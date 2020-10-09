Their third priority this weekend is an Everton win:



1. City win

2. Liverpool player injury

3. Everton win

4. United win



You're not giving them enough credit for foresight there. They would account for the possibility(however unlikely) that manu get it right and put a run of form together for the rest of the season and they would put the United win at number 3. The overriding imperative is the open top bus parade for the "Redshite didn't win the League Trophy".