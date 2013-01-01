« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26200 on: Today at 04:16:55 PM
Doucare is absolute shite


Carlo No Foul Ancelotti, the twat

BIG DICK NICK

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26201 on: Today at 04:20:02 PM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:16:38 PM
"Always the victims, It's never their fault."

What game was Richy banned in? like he was badly done to. :lmao
Bread

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26202 on: Today at 04:22:07 PM
James Rodriguez is beginning to look like a footballer that got chewed up and spit out by Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. A real 'style over substance' kind of player.
Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26203 on: Today at 04:26:02 PM
Quote from: Bread on Today at 04:22:07 PM
James Rodriguez is beginning to look like a footballer that got chewed up and spit out by Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. A real 'style over substance' kind of player.

Not much difference to when they signed the likes of a discarded Gazza and Ginola under Walter Smith.
Solomon Grundy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26204 on: Today at 04:29:41 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:20:02 PM
What game was Richy banned in? like he was badly done to. :lmao

Yeh, how dare Thiago put his leg in the way and get injured. :lmao
BJ

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26205 on: Today at 04:31:47 PM
Quote from: Bread on Today at 04:22:07 PM
James Rodriguez is beginning to look like a footballer that got chewed up and spit out by Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. A real 'style over substance' kind of player.
Hes world class dontcha know.
Solomon Grundy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26206 on: Today at 04:31:47 PM
I'm starting to think Carlo just lets Big Dunc do all the tactics and coaching at Everton coz he's terrified of him.
Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26207 on: Today at 04:32:32 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:20:02 PM
What game was Richy banned in? like he was badly done to. :lmao

Instead of asking themselves why ''Richy'' and his teammates were so ill disciplined in the game that it resulted in one sending off and a tackle that brought worldwide condemnation as well as serious injury to an opponent, they look to victim-blame instead.

Instead of asking ''Richy'' why he was so stupid and vindictive, they blame the victim of his recklessness.

Instead of asking ''Richy'' why he thought it was a good idea to assault a fellow professional, getting sent off and costing his own club dearly in the process, they blame the Derby and blame the victim and the resulting media attention his actions provoked.

Jesus Christ, has there ever been a more self-pitying club and fanbase than Everton? They really are offended by everything and ashamed of nothing.

Mind you, I do love the way that karma exposes them for what they are, every single time.


Let's put it this way. If one of Liverpool's best players was stupid enough to do what ''Richy'' did and get himself needlessly sent off and banned, we'd all be furious with him rather than celebrate him.

That lot were wanking over his assault the other week. Now they realise his stupidity has cost them, they are crying like a Trump supporter.
Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26208 on: Today at 04:33:45 PM
Quote from: Bread on Today at 04:22:07 PM
James Rodriguez is beginning to look like a footballer that got chewed up and spit out by Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. A real 'style over substance' kind of player.
Did Bruised Bollocks play today?
FiSh77

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26209 on: Today at 04:35:58 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 04:33:45 PM
Did Bruised Bollocks play today?

He was on the pitch, did nothing before signalling to the bench that he'd had enough, was replaced by Tosun which just about sums them up ;D
Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26210 on: Today at 04:38:24 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:26:02 PM
Not much difference to when they signed the likes of a discarded Gazza and Ginola under Walter Smith.
They always do that, don't they.

Bring in a washed-up big name for their final payday because it raises their profile slightly due to association.

It was the same with Rooney. He was finished in the top flight, but they brought him back for a profile raising exercise and sentimental and nostalgic reasons.

Maybe we could also say similar about Ancelotti now? His best days are behind him, but his name still carries weight, and that has bought him a ridiculously over the top wage packet from the desperate BS.
Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26211 on: Today at 04:39:11 PM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 04:35:58 PM
He was on the pitch, did nothing before signalling to the bench that he'd had enough, was replaced by Tosun which just about sums them up ;D
:lmao

So, a flash-in-the-pan show pony?
Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26212 on: Today at 04:39:48 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 04:33:45 PM
Did Bruised Bollocks play today?
Pummeled Plums was indeed playing today.
Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26213 on: Today at 04:40:22 PM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:31:47 PM
I'm starting to think Carlo just lets Big Dunc do all the tactics and coaching at Everton coz he's terrified of him.

The team have got Ferguson's stamp all over them. Ancelotti's not really a training ground coach anyway. The players at Bayern said it was like one extreme to the other when he took over Pep because of Pep's intensity and micro management.
Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26214 on: Today at 04:41:51 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:40:22 PM
The team have got Ferguson's stamp all over them. Ancelotti's not much of a training ground coach.
I see what you did there  ;D
Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26215 on: Today at 04:46:53 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 04:38:24 PM
they always do that, don't they.

Bring in a washed-up big name for their final payday because it raises their profile slightly due to association.

It was the same with Rooney. He was finished in the top flight, but they brought him back for a profile raising exercise and sentimental and nostalgic reasons.

Maybe we could also say similar about Ancelotti now? His best days are behind him, but his name still carries weight, and that has bought him a ridiculously over the top wage packet from the desperate BS.

It's a good job for Ancelotti. He's paid an absolute fortune but the expectations are so low they were practically building the statue after 4 wins.

If you look through his history his domestic record is very up and down. He's made his name as a manager in the CL. He managed Milan for 8 years and only won the 1 title (back when they were really strong and won 2 CL's in that period and another final).

Milan only even finished 2nd once, so it's not like they were unlucky a few times.

