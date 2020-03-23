« previous next »
Offline Ghost Town

  Believer
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 4,884
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25200 on: Yesterday at 05:33:11 PM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 05:09:53 PM
Exactly, it was Captain Kirk, Scotty and Dr Spock when I watched it
Useful if they met any maladjusted children on their travels
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 8,819
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25201 on: Yesterday at 05:38:33 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 02:18:57 PM
Booing and the cuckoo clock.
Boookoo clock
Offline BJ

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25202 on: Yesterday at 05:50:57 PM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 05:09:53 PM
Exactly, it was Captain Kirk, Scotty and Dr Spock when I watched it
It was Dr McCoy when I watched it aka Bones.   ;)
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 7,249
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25203 on: Yesterday at 06:03:28 PM
On Sunday, leaders Everton had their charcoal and seafoam shorts handed to them by Southampton at St Marys. To be fair, theyd been stitched up good and proper by that piece of work Virgil van Dijk, who as Carlo Ancelotti explained the other day, stuck one on their star man James Rodríguez in the first minute of the recent Merseyside derby, limiting him to just 179 of 179 minutes of football since. Not only that, by sneakily enticing Jordan Pickford into that crotch-first challenge, the wily Van Dijk has cleverly established a virulent anti-Everton agenda within the refereeing community, clearly evidenced by the red card awarded to Lucas Digne for taking a wild swipe at Kyle Walker-Peters, missing, then clumsily standing on his ankle and bending his leg to an alarming degree. Virgil, you rotter!

Maybe all the rumours all week against Pickford affected the decision, insisted Ancelotti, his studied super-cool slipping a little after the match. The red card was a joke. While the Fiver certainly agrees that Digne didnt mean to land on Walker-Peterss leg, he was however out of control to an extent that his opponent was in danger. Its also the third time in two games that an Everton player has, intentionally or not, made such a challenge, the Digne recklessness coming hot on the heels (no pun intended) of Richarlison vs Thiago Alcântara and the Battle of Jordans Junk.

Asked whether Everton are developing a little problem here, Ancelotti bristled. Its not right. Its not fair. It was not the right decision. We will appeal for sure. Many more of these careless challenges, though, and theyll soon be getting themselves a reputation.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/oct/26/stitched-up-well-true-and-proper-by-that-piece-of-work-virgil-van-dijk

 ;D
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 12,204
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25204 on: Yesterday at 06:08:34 PM
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 05:50:57 PM
It was Dr McCoy when I watched it aka Bones.   ;)

There's always one

Offline BJ

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25205 on: Yesterday at 06:15:53 PM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:08:34 PM
There's always one

Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:33:11 PM
Useful if they met any maladjusted children on their travels

Two  8)
Offline PeterTheRed

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 6,732
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25206 on: Yesterday at 06:28:15 PM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:34:26 PM
Pickford, who is to goalkeeping what William Shattner is to acting.

William Shatner is a legend. Pickford is just an Orc.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 80,802
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25207 on: Yesterday at 06:36:19 PM
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:28:15 PM
William Shatner is a legend. Pickford is just an Orc.

So youre saying Pickford is Shatners Buffoon.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 8,819
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25208 on: Yesterday at 06:40:21 PM
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 06:03:28 PM
On Sunday, leaders Everton had their charcoal and seafoam shorts handed to them by Southampton at St Marys. To be fair, theyd been stitched up good and proper by that piece of work Virgil van Dijk, who as Carlo Ancelotti explained the other day, stuck one on their star man James Rodríguez in the first minute of the recent Merseyside derby, limiting him to just 179 of 179 minutes of football since. Not only that, by sneakily enticing Jordan Pickford into that crotch-first challenge, the wily Van Dijk has cleverly established a virulent anti-Everton agenda within the refereeing community, clearly evidenced by the red card awarded to Lucas Digne for taking a wild swipe at Kyle Walker-Peters, missing, then clumsily standing on his ankle and bending his leg to an alarming degree. Virgil, you rotter!

Maybe all the rumours all week against Pickford affected the decision, insisted Ancelotti, his studied super-cool slipping a little after the match. The red card was a joke. While the Fiver certainly agrees that Digne didnt mean to land on Walker-Peterss leg, he was however out of control to an extent that his opponent was in danger. Its also the third time in two games that an Everton player has, intentionally or not, made such a challenge, the Digne recklessness coming hot on the heels (no pun intended) of Richarlison vs Thiago Alcântara and the Battle of Jordans Junk.

Asked whether Everton are developing a little problem here, Ancelotti bristled. Its not right. Its not fair. It was not the right decision. We will appeal for sure. Many more of these careless challenges, though, and theyll soon be getting themselves a reputation.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/oct/26/stitched-up-well-true-and-proper-by-that-piece-of-work-virgil-van-dijk

 ;D
I can see the fewm cloud reaction to that over County Road from here......and I live beside Belfast!
Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 11,687
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25209 on: Yesterday at 06:41:32 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:36:19 PM
So youre saying Pickford is Shatners Buffoon.
Pickford is no ones Buffon.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline PeterTheRed

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 6,732
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25210 on: Yesterday at 06:41:39 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:36:19 PM
So youre saying Pickford is Shatners Buffoon.

Well, Pickford is definitely a clown ...
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 13,795
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25211 on: Yesterday at 06:48:36 PM
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:40:21 PM
I can see the fewm cloud reaction to that over County Road from here......and I live beside Belfast!

That Guardian piece omitted the missing piece of the jigsaw. Everton were playing Southampton, a club who are economically tied to Liverpool because we buy all of their good players and emotionally tied because they all love VVD. Hassanhutel the Alpine Klopp? They play in red?

Walker-Peters artfully drew the first 'foul' by backing into Digne and then ran away just fast enough for Digne to catch him. When he heard the swish as Digne's hands went into the air he slowed down, stuck his ankle behind him and assumed a position certain to catch Digne's forward foot. Southampton had been practicing these manoeuvres all week in training.
Offline Persephone

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,812
  • Boom!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25212 on: Yesterday at 07:34:48 PM
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:28:15 PM
William Shatner is a legend. Pickford is just an Orc.
Now now, he's at least an Urukhai.
Offline Solomon Grundy

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 42,199
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25213 on: Yesterday at 07:41:06 PM
Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 23,982
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25214 on: Yesterday at 07:41:31 PM
Quote from: free_at_last on Yesterday at 11:19:58 AM
They reckon that Newcastle isn't important and they should save themselves for the "six-pointer" against the mancs - after all it could be title decider :)
;D
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 60,373
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25215 on: Yesterday at 07:44:05 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:36:19 PM
So youre saying Pickford is Shatners Buffoon.

It does frequently feel like Pickford is on Cake whenever he's playing.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 4,884
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25216 on: Yesterday at 07:44:21 PM
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 06:15:53 PM
Two  8)
I thought he was the FiSh not the fisher of men. Verily.
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 11,687
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25217 on: Yesterday at 07:44:24 PM
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 07:34:48 PM
Now now, he's at least an Urukhai.
Oh I remember her she was gorgeous. That first interracial kiss and all that.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Groundskeeper Willie

  • Loves a good Meat Flute! Silent screaming fistpumper. Don't wake the kids! He's not the messiah, he's a very naughty chip! Mattis, den svenska pedanten! Pantless arse-barer not used to withdrawal.
  Matchday Commentator
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 10,065
  • Klappa händerna när du är riktigt glad.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25218 on: Yesterday at 07:47:36 PM
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 01:49:43 PM
I find it hard to make generalising criticism of Evertonians because I have some in my family and dont want them being tarred with the same brush.  None of them are on Twitter acting the goat.  I would have said that its the younger generation who have turned rivalry into hatred but I know thats not true either.  Theres some older ones dishing it out too. 

I said the other day I cant imagine being a fan of the lesser club in the same city but Id like to think that if things were the other way round our identity as a club would remain intact.  We have a central core philosophy that focuses on ourselves, our wellbeing, our destiny and our goals and dreams.  Thats what Everton as a club has lost.  From top down the focus is on us. Its embarrassing. They have no discernible identity. Theres so much that is synonymous with Liverpool, the liver bird, the kop, ynwa, Shankly, Paisley, European Cups the list goes on. What is synonymous with Everton? 

Putting a ball of snot in women's hair.
Love Ren & Stimpy

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 23,982
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25219 on: Yesterday at 08:07:24 PM
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 07:34:48 PM
Now now, he's at least an Urukhai.
Wait, Pickford is from Uruguay?
Offline BJ

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25220 on: Yesterday at 08:20:21 PM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:44:21 PM
I thought he was the FiSh not the fisher of men. Verily.
I doth concur.
Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 21,788
  • JFT 96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25221 on: Yesterday at 08:41:06 PM
Everton have had by far the most red cards in Premier League history a whopping 98. To put that into comparison Liverpool have had just 58 in the Premier League period. Now instead of saying hang on here we have a discipline problem that is costing us. Instead, they blame red card number 98 on the reaction to Pickford getting away with a truly horrendous challenge that could have huge ramifications for Van Dijk's career.

The first part of solving a problem has to be admitting you have one in the first place. Instead of doing that they blame everyone else for their huge disciplinary issues. They will now be missing influential players for games but instead of looking at that and doing something about it they pretend everyone is out to get them.

Everton that.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 23,982
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25222 on: Yesterday at 08:43:13 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:41:06 PM
Everton have had by far the most red cards in Premier League history a whopping 98.
GOT would say that means they have a lot of heart.

You are spot on but I don't realy think they see it as "problem" though. If anything, they are probably proud of that stat.
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 4,884
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25223 on: Yesterday at 09:30:46 PM
Just wait till they become the first to reach 100 red cards - in about, ooh, two games time I imagine. Expect they'll have a parade.
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25224 on: Yesterday at 09:41:24 PM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:30:46 PM
Just wait till they become the first to reach 100 red cards - in about, ooh, two games time I imagine. Expect they'll have a parade.




Yet another first for them.
More deflection from the lack of progress at the superdome on the banks of the Royle blue Mersey.
Offline BJ

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25225 on: Yesterday at 09:47:30 PM
Theyve been saying theyve had more red cards because they have been in the league the longest completely missing the fact that its a PL record  :duh
Offline Skeeve

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 12,691
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25226 on: Yesterday at 10:16:47 PM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:08:34 PM
There's always one

You must be so proud, you were a convincing idiot to people who don't know you.  ;D
Offline El Ninos Black Eye

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 5,500
  • What we do in life, echoes in eternity!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25227 on: Yesterday at 10:43:58 PM
Theyre not taking this well at all are they? And they are still top. They enjoyed being unbeaten and then started to get carried away with it. But now theyve had that defeat, they know the inevitable fall is coming and coming fast.  Its going to be glorious to watch!

"I'm being watched by the Secret Police and wondering when theyre going to come and take me away"

Offline El Ninos Black Eye

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 5,500
  • What we do in life, echoes in eternity!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25228 on: Yesterday at 10:45:10 PM
Heard a stat that never won without Richiarlson since they bought him. 2 more defeats incoming then
"I'm being watched by the Secret Police and wondering when theyre going to come and take me away"

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 49,744
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25229 on: Yesterday at 10:52:18 PM
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 10:45:10 PM
Heard a stat that never won without Richiarlson since they bought him. 2 more defeats incoming then

His play acting and the referees buying everything he sells them is huge for them

Its genuinely far more effective for the team than his actual ability
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 5,006
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25230 on: Yesterday at 10:53:45 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:16:47 PM
You must be so proud, you were a convincing idiot to people who don't know you.  ;D
Well to be fair he's fooled a lot of people who know him as well  ;D

Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline Persephone

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,812
  • Boom!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25231 on: Today at 05:44:29 AM
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:07:24 PM
Wait, Pickford is from Uruguay?
He speaks Uruguayanese, don't you know?
Online 19th Nervous Title

  RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  Posts: 381
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #25232 on: Today at 06:11:37 AM
If William Shatner's daughter married Rishabh Pant (the cricketer), would her married name be Shatner- Pant?
It's all good.
