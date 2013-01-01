Used to think that way Tel, but it's become that toxic now I really can't be arsed with it anymore. And yes, to any blues lurking on here, the toxicity surrounding the derby has largely come from you lot. I think relegation and a decade in lower league wilderness would do that fan base a world of good myself. I could certainly live with that anyway.



I guess I'm not lurking as much as I used to. Covid cut down on my travelling for work so that might be why.I don't live in Liverpool so I can't speak to what it's like there, but I do know quite a few blues who are quite toxic about the derby and Liverpool FC in general. I don't really see myself as one, though it can be hard keeping one's cool when you lose for the umpteenth time in a row and your red mates go way past some friendly banter but downright into mocking and bullying mode. I don't find losing to Liverpool that bad, but the gloating can be excessive. And I bet it's even worse in some ways in Norway because as a blue you're always surrounded by 30 or so reds to every blue. So, I think it's a bit of a vicious circle in which a good number of Evertonians are angry about not being able to properly challenge Liverpool while a good number of Liverpudlians maybe take it a little too far and show very little respect to Evertonians. But you know, it's the old chicken and egg thing. Who started it? In the end, it is what it is now I suppose.I also think it rubs a lot of Evertonians wrong that since the PL came about and Everton as a club dropped the ball and fell behind with Manchester United doing the opposite, the Merseyside derby comes second to the Liverpool FC versus Man Utd "derby". And that's a fecking low blow right there. And deep down there's no one to really blame except our own club. We were in a good position to challenge anyone in the late 80s but fucked it up. Still fucking it up in a lot of ways, honestly. Oh well, I picked Everton in 1984 based on an ongoing fight with my Liverpool supporting cousin and it just stuck. Like fecking gorilla glue.As for relegation, I feel the same about Liverpool FC. I don't want the derbies to go away, no matter how anyoing or toxic they are, but I think it would do some of your fans good as wellNah, Everton and Liverpool challenging fair and square for league titles and the FA cup, that's what I'd love to go back to. Mid 80s. But without Ian Rush! (and with Big Nev instead of you know who!)