My brother said the same thing to me recently. He said (with both hands pointing forward), "Everton never seem to focus on where they should be heading. They spend all their time (now with both hands pointing upwards) focussing on us".
and the thing is, early this season, I almost got a hint that they where ready to actually turn their focus to their own team. They finally have a manager who, whethere we like him or not, is one of the big names of this generation of managers, they had made 1 or 2 high profile signings, and the biggest of them had a good start. They won a few games on the trot, where looking confident. The basis was there for them to start focusing on their own teams aspirations, instead of obsessively scrutinising LFC.
But the derby has wrecked their heads. Of course they where actually quite confident for it, which makes the fall-out from that even worse. The way their team crumbled, the way they where so convincingly outplayed. They pretend that getting a point was fine, but deep down everything else about that game was a nightmare for them.
And the worst part is, their manager should have been calming things down after that game, and turning the focus away from it, and reminding them of the positive strides the team has been making, but hes gone all in, joining in with the paranoia of the fan-base, and making things worse. They are back to being exactly as they where.