Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25600 on: Yesterday at 08:14:20 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 06:10:47 PM
Relevant in the sense that a clown in a circus repeatedly falling over and dropping custard pies on themselves is relevant to the audience perhaps?
;D
No publicity is bad publicity  ;)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25601 on: Yesterday at 08:14:29 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on October 29, 2020, 11:07:08 PM
The tackle on VVD was a disgrace, there is no defence whatsoever, 'not really that bad'..do me a fucking favour, actually get fucked.

Here is an example of trying to explain it to a bluenose.

I just looked at it again, and it's still not that bad to me. And if Pickford was deliberately trying to injure Van Dijk he surely wouldn't have done it with his testies?

I got fucked this morning, we can't all be wankers.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25602 on: Yesterday at 08:21:41 PM »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on October 29, 2020, 11:36:47 PM
Seeing as they tried to get Son deported when he *accidentally* hurt Gomes, I'd expect tanks on Stanley Park, a reconstruction on Crimewatch and charity telethons if Ali dared to do it to Calvert-Lewin.

But we know they're hypocrites. Hence, the 30 years of wall-pushing motions at derbies, "Always the Victims" shouts and abusing their own players for the lights on their Christmas tree. They say we're "Offended by Everything, Ashamed of Nothing" but it's so clearly more true about them than us.

For what it's worth I think Son injuring Gomes was purely accidental.

I'd say it's true about both sides, to some degree.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25603 on: Yesterday at 08:23:48 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:14:29 PM
I just looked at it again, and it's still not that bad to me. And if Pickford was deliberately trying to injure Van Dijk he surely wouldn't have done it with his testies?

I got fucked this morning, we can't all be wankers.
The card waver tried it first and came off second best.
And you can fuck right off with calling us wankers.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25604 on: Yesterday at 08:25:43 PM »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 02:27:38 AM
Yep, there's no way you can downplay an ACL. It's a horrific injury and one it takes time to recover from - not just physically but mentally.

I haven't done my ACL but I tore my rotator cuff in my shoulder about 10 years ago and that was bad enough. Mine was relatively minor in that I didn't need surgery, so I can't imagine what Virg is going through right now. Luckily he has the best people round him and the club is supporting him too.

I just can't believe how the Bitters are playing down what happened like it's no big deal. It's an absolute disgrace, and quite frankly is typical of the club they've become.

I'm not downplaying the injury at all. ACL injuries suck balls big time and Pickford injured Van Dijk's ACL. But that doesn't change the fact that ACL injuries happen in football in non-contact situations too. Frequently.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25605 on: Yesterday at 08:30:46 PM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Yesterday at 08:23:48 PM
The card waver tried it first and came off second best.
And you can fuck right off with calling us wankers.

I didn't call you or yous wankers but you just made yourself look like one.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25606 on: Yesterday at 08:31:58 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:25:43 PM
I'm not downplaying the injury at all. ACL injuries suck balls big time and Pickford injured Van Dijk's ACL. But that doesn't change the fact that ACL injuries happen in football in non-contact situations too. Frequently.
You can break your leg tripping over a cat. So what?

I slipped a disc in my back lifting a small dog into my car and was laid flat on my back for two weeks. I once hurt my neck sleeping awkwardly in bed and needed to wear a collar for a week.

None of this alters the fact that Pickford put in a horrible, eyes-closed challenge that resulted in serious injury.

Yes, sometimes in life, shit happens, but in this case it was purely on Pickford and his reckless actions.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25607 on: Yesterday at 08:32:42 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:14:29 PM
I just looked at it again, and it's still not that bad to me. And if Pickford was deliberately trying to injure Van Dijk he surely wouldn't have done it with his testies?

I got fucked this morning, we can't all be wankers.

That's what happens when you buy your bird a strap-on for Xmas
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25608 on: Yesterday at 08:32:59 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:30:46 PM
I didn't call you or yous wankers but you just made yourself look like one.
Piss off.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25609 on: Yesterday at 08:33:03 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:30:46 PM
I didn't call you or yous wankers but you just made yourself look like one.
As a guest here, you don't do yourself many favours, do you?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25610 on: Yesterday at 08:33:24 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:25:43 PM
I'm not downplaying the injury at all. ACL injuries suck balls big time and Pickford injured Van Dijk's ACL. But that doesn't change the fact that ACL injuries happen in football in non-contact situations too. Frequently.

I hope you are not a defence barrister. 'Yes ma lord my client did commit murder but that doesn't change the fact that people die every day'
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25611 on: Yesterday at 08:35:21 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:33:24 PM
I hope you are not a defence barrister. 'Yes ma lord my client did commit murder but that doesn't change the fact that people die every day'
''My client also admits blowing the victims head off, but insists he didn't mean to.''  ::)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25612 on: Yesterday at 08:37:19 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 08:33:03 PM
As a guest here, you don't do yourself many favours, do you?

Well, I could have taken it laying down I guess but since I actually didn't call him or the general population of this forum a wanker I felt compelled to clarify.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25613 on: Yesterday at 08:39:17 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:37:19 PM
Well, I could have taken it laying down I guess but since I actually didn't call him or the general population of this forum a wanker I felt compelled to clarify.
Obvious troll is obvious.

That's the last from me before a I get a band again.
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25614 on: Yesterday at 08:45:23 PM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Yesterday at 08:39:17 PM
Obvious troll is obvious.

That's the last from me before a I get a band again.

Will you be getting the whole group back together, or just drummer/bassist?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25615 on: Yesterday at 08:48:55 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 08:35:21 PM
''My client also admits blowing the victims head off, but insists he didn't mean to.''  ::)

To be fair though at least it wasn't a leg breaker.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25616 on: Yesterday at 08:50:18 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Yesterday at 08:45:23 PM
Will you be getting the whole group back together, or just drummer/bassist?

 :D

I was trying to think of a band-related witticism but you beat me to it.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25617 on: Yesterday at 08:51:24 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:48:55 PM
To be fair though at least it wasn't a leg breaker.
He was actually aiming at the leg though.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25618 on: Yesterday at 08:51:41 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 08:31:58 PM
You can break your leg tripping over a cat. So what?

I slipped a disc in my back lifting a small dog into my car and was laid flat on my back for two weeks. I once hurt my neck sleeping awkwardly in bed and needed to wear a collar for a week.

None of this alters the fact that Pickford put in a horrible, eyes-closed challenge that resulted in serious injury.

Yes, sometimes in life, shit happens, but in this case it was purely on Pickford and his reckless actions.

I'm clearly not disagreeing with you. I'm just disagreeing with the tackle itself being all that bad. And I'm also disagreeing with having the outcome dictate what the penalty should be.

With regards to the latter, here's an example from personal experience. When I was still playing I went up in an aerial duel and got totally clattered by their centre-back. I fell over, landed on someone's leg, cracked my ribs and dislocated two vertebrae, and got a pinched nerve on top of it. Out injured for four months. Hurt like a bitch. Was it a red card? No, the tackle was fair and square, he was just a really big fucker.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25619 on: Yesterday at 08:53:23 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 08:51:24 PM
He was actually aiming at the leg though.

I thought he had his eyes closed? Hard to aim that way.

And how do you know that anyway? I think that's one hell of an assumption to make.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25620 on: Yesterday at 08:55:47 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:53:31 PM
Remind me how you block someone.. :butt

Are you refering to me? Cause you could have just used my username, if so.

And for what exactly?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25621 on: Yesterday at 09:01:16 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:51:41 PM
I'm clearly not disagreeing with you. I'm just disagreeing with the tackle itself being all that bad. And I'm also disagreeing with having the outcome dictate what the penalty should be.

With regards to the latter, here's an example from personal experience. When I was still playing I went up in an aerial duel and got totally clattered by their centre-back. I fell over, landed on someone's leg, cracked my ribs and dislocated two vertebrae, and got a pinched nerve on top of it. Out injured for four months. Hurt like a bitch. Was it a red card? No, the tackle was fair and square, he was just a really big fucker.

How can you possibly describe the tackle as anything other than disgraceful.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25622 on: Yesterday at 09:03:41 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:01:16 PM
How can you possibly describe the tackle as anything other than disgraceful.



Don't bother Al, you can't fix stupid.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25623 on: Yesterday at 09:04:16 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:51:41 PM
I'm clearly not disagreeing with you. I'm just disagreeing with the tackle itself being all that bad. And I'm also disagreeing with having the outcome dictate what the penalty should be.

With regards to the latter, here's an example from personal experience. When I was still playing I went up in an aerial duel and got totally clattered by their centre-back. I fell over, landed on someone's leg, cracked my ribs and dislocated two vertebrae, and got a pinched nerve on top of it. Out injured for four months. Hurt like a bitch. Was it a red card? No, the tackle was fair and square, he was just a really big fucker.
But that's where Pickford's tackle and the one you experienced differ. Yours comes under the 'unfortunate' and 'shit happens' headings, whereas Pickford's comes under the 'reckless' heading. He got nowhere near the ball and totally cleaned his man out, going in eyes-closed with a scissor tackle. The fact he didn't connect with his studs maybe makes it appear less crude to the eye, but the tackle was still awful. Even if VvD got off unscathed, it's still a red card offence.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25624 on: Yesterday at 09:04:16 PM »
More dropped points for them.  I can feel it in my testes.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25625 on: Yesterday at 09:06:16 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:53:23 PM
I thought he had his eyes closed? Hard to aim that way.

And how do you know that anyway? I think that's one hell of an assumption to make.
I wasn't talking about the Pickford challenge. I was continuing the joke about the defence barrister.  :)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25626 on: Yesterday at 09:11:56 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:21:41 PM
For what it's worth I think Son injuring Gomes was purely accidental.

I'd say it's true about both sides, to some degree.
Difference between purely accidental and reckless.
Pickford also has previous for reckless challenges.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25627 on: Yesterday at 09:15:36 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Yesterday at 08:45:23 PM
Will you be getting the whole group back together, or just drummer/bassist?
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 08:50:18 PM
:D

I was trying to think of a band-related witticism but you beat me to it.
Feckers ;D
The one time I get something wrong and youre on it like a pack of wolves  ;D

Just to keep things on topic...
BAGS  :wave
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25628 on: Yesterday at 09:22:14 PM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Yesterday at 09:15:36 PM
Feckers ;D
The one time I get something wrong and youre on it like a pack of wolves  ;D

Just to keep things on topic...
BAGS  :wave
BAGS indeed.  :scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25629 on: Yesterday at 09:33:05 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:51:41 PM
I'm clearly not disagreeing with you. I'm just disagreeing with the tackle itself being all that bad. And I'm also disagreeing with having the outcome dictate what the penalty should be.

With regards to the latter, here's an example from personal experience. When I was still playing I went up in an aerial duel and got totally clattered by their centre-back. I fell over, landed on someone's leg, cracked my ribs and dislocated two vertebrae, and got a pinched nerve on top of it. Out injured for four months. Hurt like a bitch. Was it a red card? No, the tackle was fair and square, he was just a really big fucker.

Interesting story, sounds painful. Pickfords tackle was still an assault though.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25630 on: Yesterday at 11:09:24 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:51:41 PM
With regards to the latter, here's an example from personal experience. When I was still playing I went up in an aerial duel and got totally clattered by their centre-back. I fell over, landed on someone's leg, cracked my ribs and dislocated two vertebrae, and got a pinched nerve on top of it. Out injured for four months.

What happened? I jumped half a foot in the air and fell over of course you did  :lmao :lmao



My mate went up for an aerial duel once too. May he rest in peace.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25631 on: Yesterday at 11:46:14 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:33:09 PM
Well I don't expect people to agree with my beliefs.  I recognise that this place is predominantly athiest.  But I do ask that beliefs are respected in general discussion.  Beliefs are not the same as institutions. That's how you have an inclusive forum.

Catcher is just being a tw@t, and this is an Everton discussion thread.  Let's not let it get dragged off topic anymore than it already has, hmm?  There are plenty of threads to diss religion in that I don't bother with, so you can have all the pisstaking you want in there. :)
Aye best not get into all that stuff to be honest as it will just go on forever
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25632 on: Today at 12:18:01 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:33:09 PM
Well I don't expect people to agree with my beliefs.  I recognise that this place is predominantly athiest.  But I do ask that beliefs are respected in general discussion.  Beliefs are not the same as institutions. That's how you have an inclusive forum.
there. :)


Never,your beliefs no matter how sincere are no more true than those of flat earthers.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25633 on: Today at 12:30:56 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:01:16 PM
How can you possibly describe the tackle as anything other than disgraceful.



Only to the extent that it was not as obviously as deliberate as Roy Keane on Haaland, the man's an over pumped idiot and that is an idiotic and completely reckless tackle
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25634 on: Today at 12:47:51 AM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:30:56 AM
Only to the extent that it was not as obviously as deliberate as Roy Keane on Haaland, the man's an over pumped idiot and that is an idiotic and completely reckless tackle

It is a loose ball in the six yard box and Pickford has a huge advantage, if he dives full length and uses his hands then he wins the ball. That would require a bit of bravery though. The need to put himself in a position in which he might get hurt. Instead of acting like a keeper he just launches his feet at man and ball, eyes shut safe in the knowledge that he won't be the one getting injured.

If it wasn't for the tightest of offside calls his shithousery would have cost Everton a totally unnecessary penalty as well as costing Virgil a year of his career. As per though he is seen as a hero by the blueshite and a victim because he needs a body guard because some snotty nosed 12 year old blert has called him out on twitter.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25635 on: Today at 08:33:44 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:47:51 AM
It is a loose ball in the six yard box and Pickford has a huge advantage, if he dives full length and uses his hands then he wins the ball. That would require a bit of bravery though. The need to put himself in a position in which he might get hurt. Instead of acting like a keeper he just launches his feet at man and ball, eyes shut safe in the knowledge that he won't be the one getting injured.

If it wasn't for the tightest of offside calls his shithousery would have cost Everton a totally unnecessary penalty as well as costing Virgil a year of his career. As per though he is seen as a hero by the blueshite and a victim because he needs a body guard because some snotty nosed 12 year old blert has called him out on twitter.

This.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25636 on: Today at 09:33:44 AM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:25:43 PM
I'm not downplaying the injury at all. ACL injuries suck balls big time and Pickford injured Van Dijk's ACL. But that doesn't change the fact that ACL injuries happen in football in non-contact situations too. Frequently.
Injuries do happen, although they happen a lot more often when dickheads like Pickford go in so recklessly , without any kind of thought for the consequences or safety of his opponent.
The fact you are defending it just proves you are out to wind people up , or you approve of Evertons dogs of war approach where they set out to deliberately injure opponents. Pickford, Richarlison and Digne , in consecutive games is not any kind of coincidence. It is evidence of the Evertons tactics.
Its not a surprise tho , its the Everton way.
