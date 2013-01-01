« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25640 on: Today at 11:22:41 AM
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:14:29 PM
I just looked at it again, and it's still not that bad to me. And if Pickford was deliberately trying to injure Van Dijk he surely wouldn't have done it with his testies?

I got fucked this morning, we can't all be wankers.

Wake your sister up did you?
The Only Easy Day Was Yesterday

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25641 on: Today at 11:39:49 AM
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 11:22:41 AM
Wake your sister up did you?

He's a blue not a manc
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25642 on: Today at 11:41:19 AM
See our friend is still struggling with the concept of reckless, not to mention the idea of endangering an opponent.

Given whats been said by lots on here, him still going on about how acls can happen without contact is either wummery or a sign of not being that bright.

Als bang on, a brave keeper would be diving in for that, Clemence would regularly dive in, risking injury to win the ball.

Pickford was reckless and cowardly.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25643 on: Today at 11:46:00 AM
The Only Easy Day Was Yesterday

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25644 on: Today at 11:51:37 AM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 10:19:26 AM


Lifelong Everton fan Nigel Farage (Known online as 'Catcher in the Rye'). Catcher is pictured here with his favourite Everton tie. He enthused about the Blue passport he intended to introduce to the country and his lifelong campaign to 'stick it to the Kopites having to have a Bluenose passport'


Where's his pint of bitter?
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25645 on: Today at 01:06:34 PM
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 11:22:41 AM
Wake your sister up did you?

the fact he needed to write that, and in those words, on a football forum is telling enough! Hes either 14 and making stuff up, or hes just attention seeking, and hes getting plenty of that attention here!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25646 on: Today at 01:36:04 PM
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:51:41 PM
I'm clearly not disagreeing with you. I'm just disagreeing with the tackle itself being all that bad. And I'm also disagreeing with having the outcome dictate what the penalty should be.


The outcome shouldn't dictate the penalty as the fucker didn't get any for what was in the most charitable description (that doesn't assume malicious intent on his part), dangerous, clumsy and extremely reckless, fully meriting a red card and suspension even if VVD had survived the assault intact.
Last Edit: Today at 01:40:33 PM by Skeeve
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25647 on: Today at 01:44:42 PM
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:14:29 PM
I just looked at it again, and it's still not that bad to me. And if Pickford was deliberately trying to injure Van Dijk he surely wouldn't have done it with his testies?

I got fucked this morning, we can't all be wankers.

Pickford shit the bed because that ball was too high, lost sight of the ball and charged at the man in sheer panic because he had no idea what to do. It's a two footed off the ground lung, it's a fucking horrific challenge.
Where once we watched the King Kenny play, and could he play.


Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on May 31, 2012, 08:50:19 AM
Only complete fucking cretins comment on news sites.  Fact.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25648 on: Today at 01:48:35 PM
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:14:29 PM
I just looked at it again, and it's still not that bad to me.

:lmao

The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25649 on: Today at 02:21:42 PM
How the fuck can anyone sane look at that challenge and say it's not that bad?

I've played football all my life, that sort of challenge would end up to a sever ass beating. No where near the fucking ball, with a clear intent to fuck the other player up.

Get to fuck with that absolute shite.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25650 on: Today at 02:32:01 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:21:42 PM
How the fuck can anyone sane look at that challenge and say it's not that bad?


Answered your own question there.

If the roles were reversed and one of us went on GOT to defend a tackle that put one of theirs out for the season, Im pretty sure we wouldnt have survived as long as he is.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25651 on: Today at 02:39:11 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:32:01 PM
If the roles were reversed and one of us went on GOT to defend a tackle that put one of theirs out for the season, Im pretty sure we wouldnt have survived as long as he is.


Indeed, if the situation was reversed, the first post defending a Liverpool player on GOT would have been an instant ban.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25652 on: Today at 02:41:15 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:32:01 PM
Answered your own question there.

If the roles were reversed and one of us went on GOT to defend a tackle that put one of theirs out for the season, Im pretty sure we wouldnt have survived as long as he is.

95% of Everton fans are still foaming at the mouth about a Dirk Kuyt lunging block that didnt even get within a couple of meters of Phil Neville from 13 years ago.

The mind boggles at what theyd do if a Liverpool player actually caused an injury.  A proper one, not this cock and ball story about Rodriguez.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25653 on: Today at 02:44:59 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:41:15 PM
95% of Everton fans are still foaming at the mouth about a Dirk Kuyt lunging block that didnt even get within a couple of meters of Phil Neville from 13 years ago.

The mind boggles at what theyd do if a Liverpool player actually caused an injury.  A proper one, not this cock and ball story about Rodriguez.

Well there was Jimmy Case on Geoff Nulty in 1980......
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25654 on: Today at 03:10:02 PM
I reckon Gini is the most pissed as it kills Netherlands' hopes too for the summer tournament. The return game with Everton may see a broken Pickford nose and a red card for Gini and his offending elbow. Can't wait.
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25655 on: Today at 03:40:43 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:44:59 PM
Well there was Jimmy Case on Geoff Nulty in 1980......
Had that one off a bitter in work who was throwing a rage fit of whataboutery.
All the way back to 19 fucking 80!
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25656 on: Today at 03:53:11 PM
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Today at 03:40:43 PM
Had that one off a bitter in work who was throwing a rage fit of whataboutery.
All the way back to 19 fucking 80!
They can spin anything that lot.

Bet he didnt say too much about the past 5 years of derbies when the thuggery has been one way.
Coincided with them getting giddy then disappointed post Moshiri and us doing fairly well under Klopp.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25657 on: Today at 04:27:28 PM
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Today at 03:40:43 PM
Had that one off a bitter in work who was throwing a rage fit of whataboutery.
All the way back to 19 fucking 80!


Met one in the shops yesterday who told me that way Robertson did in the derby last season was just as bad. Asked him what the fuck he was talking about and he was on about when Robertson landed on Davies and threw his elbow into the back of his head.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25658 on: Today at 05:11:47 PM
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Today at 03:40:43 PM
Had that one off a bitter in work who was throwing a rage fit of whataboutery.
All the way back to 19 fucking 80!
Elephants have got a memory span as short as a goldfish compared to the Bitters.

I can't remember what I had for dinner on Monday, but Bitters can remember some innocuous challenge by a Liverpool player back in 1894.

They're all mad. Mad I tell you.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

YNWA

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25659 on: Today at 05:24:11 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:21:42 PM
How the fuck can anyone sane look at that challenge and say it's not that bad?

I've played football all my life, that sort of challenge would end up to a sever ass beating. No where near the fucking ball, with a clear intent to fuck the other player up.

Get to fuck with that absolute shite.

My theory on that is it's possibly because of the fact it wasn't studs that did the damage. When we see studs going in on legs, we all wince. It's a natural reaction. But when legs make contact with legs it doesn't have that instant 'horror' factor, even if the outcome is as bad or worse than if it had been studs. I think it's all about perceptions.

In Pickford's case, it was recklessness, cowardice, lack of control and the resulting momentum that did the damage but, to the eye, it still doesn't have the 'horror' look to it in real time. Of course, in slow motion replay and still shots, the true horror is revealed.

I'm not saying this is true or whether it's how some get to suggest it ''wasn't so bad'' but it's just my own little theory.

RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

YNWA

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25660 on: Today at 07:28:03 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:11:47 PM
Elephants have got a memory span as short as a goldfish compared to the Bitters.

I can't remember what I had for dinner on Monday, but Bitters can remember some innocuous challenge by a Liverpool player back in 1894.

They are clearly some weird elephant goldfish hybrid as some stuff vanishes instantly and then other bits last for decades.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25661 on: Today at 07:49:33 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 07:28:03 PM
They are clearly some weird elephant goldfish hybrid as some stuff vanishes instantly and then other bits last for decades.
Yes, their memories are highly selective.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

YNWA

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25662 on: Today at 07:50:13 PM
Not top now lads.  :wave
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25663 on: Today at 07:51:24 PM
Get the feeling that Everton fans are suddenly going to be disgusted about football continuing during a pandemic...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25664 on: Today at 07:54:07 PM
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 07:51:24 PM
Get the feeling that Everton fans are suddenly going to be disgusted about football continuing during a pandemic...
Even more so when they get turned over tomorrow. Wont someone think of James testicles?
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25665 on: Today at 07:56:58 PM
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 07:51:24 PM
Get the feeling that Everton fans are suddenly going to be disgusted about football continuing during a pandemic...
That's nailed on.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

YNWA

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25666 on: Today at 07:57:48 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:50:13 PM
Not top now lads.  :wave
They're still top of the Gobshite's League though.

BAGS.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

YNWA

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25667 on: Today at 08:08:39 PM
Without bringing religion up again I am old enough to have been a witness to these issues in Liverpool. We could easily have been worse than Glasgow.  I was so proud to watch Ricky Tomlinsons Who do you think you are. It showed how sectarianism didnt get as strong a foothold in Liverpool because of socialism and union leaders preaching Solidarity. So go and do one Catcher ... you havent got a scoob about this City Red or Blue.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25668 on: Today at 08:14:13 PM
St D blaming Liverpool winning games on kick off times..,

Anyone have that in the sweepstake?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25669 on: Today at 08:20:30 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:57:48 PM
They're still top of the Gobshite's League though.

BAGS.

Even City wont be able to challenge them.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25670 on: Today at 08:23:35 PM
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:14:13 PM
St D blaming Liverpool winning games on kick off times..,

Anyone have that in the sweepstake?

Arf! does he seriously think they're in a title race, and it's the run in, and the team playing first has an advantage in terms of pressure even though they still have to win otherwise they give the other challengers a boost?

Fucking hell their arses will be falling out every weekend if by some fucked up reason they're still in it by the end of the year
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25671 on: Today at 08:36:24 PM
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:14:13 PM
St D blaming Liverpool winning games on kick off times..,

Anyone have that in the sweepstake?

What?

Are we kicking off two hours before the opposition then? 

Both sides play at the same time, if people arent prepared properly then thats their fault. Not ours.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25672 on: Today at 09:43:46 PM
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:14:13 PM
St D blaming Liverpool winning games on kick off times..,

Anyone have that in the sweepstake?

Well next weekend, they play Man Utd for the early kickoff on Saturday.

We play City  on Sunday.

Who will have the advantage then? I'll tell you right now, we don't give a fuck when they play.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
