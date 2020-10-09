« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 649 650 651 652 653 [654]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1492179 times)

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,763
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26120 on: Yesterday at 09:02:42 PM »
So I read that Premier League teams voted 19-1 in favour of introducing PPV games, so I naturally assumed it would be Everton who voted against it on moral grounds. Apparently not...

https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-only-one-premier-league-club-voted-against-the-new-ppv-service-20201009
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline SK8 Red

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26121 on: Yesterday at 10:27:23 PM »
I bet Walcott is glad to be out of there looking at the league table
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,382
  • BAGs
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26122 on: Yesterday at 10:29:53 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:02:42 PM
So I read that Premier League teams voted 19-1 in favour of introducing PPV games, so I naturally assumed it would be Everton who voted against it on moral grounds. Apparently not...

https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-only-one-premier-league-club-voted-against-the-new-ppv-service-20201009

Wow, it's not like The Shite to miss out on the Moral High Ground Trophy, is it?  :o
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,072
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26123 on: Yesterday at 10:38:00 PM »
Pretty disappointing if we voted for it, but not unexpected
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online free_at_last

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 856
  • we all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26124 on: Yesterday at 11:10:30 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 12:25:31 PM
Their third priority this weekend is an Everton win:

1. City win
2. Liverpool player injury
3. Everton win
4. United win
You're not giving them enough credit for foresight there. They would account for the possibility(however unlikely) that manu get it right and put a run of form together for the rest of the season and they would put the United win at number 3. The overriding imperative is the open top bus parade for the "Redshite didn't win the League Trophy".
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,442
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26125 on: Today at 01:16:19 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  5, 2020, 04:03:12 PM
To be fair Toffeeweb can be relatively sane, not that I've been on it lately, but it has a lot less raving lunatics than GOT.

Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 649 650 651 652 653 [654]   Go Up
« previous next »
 