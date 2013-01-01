Without wishing to offend, Alisson is a Catholic or to be more precise, a Charismatic Catholic. Charismatics embrace adult baptism which is a sign of renewing your faith. Its not evangelical, its an add-on if you like to your Catholic faith. The last four Popes, while not exactly encouraging it do regard those who practise it as deepening their faith. When Alisson moved to Roma he said Rome is one of the most beautiful cities in the world ... when my family came over we went to the Coliseum and the Vatican. I am a Catholic, so it is important for me to live in Rome. Firmino is also a Catholic but was non practising until encouragement and adult baptism by Alisson.



Not offended at all! I don't consider myself Christian (outside of a historical/cultural perspective) so don't care much either wayBut looking at Charismatic Catholics you could well be right. Would certainly make sense looking at his Roma comment also. I said Pentacostalist based off my own experiences in South America where Pentacostalism and Evangelism is fast on the rise. You encounter them a lot. It looks like Charismatics Catholics very much blur that boundary.Anyway as for the point at hand, the reason Catcher probably shares that shit is to get noticed on here. I am not even going to get into someone not even from this city trying to stir up this cities old sectarian cultural divisions in a football context in which those divisions were never realised anyway. Fact is he doesn't have a clue. It is very sad indeed.