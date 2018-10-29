« previous next »
Online Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,842
  • JFT 96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25480 on: Yesterday at 09:27:09 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 09:01:16 PM
I think Richarlison might still be rolling around in agony but Rodriguez has so far been a lot less dramatic than I expected. Also harder working, though he's obviously got few defensive bones in his body.

Did I judge you?

Against West Brom he got Gibbs sent off pretending he had been lamped by Mike Tyson followed by more rollovers than a paralytic gymnast. Then in the Derby he spent at least a minute on his arse trying to get played stopped after the most innocuous of challenges.

Maybe the testicle injury was a result of Everton giving him Viagra in a vain attempt to stop him rolling over on the ground so much.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,612
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25481 on: Yesterday at 09:28:42 PM »
Kinell they win a few games anc suddenly we have bitters posting on here again be back in your holes in a few weeks.
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,317
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25482 on: Yesterday at 09:30:23 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 09:28:42 PM
Kinell they win a few games anc suddenly we have bitters posting on here again be back in your holes in a few weeks.

Days, probably Monday.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25483 on: Yesterday at 09:33:05 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:54:36 PM
And downhill skiers get to above 90mph and rarely twist or turn their knees at all. If you do, you fall. You might be thinking of slalom.


And what then happens when you fall at 90mph? The description of downhill skiing as a totally non contact sport is one of the more bizarre takes I've seen on here. 
Logged

Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,022
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25484 on: Yesterday at 09:33:50 PM »
Toffee, what are your views about the big blue memory stick?
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,612
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25485 on: Yesterday at 09:35:56 PM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 09:30:23 PM
Days, probably Monday.
Nah I think it will take a shift out of the top 4 to drain their giddiness good and proper
Logged

Offline planet-terror

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,113
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25486 on: Yesterday at 09:39:07 PM »
Logged
bollocks

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25487 on: Yesterday at 09:41:46 PM »
They have good DVD material for years for sure,might fund the stadium with those  ;D
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,720
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25488 on: Yesterday at 09:47:48 PM »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 07:51:05 PM

Some skiing trip that like.:lmao

It starts to make sense when you learn his irl name is Lawrence Oates.
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,511
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25489 on: Yesterday at 09:54:53 PM »
Well, here's my rage fuelled input on where everton are now.

I used to love the derbies. Loved going to them both home and away with both reds and blues. And in the older days together in whatever end we could get in together.

Nowadays I fucking dread it. I dread the match more than the Utd games. Not because I ever worry about yous beating us, to be honest it will happen one day and I wont begrudge yous the massive party youll have over it, while we really wont give too much of a fuck. I fucking dread it because I KNOW that you'll probably be losing or getting outplayed, and one or more of your lot will try and curry favour with your fanbase by going all John fuckin Wicks and deliberately try and injure someone.

That twat Mori kissing his badge and being applauded off like some sort of fucking hero is where yous are now. Yous don't care about actually winning the derby as long as your fanbase can be happy that, if you havent, then at least you've done a redshite or two. Not actually sure whats more important to yous anymore.

I honestly would love yous to be relegated. Never thought that whilst I was growing up, but the "friendly derby" died years ago. And I know where I lay the blame for that. Most of it - we have some bellends too.

As for the "horrendousness" of the Pickford tackle.  What makes it horrendous, and the same with Richiela's, is there was actually no need for either of them to be made in that way. None whatsoever, unless you were deliberately trying to injure someone, or didnt give a fuck if you injured someone, or were playing up to your fan base to show them how everton you are.

forgetting the lack of pen (correct decision), lack of red card for soft ollies (mental) the thing that has bugged me (probably a lot of others) is the complete lack of remorse for both injuries. Richielas one was unbelievably crass. Prickfords lack of one is just completely astonishing. And then to top it off, Ancelotofeyebrow's total "but, but, but what about Hamezzz" is the pinnacle of embarassment.

Sooner yous fuck off the happier I'll be.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline BJ

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25490 on: Yesterday at 10:25:22 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 08:42:52 PM
I'm not sure where you're going with this? Anyone calling me an idiot for having a different opinion is a bit rage-fueled in my opinion, but to each their own and all that. Well, do you have a username on GOT? Mine is Sphinn. Like I said I don't post often, mainly just read.
Seriously?  Someone calling you an idiot is rage fuelled.  :lmao.   You must lead a very sheltered life.

I didnt even know what GOT was until I read it on here so no I dont have a username on there.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,846
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25491 on: Yesterday at 10:35:44 PM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 09:33:05 PM
And what then happens when you fall at 90mph? The description of downhill skiing as a totally non contact sport is one of the more bizarre takes I've seen on here.

Is this Toffee fella the Manc who went skiing and never returned?
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,999
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25492 on: Yesterday at 10:38:11 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 09:01:16 PM
I think Richarlison might still be rolling around in agony but Rodriguez has so far been a lot less dramatic than I expected. Also harder working, though he's obviously got few defensive bones in his body.

Did I judge you?

Top trolling by this guy.  :lmao  Fair play to him.



Just the six rolls I think it was.
Logged

Offline Bill Shepherd

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 36
  • Works well when under constant supervision.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25493 on: Yesterday at 10:41:31 PM »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 09:54:53 PM
Snip.

This is exactly where I am with the derby these days. Once the Carlo bubble pops and he fucks off, hopefully the downward momentum will finally flush them.
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,249
  • Yeah right..
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25494 on: Yesterday at 11:07:08 PM »
The tackle on VVD was a disgrace, there is no defence whatsoever, 'not really that bad'..do me a fucking favour, actually get fucked.

Here is an example of trying to explain it to a bluenose.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/MMiKyfd6hA0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/MMiKyfd6hA0</a>

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online BriarcliffInmate

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25495 on: Yesterday at 11:36:47 PM »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 05:48:21 PM
Oh do us a favour lad....switch it around and put Calvert Lewin on the end of that exact same tackle from Allison...fucking his cruciate's and ending his season...and it goes completely unpunished ...just put yourself in that mindset for a moment..and then answer truthfully, how do you think the Everton fanbase and you personally would've reacted?

Seeing as they tried to get Son deported when he *accidentally* hurt Gomes, I'd expect tanks on Stanley Park, a reconstruction on Crimewatch and charity telethons if Ali dared to do it to Calvert-Lewin.

But we know they're hypocrites. Hence, the 30 years of wall-pushing motions at derbies, "Always the Victims" shouts and abusing their own players for the lights on their Christmas tree. They say we're "Offended by Everything, Ashamed of Nothing" but it's so clearly more true about them than us.
Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,414
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25496 on: Yesterday at 11:42:45 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 06:39:36 PM
Out of interest are Liverpool fans welcomed on that Everton forum?

They are there but it's like the 17th century witch trials over there. You have no chance if you announce yourself as the devil but even those who say something reasonable about Liverpool are denounced as a 'REDSHITE' and instantly barred, much like they do the English in Wales (hmm    maybe there is a connection???)



"Look, a red freckle,  she's a redshite, burn her"
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,122
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25497 on: Yesterday at 11:46:26 PM »
Quote
Rodriguez is struggling with a testicle injury he suffered against Liverpool.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,414
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25498 on: Yesterday at 11:50:40 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:46:26 PM


If you roll around on the floor too much you run the risk of getting them trapped in your elastic.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25499 on: Yesterday at 11:52:12 PM »
New banner for Hamez (the last line might be a stretch)

I've got big balls
I've got big balls
They're such big balls
And they're dirty big balls
And he's got big balls
And she's got big balls
(But we've got the biggest balls of them all)
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,922
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25500 on: Yesterday at 11:57:09 PM »
Hamez
He's gone and hurt his balls
Hamez
It's all those diving falls

To the tune of Colonel Bogie; man I wish fans were allowed in the grounds :)
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
