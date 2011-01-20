« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 655 656 657 658 659 [660]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1506376 times)

Offline JRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26360 on: Today at 09:26:07 AM »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 08:26:44 AM
Ali, Van Dijk, Maguire.

I cant say this type of tackle will make Pickford popular with other players, who knows how it will end up for him.
I dont think Manzukic is too keen on him either.
Logged

Offline RedSamba

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26361 on: Today at 10:02:25 AM »


Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26362 on: Today at 10:16:36 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 03:01:20 AM
To be honest, I was thinking the same. A three match ban is nothing when you've put a fellow professional out of the game for up to a season or more. Players sent off and banned for reckless assaults should be banned for as long as the assaulted player is out injured.

It's Mrs. Spion's birthday so we've just twatted a bottle of champagne and two bottles of wine, but I'd say the same when sober tomorrow.

It's ridiculous that a clogger can put a player out for a season and get away Scot free and another player put a fellow professional out for at least four games but only get banned for three himself.
That's good work sir!

Agree with the sentiment. 3 games vs a season is inadequate, but I guess it's about proving recklessness. Knowing the way the game is in this country, recklessness would be judged by a 3 man panel of Riley, Danny Murphy, and Sam Allardyce.

Logged

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,150
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26363 on: Today at 10:16:46 AM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 07:48:03 AM
Turn it in wool.

I've got blue family and friends and every single one of them turns into a horrible twat when football is mentioned.

I can't comment on your family or friends, but calling other football fans animals is shite.

Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26364 on: Today at 10:40:03 AM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 07:48:03 AM
Turn it in wool.

I've got blue family and friends and every single one of them turns into a horrible twat when football is mentioned.

You sound like an overgrown child coming out with things like that. Have a bit of perspective.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26365 on: Today at 11:18:50 AM »
Canada gain a point in the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup against England, their first point in the history of the competition, with their goalkeeper scoring the equaliser, another first in the history of the competition. Adam Morgan (Liverpool) was one of England's scorers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ory5lTLAdLI
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26366 on: Today at 12:35:24 PM »
Ha ha - good find  ;D
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 528
  • Rarely rattled
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26367 on: Today at 12:49:20 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:18:50 AM
Canada gain a point in the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup against England, their first point in the history of the competition, with their goalkeeper scoring the equaliser, another first in the history of the competition. Adam Morgan (Liverpool) was one of England's scorers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ory5lTLAdLI

 :lmao
Brilliant. I suppose that since he had already conceded one goal there was something just inevitable about that second one going in. Also nice to see an early outing for his now trademark flapping at a ball already past him.
Logged

Online BJ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26368 on: Today at 01:03:57 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 10:16:46 AM
I can't comment on your family or friends, but calling other football fans animals is shite.
I read the original comment as him calling the players animals not the fans. 
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,038
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26369 on: Today at 01:06:48 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:18:50 AM
Canada gain a point in the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup against England, their first point in the history of the competition, with their goalkeeper scoring the equaliser, another first in the history of the competition. Adam Morgan (Liverpool) was one of England's scorers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ory5lTLAdLI

:lmao

that ridiculous dive, he hasnt changed a bit!

How has he got this far, hes uncoachable.
Logged

Online TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,139
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26370 on: Today at 01:11:47 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 10:16:46 AM
I can't comment on your family or friends, but calling other football fans animals is shite.
Well, when you have a fan base who carryout wall pushing gestures every single year at the Derby, sing the old ditty about never your fault (Hillsborough references), use the deaths of 39 people as a point scoring exercise, live and interact with the fuckers on a daily basis only to get bitter and twisted shite thrown in your face at every turn, you tend to think like that. I`ve got friends who bring up Heysel at virtually every fucking opportunity and I`ve got family who are so bitter I cannot talk football with them because the conversation just turns bizzare.

We`ve then got the recent situation where they have been overjoyed at the loss of two of ours best players after being assaulted by their players on the pitch.

So no mate, calling other football fans animals is not shite.
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 10:40:03 AM
You sound like an overgrown child coming out with things like that. Have a bit of perspective.
Do I? Read above, I`ve got plenty of perspective.
Logged

Online TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,139
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26371 on: Today at 01:15:05 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:18:50 AM
Canada gain a point in the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup against England, their first point in the history of the competition, with their goalkeeper scoring the equaliser, another first in the history of the competition. Adam Morgan (Liverpool) was one of England's scorers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ory5lTLAdLI
Ha ha, so the lads got a long form (not arms) for shitness  :D
Logged

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,150
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26372 on: Today at 01:16:04 PM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 01:11:47 PM
Well, when you have a fan base who carryout wall pushing gestures every single year at the Derby, sing the old ditty about never your fault (Hillsborough references), use the deaths of 39 people as a point scoring exercise, live and interact with the fuckers on a daily basis only to get bitter and twisted shite thrown in your face at every turn, you tend to think like that. I`ve got friends who bring up Heysel at virtually every fucking opportunity and I`ve got family who are so bitter I cannot talk football with them because the conversation just turns bizzare.

We`ve then got the recent situation where they have been overjoyed at the loss of two of ours best players after being assaulted by their players on the pitch.

So no mate, calling other football fans animals is not shite.Do I? Read above, I`ve got plenty of perspective.

Well I'd suggest you need to get new mates then.. They sound like total bellends.

I've got some properly bitter blue friends but none that would sink as low as them. And yeah, I've been going to the derby for years and I've seen all the bollocks that some of their fans get up to.

We've got our own dickhead fans as well sadly - just because you support any football team or another - doesn't mean you're 'good' or 'bad'

Every club has got absolute scum that follows them and every club has the majority of decent fans that hate all that shite.

When I've been at Goodison I just laugh at the idiots - winds them up even more.

I just think that 'we' as a fanbase should be better than that. So what if some of their fans are absolute c*nts? Shouldn't affect what we do or how we act.


That's just my take on it.
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26373 on: Today at 01:24:59 PM »
Poisonous is a fair word.

They're not all like that, but nasty, vengeful, psychotic is how a large proportion of them are when it comes to anything LFC.
Logged

Online kaesarsosei

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26374 on: Today at 01:29:23 PM »
So they've lost all 3 games since the Derby right in which Richarlison was banned? I bet most of the fucking mongs are still happy with that.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 655 656 657 658 659 [660]   Go Up
« previous next »
 