Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25120 on: Today at 01:14:09 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 05:32:23 PM
That's horrible. Definitely a potential ankle breaker. Horrible, and his second bite at the cherry too. Red. Get the fuck off the pitch.

Mad that some Evertonians claim it's the same as Robertson accidentally taking out Allan in the derby
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25121 on: Today at 01:27:05 AM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:56:40 PM
Come on then, hands up, Carlo had you worried a few weeks ago didn't he, [snip]

:D
Not for a second. A mate asked me this during the international break and I said "nope, just wait for the first injury, their first XI is good but beyond that they're shite".

Okay so I got a few bits wrong: it was red cards & suspensions that exposed their squad, not injuries. And I'm not convinced their first XI is up to much, either (Pickford, Mina, Allan... James when things aren't going to plan..). But at least I got the "not arsed" bit right.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25122 on: Today at 03:01:00 AM »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 09:59:17 PM
When were Liverpool and Everton last top of the table. Must be 83 or something like that.

Late 80's I reckon.

The table does have an old school vibe about from the top six upwards.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25123 on: Today at 03:02:03 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:14:09 AM
Mad that some Evertonians claim it's the same as Robertson accidentally taking out Allan in the derby

They're fucking idiots, there's a clip of that going around from behind their goal that clearly shows Mina shove Robbo after passing the ball and off balance. I'm thoroughly enjoying reading all their tin foil hat bullshit. Apparently it's our fault that when they make leg breaking tackles they get punished, despite getting away with a disgraceful one just last week.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #25124 on: Today at 03:04:19 AM »
6 pages dicussing whether or not the red was a red? Come on guys. It doesn't really matter.

What matters is that they were completely outclassed by Southampton.
