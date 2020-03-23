Only to the extent that it was not as obviously as deliberate as Roy Keane on Haaland, the man's an over pumped idiot and that is an idiotic and completely reckless tackle



It is a loose ball in the six yard box and Pickford has a huge advantage, if he dives full length and uses his hands then he wins the ball. That would require a bit of bravery though. The need to put himself in a position in which he might get hurt. Instead of acting like a keeper he just launches his feet at man and ball, eyes shut safe in the knowledge that he won't be the one getting injured.If it wasn't for the tightest of offside calls his shithousery would have cost Everton a totally unnecessary penalty as well as costing Virgil a year of his career. As per though he is seen as a hero by the blueshite and a victim because he needs a body guard because some snotty nosed 12 year old blert has called him out on twitter.