I laughed every time these supposed pundits kept bringing up 'intent' when you don't have to have intent for that, is it not their job to know the rules? An besides which anyone without blinkers on could see Dingy meant every bit of that challenge, he looks down, holds his hands up and then stamps, clear as day. The whole 'lady doth protest too much' afterwards was also hilarious, kicking out at inanimate objects, what a dickhead he looks, not fooling anyone



Do they? that's great, surfing in their heads non-stop, we literally own every thought in their minds right now. The horrible thing about having a purple patch at the start of the season opposed to mid-season is that the table will lie, gets their hopes up and they then crash a lot harder. The fume when they end up losing more games, then blaming everyone and anything in sight will be something to behold. It's already started.



He sat on the lad with his hands up shouting at the ref. There was no remorse or concern for what could have been a career ending challenge. He sat on the kids leg protesting his innocence. The kid had to shrug him off to get treatment. I think he did mean to ankle tap him accidentally on purpose as one of my teachers used to say, with a tactical foul and shit his shorts when he ended up literally surfing on his ankle.Last week, we saw a similar reaction from Everton.The tackle on Thiago by Richarlison was horrible. Straight red any day of the week. Yet he was outraged by the card and, like Digne refused to leave the pitch claiming he had been fouled. No concern for the player whose leg you nearly broke from either. Calvert Lewin also made a challenge where he was late and left his studs up and was lucky he never hurt the defender.It seems Carlo is creating a seige mentality at Goodison, whereby they are against the world. Problem is when you commit three really bad shithouse challenges, and then claim an agenda against you, you look a bit fucking stupid. Its ok being a moaning bastard about not getting decisions like Jose or Dyche, its another saying that the FA are after you, when your team have committed three possible career ending challenges in two games, and only two of them are punished.A wise man would apologise and then shut up.