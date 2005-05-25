« previous next »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 09:06:12 AM
4 outta 4 blues in work said it wasn't a red..one said it wasn't even a foul because it was unintentional.  :D
How did they get through the interview process?

This 'intentional' stuff is ridiculous. You can only know the intent if you are in the head of the player committing the foul. As there is no way of knowing what the intent was, you have to just go with the fact it's a foul. A dreadful one in this case, and a potential ankle breaker. A foul is a foul. Otherwise, you can commit one and just say you didn't mean it.

Penalise the action, not what may or may not have been the intent behind it.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
If that snidey twat Digne had only wanted to bring him down then a simple tap tackle on his foot from the side would have done. That's a normal foul in that situation.

Keeping up so you can get close enough to put your studs down the achilies of a player from the back, and keep them there screams intent.

Never liked that twat.

As for Carlo, never liked him either that fat prick.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:23:10 AM
You think? The way refereeing works in this league, it wouldnt surprise me if they won it.  They, with the help of some high profile gobshites pundits, have already got the message out loudly how hard done by poor old Digne was getting sent off for surfing on that lads leg.

Wouldnt even surprise me with all the shit decisions being made with officiating if this got over-turned, be about right for this season.

It was a ridiculous challenge, he endangered an opponent, simple as that. This BS about are you not allowed to chase anyone anymore angle Lineker decided to go with was pathetic. Like this sort of thing happens every game and is allowed to pass?

I laughed every time these supposed pundits kept bringing up 'intent' when you don't have to have intent for that, is it not their job to know the rules? An besides which anyone without blinkers on could see Dingy meant every bit of that challenge, he looks down, holds his hands up and then stamps, clear as day. The whole 'lady doth protest too much' afterwards was also hilarious, kicking out at inanimate objects, what a dickhead he looks, not fooling anyone  ;D

Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 11:11:17 AM
Carlo also risked Coleman against us despite him going off with a hamstring problem in the game before, now they have lost their 2 full backs and a striker in the space of 2 games, and their fans blame us, you couldn't make it up.

Do they?  :lmao that's great, surfing in their heads non-stop, we literally own every thought in their minds right now. The horrible thing about having a purple patch at the start of the season opposed to mid-season is that the table will lie, gets their hopes up and they then crash a lot harder. The fume when they end up losing more games, then blaming everyone and anything in sight will be something to behold. It's already started.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:42:13 PM
Apparently Dignes challenge was like this one from Robbo:

https://twitter.com/Joewillo180/status/1320389906905038851?s=20


 ::)
Last week they were all saying this was definitely a red card so I presume they are agreeing that Digne deserved to be sent off  ::)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:25:15 PM
I laughed every time these supposed pundits kept bringing up 'intent' when you don't have to have intent for that, is it not their job to know the rules? An besides which anyone without blinkers on could see Dingy meant every bit of that challenge, he looks down, holds his hands up and then stamps, clear as day. The whole 'lady doth protest too much' afterwards was also hilarious, kicking out at inanimate objects, what a dickhead he looks, not fooling anyone  ;D

Do they?  :lmao that's great, surfing in their heads non-stop, we literally own every thought in their minds right now. The horrible thing about having a purple patch at the start of the season opposed to mid-season is that the table will lie, gets their hopes up and they then crash a lot harder. The fume when they end up losing more games, then blaming everyone and anything in sight will be something to behold. It's already started.
yeah, our fault all that talk about them making dangerous tackles led to the sending off yesterday is the line they are going with. As for them getting excited after 5 games I think it was pointed out in here their lack of depth and a weird start to the season would eventually level out and normal service would resume, like their result yesterday.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:16:13 AM
They'd be red with rage if that was one of us doing the same thing
Don't think they'd be red with anything. Not true Evertonians.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:42:13 PM
Apparently Dignes challenge was like this one from Robbo:

https://twitter.com/Joewillo180/status/1320389906905038851?s=20


 ::)

Look at the comments. You'll never find anything as weird as these lot. 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:36:52 PM
Look at the comments. You'll never find anything as weird as these lot.
not that they need any encouragement but it doesn't help when pundits like leineker come out with shite like that either.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:25:15 PM
I laughed every time these supposed pundits kept bringing up 'intent' when you don't have to have intent for that, is it not their job to know the rules? An besides which anyone without blinkers on could see Dingy meant every bit of that challenge, he looks down, holds his hands up and then stamps, clear as day. The whole 'lady doth protest too much' afterwards was also hilarious, kicking out at inanimate objects, what a dickhead he looks, not fooling anyone  ;D

Do they?  :lmao that's great, surfing in their heads non-stop, we literally own every thought in their minds right now. The horrible thing about having a purple patch at the start of the season opposed to mid-season is that the table will lie, gets their hopes up and they then crash a lot harder. The fume when they end up losing more games, then blaming everyone and anything in sight will be something to behold. It's already started.

He sat on the lad with his hands up shouting at the ref. There was no remorse or concern for what could have been a career ending challenge. He sat on the kids leg protesting his innocence. The kid had to shrug him off to get treatment. I think he did mean to ankle tap him accidentally on purpose as one of my teachers used to say, with a tactical foul and shit his shorts when he ended up literally surfing on his ankle.
Last week, we saw a similar reaction from Everton.
The tackle on Thiago by Richarlison was horrible. Straight red any day of the week. Yet he was outraged by the card and, like Digne refused to leave the pitch claiming he had been fouled. No concern for the player whose leg you nearly broke from either. Calvert Lewin also made a challenge where he was late and left his studs up and was lucky he never hurt the defender.
It seems Carlo is creating a seige mentality at Goodison, whereby they are against the world. Problem is when you commit three really bad shithouse challenges, and then claim an agenda against you, you look a bit fucking stupid. Its ok being a moaning bastard about not getting decisions like Jose or Dyche, its another saying that the FA are after you, when your team have committed three possible career ending challenges in two games, and only two of them are punished.
A wise man would apologise and then shut up.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
They are such a small and pathetic club, and Ancelotti has blended in perfectly.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
I find it hard to make generalising criticism of Evertonians because I have some in my family and dont want them being tarred with the same brush.  None of them are on Twitter acting the goat.  I would have said that its the younger generation who have turned rivalry into hatred but I know thats not true either.  Theres some older ones dishing it out too. 

I said the other day I cant imagine being a fan of the lesser club in the same city but Id like to think that if things were the other way round our identity as a club would remain intact.  We have a central core philosophy that focuses on ourselves, our wellbeing, our destiny and our goals and dreams.  Thats what Everton as a club has lost.  From top down the focus is on us. Its embarrassing. They have no discernible identity. Theres so much that is synonymous with Liverpool, the liver bird, the kop, ynwa, Shankly, Paisley, European Cups the list goes on. What is synonymous with Everton? 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: BJ on Today at 01:49:43 PM
I find it hard to make generalising criticism of Evertonians because I have some in my family and dont want them being tarred with the same brush.  None of them are on Twitter acting the goat.  I would have said that its the younger generation who have turned rivalry into hatred but I know thats not true either.  Theres some older ones dishing it out too. 

I said the other day I cant imagine being a fan of the lesser club in the same city but Id like to think that if things were the other way round our identity as a club would remain intact.  We have a central core philosophy that focuses on ourselves, our wellbeing, our destiny and our goals and dreams.  Thats what Everton as a club has lost.  From top down the focus is on us. Its embarrassing. They have no discernible identity. Theres so much that is synonymous with Liverpool, the liver bird, the kop, ynwa, Shankly, Paisley, European Cups the list goes on. What is synonymous with Everton?

Looking forward to the replies :D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: BJ on Today at 01:49:43 PM
I find it hard to make generalising criticism of Evertonians because I have some in my family and dont want them being tarred with the same brush.  None of them are on Twitter acting the goat.  I would have said that its the younger generation who have turned rivalry into hatred but I know thats not true either.  Theres some older ones dishing it out too. 

I said the other day I cant imagine being a fan of the lesser club in the same city but Id like to think that if things were the other way round our identity as a club would remain intact.  We have a central core philosophy that focuses on ourselves, our wellbeing, our destiny and our goals and dreams.  Thats what Everton as a club has lost.  From top down the focus is on us. Its embarrassing. They have no discernible identity. Theres so much that is synonymous with Liverpool, the liver bird, the kop, ynwa, Shankly, Paisley, European Cups the list goes on. What is synonymous with Everton?
Fighting with 1 hand while holding a toddler.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: BJ on Today at 01:49:43 PM
I find it hard to make generalising criticism of Evertonians because I have some in my family and dont want them being tarred with the same brush.  None of them are on Twitter acting the goat.  I would have said that its the younger generation who have turned rivalry into hatred but I know thats not true either.  Theres some older ones dishing it out too. 

I said the other day I cant imagine being a fan of the lesser club in the same city but Id like to think that if things were the other way round our identity as a club would remain intact.  We have a central core philosophy that focuses on ourselves, our wellbeing, our destiny and our goals and dreams.  Thats what Everton as a club has lost.  From top down the focus is on us. Its embarrassing. They have no discernible identity. Theres so much that is synonymous with Liverpool, the liver bird, the kop, ynwa, Shankly, Paisley, European Cups the list goes on. What is synonymous with Everton? 
My brother said the same thing to me recently. He said (with both hands pointing forward), "Everton never seem to focus on where they should be heading. They spend all their time (now with both hands pointing upwards) focussing on us".
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: BJ on Today at 01:49:43 PM
I find it hard to make generalising criticism of Evertonians because I have some in my family and dont want them being tarred with the same brush.  None of them are on Twitter acting the goat.  I would have said that its the younger generation who have turned rivalry into hatred but I know thats not true either.  Theres some older ones dishing it out too. 

I said the other day I cant imagine being a fan of the lesser club in the same city but Id like to think that if things were the other way round our identity as a club would remain intact.  We have a central core philosophy that focuses on ourselves, our wellbeing, our destiny and our goals and dreams.  Thats what Everton as a club has lost.  From top down the focus is on us. Its embarrassing. They have no discernible identity. Theres so much that is synonymous with Liverpool, the liver bird, the kop, ynwa, Shankly, Paisley, European Cups the list goes on. What is synonymous with Everton? 

Yep. Good post, and sadly gets to the heart of the matter for what now seems a significant minority, or even a small majority, of Blues. And of course they are the losers. So different from the 70s and 80s.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: BJ on Today at 01:49:43 PM
I find it hard to make generalising criticism of Evertonians because I have some in my family and dont want them being tarred with the same brush.  None of them are on Twitter acting the goat.  I would have said that its the younger generation who have turned rivalry into hatred but I know thats not true either.  Theres some older ones dishing it out too. 

I said the other day I cant imagine being a fan of the lesser club in the same city but Id like to think that if things were the other way round our identity as a club would remain intact.  We have a central core philosophy that focuses on ourselves, our wellbeing, our destiny and our goals and dreams.  Thats what Everton as a club has lost.  From top down the focus is on us. Its embarrassing. They have no discernible identity. Theres so much that is synonymous with Liverpool, the liver bird, the kop, ynwa, Shankly, Paisley, European Cups the list goes on. What is synonymous with Everton?

I'm similar, have a few old blues in the family but they are in the sensible down to earth lot who give some fun banter, hate Manchester clubs, know their club is what it is but just get on with it and hope for the best. These are very different from a lot of the younger and match going fans who generate their toxic support which in it's absence has allowed the team to play so well. These fans are more anti-Liverpool than anything, which is why they don't mind the manchester clubs so much. They have some good and bad fans like most clubs, ours included, but unlike a lot of clubs their bad fans massively outweigh the good fans. Our success has just made that worse. If you live in an anti-liverpool existence and the team you hate has just won every single major trophy in world football it's going to sting a little.

So what is synonymous with Everton kind of depends on what type of fan you are, for the majority toxic lot it generally is hatred for Liverpool FC which spills through to the management and players as we have seen lately. If I ever got that toxic about Man united I would honestly just give it up. Life is far too short to be living such a bitter and twisted experience when it's supposed to be fun.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:58:23 PM
Fighting with 1 hand while holding a toddler.

Booing and the cuckoo clock.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:08:33 PM
My brother said the same thing to me recently. He said (with both hands pointing forward), "Everton never seem to focus on where they should be heading. They spend all their time (now with both hands pointing upwards) focussing on us".

and the thing is, early this season, I almost got a hint that they where ready to actually turn their focus to their own team. They finally have a manager who, whethere we like him or not, is one of the big names of this generation of managers, they had made 1 or 2 high profile signings, and the biggest of them had a good start. They won a few games on the trot, where looking confident. The basis was there for them to start focusing on their own teams aspirations, instead of obsessively scrutinising LFC.

But the derby has wrecked their heads. Of course they where actually quite confident for it, which makes the fall-out from that even worse. The way their team crumbled, the way they where so convincingly outplayed. They pretend that getting a point was fine, but deep down everything else about that game was a nightmare for them.

And the worst part is, their manager should have been calming things down after that game, and turning the focus away from it, and reminding them of the positive strides the team has been making, but hes gone all in, joining in with the paranoia of the fan-base, and making things worse. They are back to being exactly as they where.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
The old days of 'the school of science' are well gone. Nothing exemplifying it more than by comparing Gordon West, a great keeper (and character), much loved on the Kop, and Pickford, who is to goalkeeping what William Shattner is to acting.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:27:36 PM

But the derby has wrecked their heads. Of course they where actually quite confident for it, which makes the fall-out from that even worse. The way their team crumbled, the way they where so convincingly outplayed. They pretend that getting a point was fine, but deep down everything else about that game was a nightmare for them.

And the worst part is, their manager should have been calming things down after that game, and turning the focus away from it, and reminding them of the positive strides the team has been making, but hes gone all in, joining in with the paranoia of the fan-base, and making things worse. They are back to being exactly as they where.

And this template was followed against Southampton. They come up against a good side (Southamton weren't great in the first 15 minutes but settled down) Calvert-Lewin becomes isolated, their midfield crumbles with Allan puffing away and Rodriguez strolling around massaging his hamstring (why Dacoure was taken off and the immobile Delph put on who knows) and they resort to the petulant shithouse tactics.

This will play out against the decent teams in the league and they won't win any physical battles against the likes of Burnley or Sheffield United.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:34:26 PM
The old days of 'the school of science' are well gone. Nothing exemplifying it more than by comparing Gordon West, a great keeper (and character), much loved on the Kop, and Pickford, who is to goalkeeping what William Shattner is to acting.

A quote from West's obituary in the Independent. As you say a character but even then Everton fans were quick to turn on one of their own;

"As well as being an outstanding keeper  ahead of his time in the way he threw the ball long distances with pinpoint accuracy, Peter Schmeichel-style, rather than hoofing and hoping  West was a charismatic performer. His popularity survived his being dropped for flashing a "v" sign at Everton supporters who were berating him for fumbling a shot into his own net, and it even extended, after a fashion, to the Kop at Anfield.

The first time West ran towards them, for a derby in early '63, he was confronted by 22,000 two-fingered gestures which he later admitted "really upset" him. A year later, showing his penchant for comedy, he blew them a kiss and pretended to drop his shorts. The following season, a man dashed out of the Kop and gave him a woman's handbag with "Honey West" painted onit. For years Liverpool fans "gave me stick about my handbag". West "accepted and enjoyed it", although he made sure he milked the occasion whenEverton won at Anfield en route to the title in 1970."

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Ah yes, the good old days.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:34:26 PM
The old days of 'the school of science' are well gone. Nothing exemplifying it more than by comparing Gordon West, a great keeper (and character), much loved on the Kop, and Pickford, who is to goalkeeping what William Shattner is to acting.

Totally uncalled for dig at William Shattner.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: BJ on Today at 01:49:43 PM
They have no discernible identity. Theres so much that is synonymous with Liverpool, the liver bird, the kop, ynwa, Shankly, Paisley, European Cups the list goes on. What is synonymous with Everton?
Boos, cuckoo clocks, moral high grounds, old boilers, firsts, Fuuuuuuck, and a piss-head's lock up.


Which, to be fair, sounds like a half decent night out...in that order and all
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:34:26 PM
The old days of 'the school of science' are well gone. Nothing exemplifying it more than by comparing Gordon West, a great keeper (and character), much loved on the Kop, and Pickford, who is to goalkeeping what William Shattner is to acting.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:27:36 PM
and the thing is, early this season, I almost got a hint that they where ready to actually turn their focus to their own team. They finally have a manager who, whethere we like him or not, is one of the big names of this generation of managers, they had made 1 or 2 high profile signings, and the biggest of them had a good start. They won a few games on the trot, where looking confident. The basis was there for them to start focusing on their own teams aspirations, instead of obsessively scrutinising LFC.

But the derby has wrecked their heads. Of course they where actually quite confident for it, which makes the fall-out from that even worse. The way their team crumbled, the way they where so convincingly outplayed. They pretend that getting a point was fine, but deep down everything else about that game was a nightmare for them.

And the worst part is, their manager should have been calming things down after that game, and turning the focus away from it, and reminding them of the positive strides the team has been making, but hes gone all in, joining in with the paranoia of the fan-base, and making things worse. They are back to being exactly as they where.
I had similar feelings at the start of the season.  Like others had been saying a new manager of some standing  and it will be make or break for them.  It started out the former but its beginning to look like  the latter.  If the good ones dont reach down and pull the others up then the sheer weight of the dross will pull the good ones down.  I had thought Ancelotti had maybe .. possibly enough about him to pull them up but the early signs are hes being pulled down to their level instead of raising them to his.  Still very early days so we will see who wins that particular battle.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
They need relegating; maybe multiple times down the pyramid. Then, maybe, the twats and gobshites will desert them (and start supporting Manchester clubs) leaving the core remainder finally free to concentrate on their own club and create a new, more sober, more self-reflective identity.

Not being in the same league as us - corporeally as well as philosophically - might also mean they are no longer consumed by us and can  actually find some joy in their own journey and outcomes.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:58:16 PM
Boos, cuckoo clocks, moral high grounds, old boilers, firsts, Fuuuuuuck, and a piss-head's lock up.


Which, to be fair, sounds like a half decent night out...in that order and all
;D

Thats a good list of what might be  Liverpool fans first thoughts when hearing the word Everton.  What do you think your average football fan would link with the name Everton?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 02:50:01 PM
Totally uncalled for dig at William Shattner.
I agree.

He actually congratulated LFC the night we won the title.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Shatner's arms are perfectly proportionated to his body
