Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1454473 times)

Offline BJ

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25360 on: Yesterday at 07:45:04 PM »
I didnt know Moise Kean had gone to PSG, hes on for a hat trick tonight.  Funny how players come on leaps and bounds when they leave Everton.
Offline Zimagic

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25361 on: Yesterday at 08:07:44 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 07:45:04 PM
I didnt know Moise Kean had gone to PSG, hes on for a hat trick tonight.  Funny how players come on leaps and bounds when they leave Everton.

Does this mean that Everton actually scored twice in the CL this evening?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25362 on: Yesterday at 08:33:32 PM »
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 08:07:44 PM
Does this mean that Everton actually scored twice in the CL this evening?
Yes, they will now live vicariously through the exploits of Moose Karen in the CL.
Offline BriarcliffInmate

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25363 on: Yesterday at 08:59:54 PM »
Thought you all might enjoy this I knocked up on Photoshop to commemorate the Ev's achievement of winning 4 games in a row.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25364 on: Yesterday at 09:06:08 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:49:16 PM
I think we need to distinguish the difference between genuine death threats and pea-brains on Twitter posting utter nonsense.

I've not seen any evidence that Pickford has received any genuine threats at all. What we have seen are a few morons talking rubbish on the internet. Those people have been roundly condemned by all decent Reds on here and beyond.

Liverpool players, and players of probably every club have to deal with this kind of thing on a daily basis. Anyone thinking this only affects Everton and Pickford are delusional. It's an occupational hazard of life in the public eye. Look at the likes of Robbie Fowler, who was hounded by Bitters when out. Clubs tend to keep it quiet, and 95% of it goes under the radar. At the moment, Everton are just publicising the antics of idiots that are always there, but for their own ends here. It's to deflect focus away from their own behaviour and onto others instead.

Facts are, 'fans' of all clubs send shite to players of rival clubs online. It's out of order, it's wrong, and it's pathetic, but there you go. I'm sure your hair would curl if you read some of the stuff sent to players at our club.

Has Pickford really hired bodyguards? I honestly don't know as I've not seen any stories on it at all. That's up to him if he has. To be honest, I'm amazed that all top flight footballers don't have security guards at their homes and a discreet handy lad or two around when they go out to certain places. It's common sense to me. In Pickford's case, he's also a target for his own 'fans' who see him as a liability, so he's at as much of a risk from them as anyone else. Anyway, let's not pretend that all footballers aren't targets, because they are. No one condones it, but plenty can see why some attract it more than others.

If you honestly feel that a few keyboard warriors are representative of our fanbase then you are mistaken. Such keyboard gobshites get very little, if any, tolerance on this site from what I've seen, and rightly so.

I think Everton have suckered you here, by using something all players and all clubs deal with on a daily basis in order to deflect attention from their own actions.

Also, if anyone was genuinely thinking of doing Pickford in, I seriously doubt they'd tell the world via Twitter beforehand. Why put it out there where you could be easily traced? As I said, Twitter morons are being confused with people with genuine intent. If anyone had real intent, you'd not know it before the event.

Also, never under estimate the amount of false flag postings there are online. Done to make others look bad.

A lot of words without really saying anything at all, fair enough. I'll leave the mental gymnastics to you and the rest.
Offline Skeeve

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25365 on: Yesterday at 09:22:15 PM »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:06:08 PM
A lot of words without really saying anything at all, fair enough. I'll leave the mental gymnastics to you and the rest.

Presumably you haven't got time for such stuff as it would cut into your tabloidesque overreacting.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25366 on: Yesterday at 09:24:51 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 09:22:15 PM
Presumably you haven't got time for such stuff as it would cut into your tabloidesque overreacting.

Time is a flat circle within an echo chamber, my friend.
Online the_toffee

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25367 on: Yesterday at 09:28:31 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:33:32 PM
Yes, they will now live vicariously through the exploits of Moose Karen in the CL.

The Keen Moose has not been quite so keen for us yet, that's true but with luck he'll come back a better player and with a higher price tag.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25368 on: Yesterday at 09:29:21 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 09:22:15 PM
Presumably you haven't got time for such stuff as it would cut into your tabloidesque overreacting.

 ;D Indeed
Online the_toffee

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25369 on: Yesterday at 09:34:14 PM »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 04:10:16 PM
Not sure why people are making light of Pickford doing that. Whether it's an 'overreaction' from him or not is irrelevant, it's shameful behavior from our fans who have done that and we had fans send Karius death threats after the CL Final too. It's something that should be called out and stamped out, which it clearly hasn't.

As for false outrage and overreaction being a Blues thing, I can't even imagine this place if it was one of our players getting death threats from Everton fans online.  :o Some of the posts in this thread over the last couple of weeks have been eye-opening enough!  ;D

Good luck being reasonable mate! It's an interesting concept coming from a Texan anyway! ;)

Just pickin', if you're still in the lone star state I'm just a shade north of you anyway, in the Natural State. Which is an odd name, considering they're so puritan it's completely unnatural!
Offline Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25370 on: Yesterday at 09:38:54 PM »
oh my god, a Texan hoedown!

And a bitter talking about being reasonable, you arent very perceptive are you :lmao
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25371 on: Yesterday at 10:14:11 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 09:34:14 PM
Good luck being reasonable mate! It's an interesting concept coming from a Texan anyway! ;)

Just pickin', if you're still in the lone star state I'm just a shade north of you anyway, in the Natural State. Which is an odd name, considering they're so puritan it's completely unnatural!

I know, the sheer audacity of me to not be overwhelmed with rage at Pickford and every Blue in existence to where it makes me lose sight of everything else.  ;D

Still here and heading up to Arkansas in a couple of weeks for some camping in fact! Can't wait, love the Ozarks, beautiful part of the country.

By the way, still been 25 years since Everton have won a trophy and Pickford is still a shit excuse for a keeper.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25372 on: Yesterday at 10:15:26 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:38:54 PM
oh my god, a Texan hoedown!

And a bitter talking about being reasonable, you arent very perceptive are you :lmao

Stick to Welsh/German geography fella!
Offline BJ

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25373 on: Yesterday at 10:27:57 PM »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:14:11 PM
I know, the sheer audacity of me to not be overwhelmed with rage at Pickford and every Blue in existence to where it makes me lose sight of everything else.  ;D

Still here and heading up to Arkansas in a couple of weeks for some camping in fact! Can't wait, love the Ozarks, beautiful part of the country.

By the way, still been 25 years since Everton have won a trophy and Pickford is still a shit excuse for a keeper.
Do you know /ever come into contact with any  Evertonians?
Offline kezzy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25374 on: Yesterday at 10:30:05 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:49:16 PM
I think we need to distinguish the difference between genuine death threats and pea-brains on Twitter posting utter nonsense.

I've not seen any evidence that Pickford has received any genuine threats at all. What we have seen are a few morons talking rubbish on the internet. Those people have been roundly condemned by all decent Reds on here and beyond.

Liverpool players, and players of probably every club have to deal with this kind of thing on a daily basis. Anyone thinking this only affects Everton and Pickford are delusional. It's an occupational hazard of life in the public eye. Look at the likes of Robbie Fowler, who was hounded by Bitters when out. Clubs tend to keep it quiet, and 95% of it goes under the radar. At the moment, Everton are just publicising the antics of idiots that are always there, but for their own ends here. It's to deflect focus away from their own behaviour and onto others instead.

Facts are, 'fans' of all clubs send shite to players of rival clubs online. It's out of order, it's wrong, and it's pathetic, but there you go. I'm sure your hair would curl if you read some of the stuff sent to players at our club.

Has Pickford really hired bodyguards? I honestly don't know as I've not seen any stories on it at all. That's up to him if he has. To be honest, I'm amazed that all top flight footballers don't have security guards at their homes and a discreet handy lad or two around when they go out to certain places. It's common sense to me. In Pickford's case, he's also a target for his own 'fans' who see him as a liability, so he's at as much of a risk from them as anyone else. Anyway, let's not pretend that all footballers aren't targets, because they are. No one condones it, but plenty can see why some attract it more than others.

If you honestly feel that a few keyboard warriors are representative of our fanbase then you are mistaken. Such keyboard gobshites get very little, if any, tolerance on this site from what I've seen, and rightly so.

I think Everton have suckered you here, by using something all players and all clubs deal with on a daily basis in order to deflect attention from their own actions.

Also, if anyone was genuinely thinking of doing Pickford in, I seriously doubt they'd tell the world via Twitter beforehand. Why put it out there where you could be easily traced? As I said, Twitter morons are being confused with people with genuine intent. If anyone had real intent, you'd not know it before the event.

Also, never under estimate the amount of false flag postings there are online. Done to make others look bad.



Couldnt have put it better myself.   
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25375 on: Yesterday at 10:32:47 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 10:27:57 PM
Do you know /ever come into contact with any  Evertonians?

Amazingly, yes. They're not just confined to Wales/County Road.
Offline BJ

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25376 on: Yesterday at 10:39:23 PM »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:32:47 PM
Amazingly, yes. They're not just confined to Wales/County Road.
Got to say Im surprised by that. 
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25377 on: Yesterday at 10:43:31 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 10:39:23 PM
Got to say Im surprised by that.

A couple of my groomsmen who remain a couple of my best friends, along with a couple of cousins I see somewhat regularly and a coworker who worked a few desks down from me pre-pandemic/WFH are all Blues. Not a ton, and I certainly know of more Reds. But I do have regular contact with passionate Everton fans. They've been far louder this season than any other that I can remember.
Offline BJ

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25378 on: Yesterday at 10:49:50 PM »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:43:31 PM
A couple of my groomsmen who remain a couple of my best friends, along with a couple of cousins I see somewhat regularly and a coworker who worked a few desks down from me pre-pandemic/WFH are all Blues. Not a ton, and I certainly know of more Reds. But I do have regular contact with passionate Everton fans. They've been far louder this season than any other that I can remember.
That explains it.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25379 on: Yesterday at 10:55:55 PM »
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25380 on: Yesterday at 11:28:51 PM »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:06:08 PM
A lot of words without really saying anything at all, fair enough. I'll leave the mental gymnastics to you and the rest.
:boring

Thanks for your input.
Online Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25381 on: Yesterday at 11:35:25 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:28:51 PM
:boring

Thanks for your input.
It's one of the new passive aggressive cop out reponses. I've noticed it a bit recently; even had it aimed my way. Someone takes time and makes an effort to explain why they might not agree with you; you'd think you'd at least appreciate the commitment, even if you still disagree with them; even if you don't feel like making a point-by-point rebuttal. Indeed there's no need to say anything.

But no, it's more passively aggressive and offers more snide satisfaction to say something like ''a lot of words without saying anything'' or ''a lot of hot air'' or something like that as a way of ''winning'' without having to defend your position. Winning without winning, you might call it. So kind of appropriate to this thread. ;)
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25382 on: Yesterday at 11:38:04 PM »
I think some people feel genuinely threatened by death and other threats on social media, especially younger and the more vulnerable, some threats are also tasteless and vile. Having said that footballers should be used to it and should recognise that if someone is going to come round their house and kill them they are unlikely to post about it just beforehand. It is a sad indictment of what the wonderful invention of the internet, which is fantastic when you want to know the population of Peru instantly, has become in the hands of the same 12 year olds who 50 years ago would have been playing knock and run with 85 year old pensioners.
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25383 on: Yesterday at 11:43:58 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:35:25 PM
It's one of the new passive aggressive cop out reponses. I've noticed it a bit recently; even had it aimed my way. Someone takes time and makes an effort to explain why they might not agree with you; you'd think you'd at least appreciate the commitment, even if you still disagree with them; even if you don't feel like making a point-by-point rebuttal. Indeed there's no need to say anything.

But no, it's more passively aggressive and offers more snide satisfaction to say something like ''a lot of words without saying anything'' or ''a lot of hot air'' or something like that as a way of ''winning'' without having to defend your position. Winning without winning, you might call it. So kind of appropriate to this thread. ;)
Oh I know. I've seen it a few times on here, and I've noticed this particular fellas approach before too.

I don't pretend to be clever. I just post as I see things. People can agree or disagree, and that's all good. I've met more than a few passive aggressive types though, so this fellas approach stands out like a beacon to me.
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25384 on: Yesterday at 11:48:59 PM »
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 09:34:14 PM
Good luck being reasonable mate! It's an interesting concept coming from a Texan anyway! ;)

Just pickin', if you're still in the lone star state I'm just a shade north of you anyway, in the Natural State. Which is an odd name, considering they're so puritan it's completely unnatural!
I love it when a Bitter breaks cover to make a snide comment.  :wave

Maybe you could make your way over to GOT and see how reasonable your fellow Blues are.

Online the_toffee

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25385 on: Today at 12:59:48 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:38:54 PM
oh my god, a Texan hoedown!

And a bitter talking about being reasonable, you arent very perceptive are you :lmao

Nah, we all know the best hoes are in Texas :)

I consider myself fairly perceptive and best I can tell every club has a good number of unreasonable fans. Not to mention a good number of wankers. Wearing red or blue doesn't make them less, hm, wankish? Is that a word?
Online the_toffee

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25386 on: Today at 01:08:16 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:48:59 PM
I love it when a Bitter breaks cover to make a snide comment.  :wave

Maybe you could make your way over to GOT and see how reasonable your fellow Blues are.

Guilty until proven innocent I suppose. I do like a bitter now and then, but I don't see myself as particularly bitter. And was it really snide, or just..  true? Still, better than a death threat, eh?

I am occasionally on GOT and Toffeeweb and others, and like I said above, all clubs have their share of unreasonable supporters. Everton is certainly no exception.
