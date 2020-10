Three Premier League footballers recorded positives in drug tests during the 2019-20 season, The Athletic can reveal. They were found not to have broken any rules and were allowed to continue playing by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD).It is understood one of the banned substances a player tested positive for was methylphenidate, which is often sold under the trade name Ritalin. The stimulant medication is most commonly used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, but is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) banned list because it may enhance explosiveness, power, strength or stamina.I wonder which player comes to mind when we think of the word "hyperactive"