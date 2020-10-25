To be honest the whole its unintentional so you shouldnt send us off rhetoric would be terrifying me if I was an opposition player due to face them in the next few weeks. If they were deliberate tackles then at least that would suggest that theres an element of control, a reason, or something that sparks one of these assaults. But theyre trying to tell us that three utterly horrific tackles plus several other lesser, albeit still nasty, challenges are completely accidental. That rather implies that they are totally out of control and that anyone could be on the receiving end at any minute.
If they are all accidents then something is seriously wrong with how they train and prepare.