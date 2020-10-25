The shite they've tried to pull in the Derby's over the past few years is finally exposing them. Virgil being out for the season is probably the straw that broke the camel's back - there are countless examples over the last five years alone that they've overstepped the mark and got away with it.



Don Carlo thinks the media attention this week contributed to the red? Good. You can't go around treating opposition players careers like that.



Two of our players ended up in hospital for scans last week because of reckless lunges. One is out for the season. The other has missed the last two games and counting. Most professionals would reflect on that and not want to put another fellow professional there again. But this lot? No, they pick up another red card for more recklessness.



If they aren't careful, it's going to start to look deliberate. Which they've got away with hiding for years.