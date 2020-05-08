Funny as fuck ...as is the phone-in on Radio Merseyside nowbest thing about it is this season has seen a reversal of what usually happens following a derby - ie, we twat them - they have an emergency team meeting and a shitload of soul-searching - and the combination of bitterness and shame galvanizes them into putting a run together.....this season, despite going into the derby thinking they were the donkeys bollocks because they hammered Salford City, Fleetwood and Brighton...when they actually met a proper side - they realised their limitations and have collectively filled their kecks..and are still filling them up week by week ..its beautiful to see