Hm. Well, first I'm not trying, this is pretty much a written version of how I am.



Second, I think there is more than a little doubt about both those two tackles being intentional, if you can switch the red mist off for a minute and look at them objectively.



Its worse if he didn't mean to be honest. If he is so out of control that makes tackles like those regularly, he has no business being on a football pitch. The tackle is so bad (scissor tackle miles off the ground, not even in the same postcode as the ball, directly at the player in question), that if he didn't do it on purpose he just shouldn't be allowed to play football. I think he did mean it though, which means, while he is a scumbag who ought to be banned for some time, the ban shouldn't be indefinite.You've said the tackle isn't the worst ever. I agree. Its probably one of the worst in the last 10 years though in the prem. Its also fairly unique in its pointlessness. With other very bad tackles you can at least see what the player is trying to do. Pickford only had causing serious harm on his mind (and if not, for the reasons outlined above, its worse)Also; given that Pickford always plays like a rage-fuelled coke addict, its pretty laughable to suggest he didn't mean it. He gets aggressive over everything