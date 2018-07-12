In my opinion its all about jealousy. Everything they do, everything they say comes from a jealous core.



I read an article recently that explained how the brain deals with jealousy and the affects it has on a person both mentally and physically. Jealousy triggers anxiety, anger and insecurity. Also if you hear of a rival, a competitor or an ex failing, this stimulates your brains pleasure centre. The more jealous you are, the more rewarding it feels when they flop. I think this describes your average Evertonian. Jealousy is all about fear. Long term jealousy can lead to trouble sleeping, loss of appetite (especially red coloured food ) and depression. Every action and reaction by them falls into this description, somewhere.



Id say the cure to jealousy is to move on . Its hard but its a lot better than clinging on to something that makes you miserable.



Jealousy plays a massive part in it all. As you said, it creates all those negative emotions and reactions. It fills you with truly gut-wrenching anxiety and fear and can lead to extreme reactions. I know, as I used to suffer badly with it as a youngster. It's utterly corrosive and damaging.You see all the signs with Everton. A deep inferiority complex masked with arrogance and bluster. Irrational violence and aggression. Irrational outbursts. A fear of the power the object of their jealousy holds over them, but also an insatiable obsession with them too.Basically, they are like a stalker obsessed with an ex and just cannot let go. The ex has moved onto other things, but this riles the stalker up further. They become outraged by the indifference now shown them by their ex so they become consumed with bitterness and hatred. They cosy up with their exes ex in order to bitch about them in a sad little exes club. They revel in their exes mistakes and setbacks, whilst losing sight of the fact they now have no life of their own because the ex consumes them.In a nutshell, Everton are the partner from back in the day who can't hack rejection. They cannot move on. They've allowed themselves to become a slave to LFC due to their obsession and fear of them. Everything about Everton is tied to Liverpool. Most of their fans are even fearful of the colour red. They struggle to say the name of the city they come from. Our identity consumes them and has reduced them to the status of jealous, bitter ex who is stuck in the past and incapable of moving on with their own life.You see this tragic scenario playing out in daily life in some relationships where one partner outgrows the other and wants to move on. In most cases there is a split and people go their separate ways. But sometimes, the level of rejection and jealousy felt by the person left behind can lead to intense bitterness and anger. This, in turn, can lead to obsession, aggression and violence. Sadly, Everton are a classic case.