed at the loss of two of ours best players after being assaulted by their players on the pitch.

So no mate, calling other football fans animals is not shite.Do I? Read above, I`ve got plenty of perspective.

That's just anecdotal mate, it has no more merit than me saying every blue I know is sound. Ultimately there's no meaningful correlation between supporting Everton, or any other club, and being any less of a human being, or an 'animal', if you want to use that parlance. People around the city are losing loved ones, red or blue. As a city, Liverpool has been badly let down. So I do think a bit of perspective would help. Calling people animals for supporting a particular club is a bit much at the best of times, in the current climate it's just plain crass.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 655 656 657 658 659 [660]   Go Up
« previous next »
 