Come on then, hands up, Carlo had you worried a few weeks ago didn't he, [snip]



Not for a second. A mate asked me this during the international break and I said "nope, just wait for the first injury, their first XI is good but beyond that they're shite".Okay so I got a few bits wrong: it was red cards & suspensions that exposed their squad, not injuries. And I'm not convinced their first XI is up to much, either (Pickford, Mina, Allan... James when things aren't going to plan..). But at least I got the "not arsed" bit right.