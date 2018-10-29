Well, here's my rage fuelled input on where everton are now.



I used to love the derbies. Loved going to them both home and away with both reds and blues. And in the older days together in whatever end we could get in together.



Nowadays I fucking dread it. I dread the match more than the Utd games. Not because I ever worry about yous beating us, to be honest it will happen one day and I wont begrudge yous the massive party youll have over it, while we really wont give too much of a fuck. I fucking dread it because I KNOW that you'll probably be losing or getting outplayed, and one or more of your lot will try and curry favour with your fanbase by going all John fuckin Wicks and deliberately try and injure someone.



That twat Mori kissing his badge and being applauded off like some sort of fucking hero is where yous are now. Yous don't care about actually winning the derby as long as your fanbase can be happy that, if you havent, then at least you've done a redshite or two. Not actually sure whats more important to yous anymore.



I honestly would love yous to be relegated. Never thought that whilst I was growing up, but the "friendly derby" died years ago. And I know where I lay the blame for that. Most of it - we have some bellends too.



As for the "horrendousness" of the Pickford tackle. What makes it horrendous, and the same with Richiela's, is there was actually no need for either of them to be made in that way. None whatsoever, unless you were deliberately trying to injure someone, or didnt give a fuck if you injured someone, or were playing up to your fan base to show them how everton you are.



forgetting the lack of pen (correct decision), lack of red card for soft ollies (mental) the thing that has bugged me (probably a lot of others) is the complete lack of remorse for both injuries. Richielas one was unbelievably crass. Prickfords lack of one is just completely astonishing. And then to top it off, Ancelotofeyebrow's total "but, but, but what about Hamezzz" is the pinnacle of embarassment.



Sooner yous fuck off the happier I'll be.