Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1476143 times)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:27:46 PM
Bloody hell. If they can get more than 8 points from that lot then Carlo's saved them from relegation.

Yep, they'll be tucking into their Christmas Pud, 10th in the table and crying to themselves about null and void.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 01:38:25 PM
Yep, they'll be tucking into their Christmas Pud, 10th in the table and crying to themselves about null and void.

Whilst watching their new VHS, When We Were Top: The First 6 Games Of The 2020/21 Season.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:36:30 AM
07.11. Man Utd (h)
21.11. Fulham (a)
28.11. Leeds (h)
05.12. Burnley (a)
12.12. Chelsea (h)
15.12. Leicester (a)
19.12. Arsenal (h)
22.12. Man Utd (h) LC
26.12. Sheffield Utd (a)
28.12. Man City (h)

It will only get worse for them ...
They will make an odd surprise here and there like against Utd imo (although it shouldn't count as surprise)
But then again they will also drop some points against likes of Burnley, Sheffield.
Out of those 9 matches, I think they will get around 10-11.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:36:30 AM
07.11. Man Utd (h)
21.11. Fulham (a)
28.11. Leeds (h)
05.12. Burnley (a)
12.12. Chelsea (h)
15.12. Leicester (a)
19.12. Arsenal (h)
22.12. Man Utd (h) LC
26.12. Sheffield Utd (a)
28.12. Man City (h)

It will only get worse for them ...

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Funny thing about yesterday was how poor Newcastle were.

And then the brought Andy Carroll on to hold the ball up,which he didn't, and to give them some support at defending corners, and he nearly scored an own goal.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
They will make an odd surprise here and there like against Utd imo (although it shouldn't count as surprise)

United will beat them. Everton's record against them is pretty poor.

Won 1 of the last 11 games against United. Beat them only 7 times since the 1995 FA Cup Final (over 50 odd games) -  8 times if you include an FA Cup win on pens. Think they've earned 30 league points against them in 25 seasons. That's massively boosted by 4 wins out of 6 games between 2012 and 2015. Either side of that 'golden period' Everton have generally been woeful against United.

Fully expect United to win and hopefully they do. The more Everton get beat the better plus another league defeat could push Solksjaer closer to the exit door (and none of us want that currently).
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
United will beat them. Everton's record against them is pretty poor.

Won 1 of the last 11 games against United. Beat them only 7 times since the 1995 FA Cup Final (over 50 odd games) -  8 times if you include an FA Cup win on pens. Think they've earned 30 league points against them in 25 seasons. That's massively boosted by 4 wins out of 6 games between 2012 and 2015. Either side of that 'golden period' Everton have generally been woeful against United.

Fully expect United to win and hopefully they do. The more Everton get beat the better plus another league defeat could push Solksjaer closer to the exit door (and none of us want that currently).

I don't know, I could see Ancelotti "out-tacticking" Solskjaer, mainly because any manager could. He won't leave Everton vulnerable to the counter attack, which is really the only way United can thrive if they aren't being handed penalties.

0-0 is my call.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
I don't know, I could see Ancelotti "out-tacticking" Solskjaer, mainly because any manager could. He won't leave Everton vulnerable to the counter attack, which is really the only way United can thrive if they aren't being handed penalties.

0-0 is my call.

Ha ha!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
GOT's DaveK saying we're nothing but a bottom half of the table team(Ahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!! :lmao :lmao :lmao) and City are going to destroy us at the weekend. Back to pinning all their hopes on City again I see. ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
If they are extra good in the next few weeks they may be able to jump Brighton from the bottom of the Fair Play League :
https://www.transfermarkt.com/premier-league/fairnesstabelle/wettbewerb/GB1

Duncan Ferguson will be bursting with pride at the sight of that table. A job well done so far.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
The fewwwwwwwwwwwm because Pickford had to sit out yesterday because his head's gone, Liverpool's fault that, media's fault that, no.......its his fault for being a Jeremy Beadle handed, short-armed tit!

High Horse FC forgot about when they wanted Son's head on a pole for killing Gomes.

But quite willing to defend Gomes for a premeditated stamp on Mitrovic which resulted in Gomes being found guilty of violent conduct and receiving a three match ban. 

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11671/11695580/evertons-andre-gomes-given-three-match-ban-for-violent-conduct

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
GOT's DaveK saying we're nothing but a bottom half of the table team

It's when they post shit like this that you know it's just a wind up.

No genuinely sane person, and I set the bar very low to achieve that, could honestly think we're a bottom half of the table team - even at our worst we're way above that.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
It's when they post shit like this that you know it's just a wind up.

No genuinely sane person, and I set the bar very low to achieve that, could honestly think we're a bottom half of the table team - even at our worst we're way above that.


And how many of those tend to frequent GOT Craig? ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
And how many of those tend to frequent GOT Craig? ;D

I was setting the bar for being sane at if they have the ability to turn any device on that can access the internet  ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
The fewwwwwwwwwwwm because Pickford had to sit out yesterday because his head's gone, Liverpool's fault that, media's fault that, no.......its his fault for being a Jeremy Beadle handed, short-armed tit!

High Horse FC forgot about when they wanted Son's head on a pole for killing Gomes.

Gobshites absolutely hated Pickford before the derby and now they're pretending they're upset that he's been dropped and that it's all big bad Liverpool's fault. Aahahaha!!! Fuck off!!! ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
I was setting the bar for being sane at if they have the ability to turn any device on that can access the internet  ;D

Aahahaha!!!  ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Aahahaha!!!  ;D

Although that still might be a tad too high for GOT.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Duncan Ferguson will be bursting with pride at the sight of that table. A job well done so far.

He will  :)

Its a lethal combination is an Italian Manager with Big Dunc.

Two footed tackles combined with lying on the floor crying in agony and card waving.

Crowding the referee on every decision against them and generally being narks.

Should have seen it coming before that Derby but I doubt many did.

Im past it with them now, didnt ever wish relegation on them as it would have meant no Derby matches. If we never play them again it will be too soon.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
He will  :)

Its a lethal combination is an Italian Manager with Big Dunc.

Two footed tackles combined with lying on the floor crying in agony and card waving.

Crowding the referee on every decision against them and generally being narks.

Should have seen it coming before that Derby but I doubt many did.

Im past it with them now, didnt ever wish relegation on them as it would have meant no Derby matches.If we never play them again it will be too soon.

Used to think that way Tel, but it's become that toxic now I really can't be arsed with it anymore. And yes, to any blues lurking on here, the toxicity surrounding the derby has largely come from you lot. I think relegation and a decade in lower league wilderness would do that fan base a world of good myself. I could certainly live with that anyway.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Used to think that way Tel, but it's become that toxic now I really can't be arsed with it anymore. And yes, to any blues lurking on here, the toxicity surrounding the derby has largely come from you lot. I think relegation and a decade in lower league wilderness would do that fan base a world of good myself. I could certainly live with that anyway.

I guess I'm not lurking as much as I used to. Covid cut down on my travelling for work so that might be why.

I don't live in Liverpool so I can't speak to what it's like there, but I do know quite a few blues who are quite toxic about the derby and Liverpool FC in general. I don't really see myself as one, though it can be hard keeping one's cool when you lose for the umpteenth time in a row and your red mates go way past some friendly banter but downright into mocking and bullying mode. I don't find losing to Liverpool that bad, but the gloating can be excessive. And I bet it's even worse in some ways in Norway because as a blue you're always surrounded by 30 or so reds to every blue. So, I think it's a bit of a vicious circle in which a good number of Evertonians are angry about not being able to properly challenge Liverpool while a good number of Liverpudlians maybe take it a little too far and show very little respect to Evertonians. But you know, it's the old chicken and egg thing. Who started it? In the end, it is what it is now I suppose.

I also think it rubs a lot of Evertonians wrong that since the PL came about and Everton as a club dropped the ball and fell behind with Manchester United doing the opposite, the Merseyside derby comes second to the Liverpool FC versus Man Utd "derby". And that's a fecking low blow right there. And deep down there's no one to really blame except our own club. We were in a good position to challenge anyone in the late 80s but fucked it up. Still fucking it up in a lot of ways, honestly. Oh well, I picked Everton in 1984 based on an ongoing fight with my Liverpool supporting cousin and it just stuck. Like fecking gorilla glue.

As for relegation, I feel the same about Liverpool FC. I don't want the derbies to go away, no matter how anyoing or toxic they are, but I think it would do some of your fans good as well :) Nah, Everton and Liverpool challenging fair and square for league titles and the FA cup, that's what I'd love to go back to. Mid 80s. But without Ian Rush! (and with Big Nev instead of you know who!)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
He will  :)

Its a lethal combination is an Italian Manager with Big Dunc.

Two footed tackles combined with lying on the floor crying in agony and card waving.

Crowding the referee on every decision against them and generally being narks.

Should have seen it coming before that Derby but I doubt many did.

Im past it with them now, didnt ever wish relegation on them as it would have meant no Derby matches. If we never play them again it will be too soon.
I'm the same. They've been utter shits since the 90s, but it was this Derby where Event Horizon was reached for me. It was the straw that broke the camel's back. The antics on the pitch, the doubling down afterwards by their management. The glee at serious injury from their increasingly unhinged fanbase. The lack of genuine apology. The victimhood by them. Ancelotti shamefully trying to deflect attention by suggesting that Hamez running into VVD was an injury-inflicting challenge by VVD. In short, Everton have been an utter disgrace.

I'd not like to see them go out of business altogether because we need to keep all their idiots in one place, but them dropping down the divisions would be very much welcome. It would certainly do the City of Liverpool the world of good, and it might actually help the shite shake off their self-pitying victim status. They may even start to enjoy going to the match again.

Im finished with them now. I have no Scouse loyalty towards them now. I'll never defend them against outsiders again. They are a pit of bitterness and rampant negativity. They've destroyed the best Derby match in world football. Everything they touch turns to shite.

Rhylwall can fuck right off.
