I think it's complex. Some have definitely witnessed it themselves while growing up but, plenty who have witnessed it growing up turn out just fine though. It depends on different factors for different people, I'd say.



What is possibly more important is a person's levels of self-esteem and confidence. When a person grows up feeling inadequate, fearful, anxious, insecure etc it is probably easier to feel as though you cannot compete and you cannot hold onto a partner. This can lead to undermining them in order to have them feel as insecure as you. If a partner also lacks confidence, it can keep both parties on a sort of equal footing. On the other hand, if one partner is happy-go-lucky, confident and well liked, the insecure partner may fall into employing passive aggressive means to drag their partner down. It's usually done in a drip-feed fashion, so works over a period of time. Many victims of abuse will tell you that they'd rather it have been physical abuse such as violence rather than psychological, because psychological is more damaging. I've heard it said that the pain of being punched lasts minutes, but the pain of being undermined and psychologically abused and picked apart can last forever.



In the behaviour of Merseyside football fans you can see it play out too. As rivalries go, Liverpool and Everton did have a unique one. OK, it was never all champagne and roses between us like some would have us believe, but it was pretty special in its own way. We generally had each others backs. Generally cared about each other. We could usually sit together and talk together. Walk up to the ground for the Derby together too.



Everton had confidence in themselves and so did we. We both had our own identities too. In the 80s we slugged it out together, more or less feeling like equal partners. Thing is though, Everton made a series of dreadful and damaging errors, rested on their laurels and got left behind. Now imagine that being a bit like one partner losing their job due to their own negligence. Also imagine their partner continuing to do well in their own job. We now have an unbalanced relationship. One partner ends up on the dole while the other goes on to earn promotion and a bigger pay packet. One partner can afford to go to nice places, while the other one sits at home sulking. A wedge is driving them further and further apart...



As time goes by, the partner sat at home, bored, while their spouse is at an important business meeting becomes resentful, self-pitying and bitter. Comments are made to try to undermine the more successful partner. Achievements are belittled rather than celebrated, as the insecure partner feels the need to drag the other one back. Successful partner won't succumb, and carries on being fun, so unsuccessful partner ups the stakes by being nasty in order to try to claw back some sense of control. In the end, insecure partner feels the need to sabotage successful partner in any way they can.



To me, the relationship of our two clubs and their respective fanbases really do mirror the breakdown of a once meaningful relationship into a dysfunctional and abusive one. It may sound bizarre talking about this in a football thread, but the similarities are like beacons to me.







EDIT: Aplogies to everyone else in the thread for the psychobabble.



Superb post mate. Your analogy was spot on. As someone who's old enough to remember the 'friendly derby' days I have to say it's been quite fascinating, not to say 'sad', at just how a relationship that was once built on a lot of respect, could, over time, disintegrate to such an extent as we've witnessed over the years & decades. This Heysel stick that they like to bring out from time to time only shows how far they've fallen, both as a club, & as a fanbase. They are morally well overdrawn in that particular bank. They've now become the type of people who take more pleasure out of seeing someone lose £20 than they would if they themselves found that £20 note. They need a massive injection of self-awareness if they're to move on. They need to realize that Liverpool Football Club, or it's supporters, have never appointed any of the numerous sub-standard managers they've taken on over the past 30 odd year. The same managers who've wasted mega-bucks on sub-standard players who in turn made up sub-standard teams. When you have people in their late 20's & early 30's who support a club & have no recollection of what it feels like to celebrate a trophy win, then all those involved at such a club needs to be looking very hard at themselves at where, & why, it's gone so badly wrong. Sadly, many of those who follow Everton Football Club can't move on, & it's become a very big anchor that keeps them stuck in the shallows.