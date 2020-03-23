... He marched them up to the top of the leagueAnd he marched them down again
Status Quo returned by the end of the season when they were only half way up, they were neither up nor down
Down, down ...
Ancelotti been schooled by 3 tin pot managers in last 3 weeks. Hasnt looked good for him. Not soley his fault but simply not good enough
It's been mentioned but Pickfuck nearly took out Maguire with a little help from another defender - should've been a penaltynot even a card
Richarlison got a three game banThiago has missed 4 games because of the tackle.
Fascinating stuff from their fans about the Pickford volley on Maguire. All their shouts are that Maguire pushed Pickford, so was never a pen as Pickford was fouled first. Issue most people have with it isnt that they think it was a pen, its that Pickford basically assaulted another player in the space of 3 weeks. Also, he didnt even need to try & catch the ball as it was going out for a goal kick. My only hope is that hes not dropped for the next game, so fingers crossed he has a good international break and doesnt accidentally drop a piano on Harry Kane or something
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
At least they had Richi available for their midweek European games September
Getting everything they deserve after those assaults on Virgil and Thiago.
Now they have the worst loss streak in the league along with Sheffield Utd. They may even lose to Sheffield next.
They and the media acted like we destroyed there season when we have lost 3 in a row over it.
What's with their doping obsession? Are they just trying to kid themselves at this point?Like Man City with the hacking bollocks, they've convinced themselves we'll be stripped of titles and thrown out the league.
Try here mate Plane Banner Creator
Like this..
Great isnt it. Never wanted United to win a game as much as today and with the added bonus of Ole being the saviour again. We now will have the international break of bitters fuming, blaming the redshite and offering straighteners to each other on social media and UTD fans with there hopes up thinking they have turned the corner again. The same corner they have turned more times than Lewis Hamilton. Another thing Pickford must be shagging Michael Oliver or someone else in Stockley Park that's the only explanation.
I felt the same, I do will them on against City but yeah today was good. It's probably the first time I've willed them on against Everton, it's been building for a few years and I can't stand them now, their fans are a disgrace.
With this type of form, and their coming fixtures, I think they could be in trouble by the turn of the year ...21.11. Fulham (a)28.11. Leeds (h)05.12. Burnley (a)12.12. Chelsea (h)15.12. Leicester (a)19.12. Arsenal (h)22.12. Man Utd (h) LC26.12. Sheffield Utd (a)28.12. Man City (h)
Did Bruised Bollocks play today?
Page created in 0.052 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.27]