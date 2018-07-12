« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25920 on: Today at 08:37:49 AM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 08:33:44 AM
Look mate, I know you tried to come across as a reasonable blue. But you are still peddling the objective line. You have still not addressed the point about all the violence in the last 5 years being one way and still indulging in ridiculous whataboutery by bringing up Gerrard.

Since Klopp has come in and weve become consistently good and successful, the Everton tackles in the derbies have become a joke. Agree or disagree, and if you disagree, why?

For what its worth, blues could just about stand us having the odd cup run or failed title challenge. The rise under Klopp, plus the failure of Moshiri to deliver on the early optimism has pushed many over the edge and I think there are certain influences behind the scenes that remind players to give the fans something to cheer.

I think in the last derby because they went into it top of the league and above us they got far too carried away and with Ferguson in their ear they go into the game like it's a battle rather than a game of football.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25921 on: Today at 08:39:16 AM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:33:35 AM
That was the summer for me. Any sense of fair play went they were all calling for the season to be null and voided and actually fumed at their own club for voting for the season to restart, even if null and voided crippled them financially they wouldn't care if it stopped us.

'Null and void, football doesn't matter, it's a pandemic'. New season starts, second wave and 4 wins later and they're giddy as anything and getting songs in the charts.

In December they'll be signing 'Oh, come ye null and void' when there slide down the table becomes obvious, eve to them.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25922 on: Today at 09:28:56 AM
There's a blue who works in our office who won a car in a prize draw. The car was red, so he sold it rather than drive a red car. They are just weird - imagine if we wouldn't go out on a sunny day because the sky is blue or wouldn't listen to BB King or Robert Johnson 'cos they play the blues.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25923 on: Today at 09:36:13 AM
*BREAKING NEWS*

Everton Football Club are today under investigation by the Inland Revenue for tax evasion.

They've been claiming for silver polish since 1995.

Up yer arse bluenoses.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25924 on: Today at 09:37:32 AM
Quote from: Zeppelin on Today at 09:28:56 AM
There's a blue who works in our office who won a car in a prize draw. The car was red, so he sold it rather than drive a red car. They are just weird - imagine if we wouldn't go out on a sunny day because the sky is blue or wouldn't listen to BB King or Robert Johnson 'cos they play the blues.
Imagine if you let a colour influence your life to that extent.
I love the colour blue and don't even associate it with Everton. I guess it's that indifference again.....
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25925 on: Today at 09:56:02 AM
the annoying bitter prick on Radio Merseyside - Tony Snell - has admitted on several occasions that when he's driving or at a junction he'll never give way to anyone in a red car.....not obsessed with us though, nah
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25926 on: Today at 09:57:00 AM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:33:35 AM
That was the summer for me. Any sense of fair play went they were all calling for the season to be null and voided and actually fumed at their own club for voting for the season to restart, even if null and voided crippled them financially they wouldn't care if it stopped us.

'Null and void, football doesn't matter, it's a pandemic'. New season starts, second wave and 4 wins later and they're giddy as anything and getting songs in the charts.

You would think that with everything thats happening at the moment, they would lose the bitterness and hatred and just be thankful we still have football and just enjoy it. If anything theyve gotten a lot worse. Beating a few deadbeat teams at the start of the season had them believing the could win the league . Ridiculous.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25927 on: Today at 10:22:58 AM
I preferred these pages when all we did was take the piss out of the cuckoo clock, new boiler, cladding, ageing, slow, deteriorating, delusional BS. I need a BMD update soon explaining how they will miraculously remove the smell of shit.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25928 on: Today at 10:24:13 AM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:29:49 AM
Hi mate, I just clicked on that dream team link and it has something to do with The S*n. I just thought I'd let you know.

Cleverly disgusted wasn't it? I've updated the post with a better link, I'll leave it to you for the quoted post.

It includes a video clip whcih is just horrific, as I say, I'm pretty sure it was after the whistle ha gone too. Recent events are highlighting what an absolute gobshite and cretin he is.

https://www.spurs-web.com/spurs-news/some-fans-react-to-this-shocking-pickford-challenge-on-alli-as-the-midfield-man-withdrew-through-injury/
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25929 on: Today at 10:30:32 AM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:24:13 AM
Cleverly disgusted wasn't it? I've updated the post with a better link, I'll leave it to you for the quoted post.

It includes a video clip whcih is just horrific, as I say, I'm pretty sure it was after the whistle ha gone too. Recent events are highlighting what an absolute gobshite and cretin he is.

https://www.spurs-web.com/spurs-news/some-fans-react-to-this-shocking-pickford-challenge-on-alli-as-the-midfield-man-withdrew-through-injury/

Conclusive  proof that Pickfords assault on VVD was no accident.
Which other keeper regularly lunges at opponents feet first? I cant think of any. I know Ederson likes to clatter anyone in his way but Pickford seems to quite often dive in feet first. Didnt he do it whilst playing for England too? Not sure who against.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25930 on: Today at 10:41:51 AM
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 10:18:11 PM
Hm. Well, first I'm not trying, this is pretty much a written version of how I am.

Second, I think there is more than a little doubt about both those two tackles being intentional, if you can switch the red mist off for a minute and look at them objectively.

Its worse if he didn't mean to be honest. If he is so out of control that makes tackles like those regularly, he has no business being on a football pitch. The tackle is so bad (scissor tackle miles off the ground, not even in the same postcode as the ball, directly at the player in question), that if he didn't do it on purpose he just shouldn't be allowed to play football. I think he did mean it though, which means, while he is a scumbag who ought to be banned for some time, the ban shouldn't be indefinite.

You've said the tackle isn't the worst ever. I agree. Its probably one of the worst in the last 10 years though in the prem. Its also fairly unique in its pointlessness. With other very bad tackles you can at least see what the player is trying to do. Pickford only had causing serious harm on his mind (and if not, for the reasons outlined above, its worse)

Also; given that Pickford always plays like a rage-fuelled coke addict, its pretty laughable to suggest he didn't mean it. He gets aggressive over everything
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25931 on: Today at 10:42:56 AM
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:30:32 AM
Conclusive  proof that Pickfords assault on VVD was no accident.
Which other keeper regularly lunges at opponents feet first? I cant think of any. I know Ederson likes to clatter anyone in his way but Pickford seems to quite often dive in feet first. Didnt he do it whilst playing for England too? Not sure who against.

Apparently he told the player to "get up you fucking twat" after injuring him. ::)

https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-fans-picked-up-on-what-he-jordan-pickford-said-to-mario-mandzukic-20180712
