FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26240 on: Yesterday at 07:26:05 PM
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 06:33:18 PM
... He marched them up to the top of the league
And he marched them down again
:lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26241 on: Yesterday at 07:30:33 PM
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 07:00:42 PM
Status Quo returned by the end of the season when they were only half way up, they were neither up nor down
Down, down ...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26242 on: Yesterday at 07:39:25 PM
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 07:30:33 PM
Down, down ...
Rolling down the dustpipe, na-na-na-na nana-na-nana-na
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26243 on: Yesterday at 07:47:41 PM
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 05:40:32 PM
Ancelotti been schooled by 3 tin pot managers in last 3 weeks. Hasnt looked good for him. Not soley his fault but simply not good enough

Well that really is harsh . . . on Hasenhuttl.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26244 on: Yesterday at 07:52:33 PM
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:39:55 PM
It's been mentioned but Pickfuck nearly took out Maguire with a little help from another defender - should've been a penalty

not even a card

But this time at least he had one foot in the ground.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26245 on: Yesterday at 07:52:45 PM
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:44:12 PM
Richarlison got a three game ban

Thiago has missed 4 games because of the tackle.
At least they had Richi available for their midweek European games
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26246 on: Yesterday at 08:07:09 PM
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 05:49:07 PM
Fascinating stuff from their fans about the Pickford volley on Maguire. All their shouts are that Maguire pushed Pickford, so was never a pen as Pickford was fouled first. Issue most people have with it isnt that they think it was a pen, its that Pickford basically assaulted another player in the space of 3 weeks. Also, he didnt even need to try & catch the ball as it was going out for a goal kick.

My only hope is that hes not dropped for the next game, so fingers crossed he has a good international break and doesnt accidentally drop a piano on Harry Kane or something

I mean, Maguire did push him and that put him off balance and didn't help.  But once he'd dropped the ball, the assault on Maguire was all Pickford.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26247 on: Yesterday at 08:13:46 PM
Getting everything they deserve after those assaults on Virgil and Thiago.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26248 on: Yesterday at 08:14:58 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 07:52:45 PM
At least they had Richi available for their midweek European games   September
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26249 on: Yesterday at 08:16:13 PM
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 07:30:33 PM
Down, down ...

Francis Rossi?

Too much red in that name lid
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26250 on: Yesterday at 08:20:52 PM
Now they have the worst loss streak in the league along with Sheffield Utd. They may even lose to Sheffield next.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26251 on: Yesterday at 08:23:00 PM
Carlo Ancelotti says Everton will be in a European competition next year, even if he has to write the song himself.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26252 on: Yesterday at 08:26:19 PM
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 08:13:46 PM
Getting everything they deserve after those assaults on Virgil and Thiago.

Didn't you hear, the fallout from their own players' disgusting tackles is both our fault and the root cause of their return to Everton-esque form. Trumpian logic.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26253 on: Yesterday at 08:27:54 PM
And now youre gonna believe us and now youre gonna believe us

Were gonna finish mid table
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26254 on: Yesterday at 08:31:36 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:20:52 PM
Now they have the worst loss streak in the league along with Sheffield Utd. They may even lose to Sheffield next.

With this type of form, and their coming fixtures, I think they could be in trouble by the turn of the year ...

21.11. Fulham (a)
28.11. Leeds (h)
05.12. Burnley (a)
12.12. Chelsea (h)
15.12. Leicester (a)
19.12. Arsenal (h)
22.12. Man Utd (h) LC
26.12. Sheffield Utd (a)
28.12. Man City (h)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26255 on: Yesterday at 08:55:44 PM
Good job Goodison wasn't packed. Imagine the booooooo's....
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26256 on: Yesterday at 09:07:55 PM
What's with their doping obsession? Are they just trying to kid themselves at this point?

Like Man City with the hacking bollocks, they've convinced themselves we'll be stripped of titles and thrown out the league.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26257 on: Yesterday at 09:22:43 PM
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 03:28:57 PM

They and the media acted like we destroyed there season when we have lost 3 in a row over it.


Who did what now?  I have a very vivid memory that most of the destroyed Liverpools season shouts were preceded with hahahahaha weve and came from Everton fans on the internet and phone ins.

Anyway, if they mentally collapse after a wee bit of criticism for shithousery then they never had any chance of doing anything at all.  Things get a lot tougher than that towards the end of the season when youre mixing with the big boys.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26258 on: Yesterday at 09:31:04 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:07:55 PM
What's with their doping obsession? Are they just trying to kid themselves at this point?

Like Man City with the hacking bollocks, they've convinced themselves we'll be stripped of titles and thrown out the league.

They have every right to have a doping obsession. They have perfected signing dopes.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26259 on: Yesterday at 10:07:08 PM
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26260 on: Yesterday at 10:10:40 PM
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26261 on: Yesterday at 10:11:12 PM
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 08:13:46 PM
Getting everything they deserve after those assaults on Virgil and Thiago.

Great isnt it. Never wanted United to win a game as much as today and with the added bonus of Ole being the saviour again. We now will have the international break of bitters fuming, blaming the redshite and offering straighteners to each other on social media and UTD fans with there hopes up thinking they have turned the corner again. The same corner they have turned more times than Lewis Hamilton. Another thing Pickford must be shagging Michael Oliver or someone else in Stockley Park that's the only explanation.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26262 on: Yesterday at 10:14:47 PM
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26263 on: Yesterday at 10:29:45 PM
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26264 on: Yesterday at 10:33:09 PM
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 10:11:12 PM
Great isnt it. Never wanted United to win a game as much as today and with the added bonus of Ole being the saviour again. We now will have the international break of bitters fuming, blaming the redshite and offering straighteners to each other on social media and UTD fans with there hopes up thinking they have turned the corner again. The same corner they have turned more times than Lewis Hamilton. Another thing Pickford must be shagging Michael Oliver or someone else in Stockley Park that's the only explanation.

I felt the same, I do will them on against City but yeah today was good. It's probably the first time I've willed them on against Everton, it's been building for a few years and I can't stand them now, their fans are a disgrace.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26265 on: Yesterday at 11:43:33 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:33:09 PM
I felt the same, I do will them on against City but yeah today was good. It's probably the first time I've willed them on against Everton, it's been building for a few years and I can't stand them now, their fans are a disgrace.

Completely the same
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26266 on: Today at 12:01:24 AM
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:31:36 PM
With this type of form, and their coming fixtures, I think they could be in trouble by the turn of the year ...

21.11. Fulham (a)
28.11. Leeds (h)
05.12. Burnley (a)
12.12. Chelsea (h)
15.12. Leicester (a)
19.12. Arsenal (h)
22.12. Man Utd (h) LC
26.12. Sheffield Utd (a)
28.12. Man City (h)

On match of the day they were talking of Everton going back to the top of the table, they could be 11th by tomorrow night and that Fulham game looks a big one now because they technically could end up 15th if they lose. I take no pleasure whatsover from the tribulations of our rivals.



Each year they never let me down, it is almost like they are torturing their own fans now.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26267 on: Today at 12:12:34 AM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:33:45 PM
Did Bruised Bollocks play today?

Mr Testicles on the wing
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26268 on: Today at 12:35:18 AM
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 12:12:34 AM
Mr Testicles on the wing
We had dreams and songs to sing...



Jesus, Carlo wasnt lying about Hamezs injury after all.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26269 on: Today at 12:35:24 AM
I don't know which thread to pop into first. This one or the Manc one .
It's all too funny and all so perfect .
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26270 on: Today at 12:49:51 AM
Everton now 100-1 to win the league and 100-1 to be relegated, turning point for them.

Overall though, that sounds like 10th or 11th, their natural home
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26271 on: Today at 01:24:21 AM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:49:51 AM
Everton now 100-1 to win the league and 100-1 to be relegated, turning point for them.

Overall though, that sounds like 10th or 11th, their natural home

Inserts 'so there's still a chance' gif - Richie la, Mr Testicles and Dinghy all back from injury and suspension... it's on
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26272 on: Today at 03:07:12 AM
At least they've gone clear of Fulham and Brighton(with the mancs coming up fast) in the Dirty Play League. That's got to be worth an end of season parade:

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/fairnesstabelle/wettbewerb/GB1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26273 on: Today at 06:06:37 AM
An album for a certain player of theirs....
