FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Today at 10:06:30 AM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 08:18:09 AM
Ancelotti bought Godfrey for £25 million and put him on the bench for Mason Holgate.

Ancelotti loaned out Moise Kean who's been killing it for PSG so far and kept Cenk Tosun as backup striker  ;D

An obviously unfit Holgate at that. Why they didn't stick with Mina at the back or use the fresh legs of Gordon when Bernard was knackered after 30 minutes are just some of the complaints against Carlo ex-Magnifico.

They will be fucked if they have to play midweek Eurooean games but that is as likely as Farage being the new UK ambassador to Washington.

And the latest moan? They have a fixture pile up over Xmas because they have to play United on 23rd December. Get the excuses in early lads.
Today at 10:10:25 AM
Well this is quite good..a fucking T-Rex with Tourette's!  :lmao

https://twitter.com/i/status/1325140046043897856
Today at 10:56:50 AM
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 08:16:53 AM
The Carlo thread is amazing. Admittedly many of the things they are whinging about are things we all knew when he first went there but the lack of respect they are showing is unbelievable. Who do they expect to get as manager who is better?

Their level is no-marks and past it final payday whores. Really is time they learnt their place.
Their next move will be to get Moyes back when it comes to the next manager . They've tried everything else since he left.
