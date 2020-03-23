I'm not downplaying the injury at all. ACL injuries suck balls big time and Pickford injured Van Dijk's ACL. But that doesn't change the fact that ACL injuries happen in football in non-contact situations too. Frequently.
Injuries do happen, although they happen a lot more often when dickheads like Pickford go in so recklessly , without any kind of thought for the consequences or safety of his opponent.
The fact you are defending it just proves you are out to wind people up , or you approve of Evertons dogs of war approach where they set out to deliberately injure opponents. Pickford, Richarlison and Digne , in consecutive games is not any kind of coincidence. It is evidence of the Evertons tactics.
Its not a surprise tho , its the Everton way.