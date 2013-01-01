What game was Richy banned in? like he was badly done to.



Instead of asking themselves why ''Richy'' and his teammates were so ill disciplined in the game that it resulted in one sending off and a tackle that brought worldwide condemnation as well as serious injury to an opponent, they look to victim-blame instead.Instead of asking ''Richy'' why he was so stupid and vindictive, they blame the victim of his recklessness.Instead of asking ''Richy'' why he thought it was a good idea to assault a fellow professional, getting sent off and costing his own club dearly in the process, they blame the Derby and blame the victim and the resulting media attention his actions provoked.Jesus Christ, has there ever been a more self-pitying club and fanbase than Everton? They really are offended by everything and ashamed of nothing.Mind you, I do love the way that karma exposes them for what they are, every single time.Let's put it this way. If one of Liverpool's best players was stupid enough to do what ''Richy'' did and get himself needlessly sent off and banned, we'd all be furious with him rather than celebrate him.That lot were wanking over his assault the other week. Now they realise his stupidity has cost them, they are crying like a Trump supporter.