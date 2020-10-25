« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24960 on: Today at 05:02:44 PM »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:34:28 PM
Appealing that red card :lmao.

Hes trying to trip him, he tried the same thing a few seconds before. Also, since when did dangerous tackles have to be intentional to be a red?

Shame to see what Ancelotti has become. Manager of Everton. Now fully immersed in their shite.

They don't like the fact the fallout from the derby has exposed their dirty tactics
Medellin

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24961 on: Today at 05:04:26 PM »
 :D
Kopout

  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24962 on: Today at 05:06:15 PM »
Those defended carlo must feel bit of a fool now. man is classless ..a perfect fit for everton.
cissesbeard

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24963 on: Today at 05:06:18 PM »
all this shit - 'so you're not allowed to chase people now?' yes you can chse them, you just can't run into them stamping all over their legs while you do it. I think dignes swipe at him earlier in the move may have swayed the ref - deof looked like he was desperate to foul him. really avoidable from digne and he should be apologising to the everton fans as hes going to be missing games but instead hes moaning like a bitch
Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24964 on: Today at 05:08:12 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:02:44 PM
They don't like the fact the fallout from the derby has exposed their dirty tactics
Lesson number one: Do not poke the Wasps nest unless you are prepared to take a few stings.

Lesson number two: If you go ahead regardless, take responsibility and don't moan if those stings hurt.
Kekule

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24965 on: Today at 05:09:18 PM »
I like the way that theyre suggesting him putting his hands up before hes even done means it was completely accidental rather than the fairly transparent I didnt mean this horrible thing Im about to do gesture it actually was.
Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24966 on: Today at 05:09:21 PM »
Quote from: Kopout on Today at 05:06:15 PM
Those defended carlo must feel bit of a fool now. man is classless ..a perfect fit for everton.
We all make mistakes.  :-[
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24967 on: Today at 05:10:34 PM »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 03:59:23 PM
Oh that was cathartic.

Got absolutely outplayed yet again, so resorted to their usual tactics of thuggery. Glad to see the ref was having none of it.

The fat Italian has finally been found out as the fraud he is. No tactics, no genuine ability to turn a team around. He's bought players he's worked with before who he knows can resort to dirty tactics. Clever, but still scum.

Of course, the bitters on twitter are all saying it's a result of a media campaign against them all week from us and the press!   :D

So would they have been ok with being outplayed, losing 2-0 but keeping 11 men on the pitch. Elite mentality there.
Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24968 on: Today at 05:11:11 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:09:18 PM
I like the way that theyre suggesting him putting his hands up before hes even done means it was completely accidental rather than the fairly transparent I didnt mean this horrible thing Im about to do gesture it actually was.

The hands up might have also been trying to avoid his first foul getting called by the ref too.
Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24969 on: Today at 05:11:17 PM »
Ill-disciplined bunch of cowards, aren't they? Nasty challenge from the best LB in the world.

Back to reality.
Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24970 on: Today at 05:12:02 PM »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:34:28 PM
Appealing that red card :lmao.

Hes trying to trip him, he tried the same thing a few seconds before. Also, since when did dangerous tackles have to be intentional to be a red?

Shame to see what Ancelotti has become. Manager of Everton. Now fully immersed in their shite.

It's a horrific challenge. Mind, they'll probably overturn it, the state of the league these days.
Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24971 on: Today at 05:14:09 PM »
Weird that people are still bemoaning what Ancelotti has become. Did anyone ever see his Napoli side playing like a bunch of scumbags?

Making shithouse comments, got his team having a mixture of dirty tackles and play acting like a mid-90s Italian side. Hes a shit.
Medellin

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24972 on: Today at 05:14:17 PM »
Jamie Redknapp:

"The word intent is thrown about, but players don't intend to injure other players. Digne's tackle is an accident, it's a yellow card, get on with the game. I really hope the referee and authorities look at it and see it's not a red card.

"It's already cost Everton because they had to play a large chunk of this game with 10 men, but the three-game ban for serious foul play has to be overturned. If we get to the stage where that is a red card, the game is officially gone."

 :duh

So you're looking for a new job then Jamie?
Fiasco

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24973 on: Today at 05:19:03 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 05:14:17 PM
Jamie Redknapp:

"The word intent is thrown about, but players don't intend to injure other players. Digne's tackle is an accident, it's a yellow card, get on with the game. I really hope the referee and authorities look at it and see it's not a red card.

"It's already cost Everton because they had to play a large chunk of this game with 10 men, but the three-game ban for serious foul play has to be overturned. If we get to the stage where that is a red card, the game is officially gone."

 :duh

So you're looking for a new job then Jamie?

What, the last 15 minutes or so is now a large chunk of the game when they were already 2-0 down? Come on, Jamie.
Kekule

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24974 on: Today at 05:19:25 PM »
Some lad playing for Fulham did exactly the same thing yesterday. He got sent off too and no-one was boo-hooing over that one. It passed with barely any comment as it was a fairly obvious red card.
SK8 Red

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24975 on: Today at 05:19:52 PM »
So Allan is older and cost more than Thiago? I'd like to see his stats today. Blowing through his arse two weeks in a row and walking around. Embarrassing.
elsewhere

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24976 on: Today at 05:20:08 PM »
Ancelotti was a classless prick even when he first got the AC Milan job. They (him and the board) was quite disrespectful to Fatih Terim.
Fiasco

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24977 on: Today at 05:22:19 PM »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 05:19:52 PM
So Allan is older and cost more than Thiago? I'd like to see his stats today. Blowing through his arse two weeks in a row and walking around. Embarrassing.

Early days for him but he's been the worst signing out of the lot. You can get in behind him so easily. He's slow, doesn't turn very quick and unless the game is very scrappy and has no flow, he's pretty much going to be useless.

It'll be very hard for him to adapt to the pace of the league at his age.
elsewhere

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24978 on: Today at 05:22:58 PM »
Appealing for that is appalling.
muszka

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24979 on: Today at 05:23:05 PM »
What the fuck is up with that no intent bullshit? He kicked him 3 second earlier for crying out loud, he 100% intended to stop him by any means necessary and it resulted in an awful and dangerous challenge.
Medellin

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24980 on: Today at 05:26:33 PM »
The more I watch it..the more it's a straight red.

https://streamable.com/7mt7m0

The last view (52 secs in) shows it perfectly..Digne's arms go up (what the fuck for?) like he didn't shoot the lad before pulling the trigger.
Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24981 on: Today at 05:29:26 PM »
I'm absolutely loving this. In the space of a week, the positive press and attention  the shite have attracted for a decent start to the season has turned completely on its head, and it's ALL their own doing.

They have been exposed as Sunday league cloggers with a fragile mentality who spit the dummy as soon as they are exposed for what they are. Their manager has gone from being perceived as a classy fella to now being exposed as a classless gobshite who condones thuggery and cannot take responsibility for his side's actions.

FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24982 on: Today at 05:29:57 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 05:26:33 PM
The more I watch it..the more it's a straight red.

https://streamable.com/7mt7m0

The last view (52 secs in) shows it perfectly..Digne's arms go up (what the fuck for?) like he didn't shoot the lad before pulling the trigger.

Hamez gegging in on 21 seconds

"I do the card waving around 'ere lid"
Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24983 on: Today at 05:31:45 PM »
Imagine if they overturned Dignes ban and didnt ban Pickford. Both incidents were seen by the official apparently.
Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24984 on: Today at 05:32:23 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 05:26:33 PM
The more I watch it..the more it's a straight red.

https://streamable.com/7mt7m0

The last view (52 secs in) shows it perfectly..Digne's arms go up (what the fuck for?) like he didn't shoot the lad before pulling the trigger.
That's horrible. Definitely a potential ankle breaker. Horrible, and his second bite at the cherry too. Red. Get the fuck off the pitch.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24985 on: Today at 05:33:47 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:29:26 PM
I'm absolutely loving this. In the space of a week, the positive press and attention  the shite have attracted for a decent start to the season has turned completely on its head, and it's ALL their own doing.

They have been exposed as Sunday league cloggers with a fragile mentality who spit the dummy as soon as they are exposed for what they are. Their manager has gone from being perceived as a classy fella to now being exposed as a classless gobshite who condones thuggery and cannot take responsibility for his side's actions.

Has it? It should have but i've only heard the likes of Carragher and now Redknapp and Lineker feeding into their victim narrative.
12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24986 on: Today at 05:34:49 PM »
Kicking the wall in the tunnel. His concern for the lad whose ankle he snapped was almost existent.
All he was arsed about was protesting. To the point that he sat on the lad and didnt move.
Kekule

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24987 on: Today at 05:37:04 PM »
To be honest the whole its unintentional so you shouldnt send us off rhetoric would be terrifying me if I was an opposition player due to face them in the next few weeks.  If they were deliberate tackles then at least that would suggest that theres an element of control, a reason, or something that sparks one of these assaults.  But theyre trying to tell us that three utterly horrific tackles plus several other lesser, albeit still nasty, challenges are completely accidental.  That rather implies that they are totally out of control and that anyone could be on the receiving end at any minute.

If they are all accidents then something is seriously wrong with how they train and prepare.
McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,171
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24988 on: Today at 05:38:35 PM »
Carlo? Fucking stoop low more like
Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,197
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24989 on: Today at 05:39:30 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:37:04 PM
To be honest the whole its unintentional so you shouldnt send us off rhetoric would be terrifying me if I was an opposition player due to face them in the next few weeks.  If they were deliberate tackles then at least that would suggest that theres an element of control, a reason, or something that sparks one of these assaults.  But theyre trying to tell us that three utterly horrific tackles plus several other lesser, albeit still nasty, challenges are completely accidental.  That rather implies that they are totally out of control and that anyone could be on the receiving end at any minute.

If they are all accidents then something is seriously wrong with how they train and prepare.

Online Zee_26

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24990 on: Today at 05:39:38 PM »
Remember how Digne and the rest of the blueshite were making jokes on Instagram about the red card in the derby.

I hope karma continues to kick these lot in the balls all season.
Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,136
  • 19:06
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24991 on: Today at 05:40:01 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:33:47 PM
Has it? It should have but i've only heard the likes of Carragher and now Redknapp and Lineker feeding into their victim narrative.
I think so. I don't listen to pundits though, so only see their comments on here if at all. I'm talking more about anyone with a set of eyes and a brain, not pundits whose job depends on how much controversy they can stir up.

I think it's put the spotlight on Everton now, both in the eyes of the football following world and in the eyes of officials. They've been an utter disgrace in the past week or so, and it's been exposed, regardless of what the controversy merchants have to say on telly. Their lack of class has been highlighted nicely too.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24992 on: Today at 05:42:24 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:40:01 PM
I think so. I don't listen to pundits though, so only see their comments on here if at all. I'm talking more about anyone with a set of eyes and a brain, not pundits whose job depends on how much controversy they can stir up.

I think it's put the spotlight on Everton now, both in the eyes of the football following world and in the eyes of officials. They've been an utter disgrace in the past week or so, and it's been exposed, regardless of what the controversy merchants have to say on telly. Their lack of class has been highlighted nicely too.

'For anyone with a brain'. For sure. But these pundits set the agenda.
Online Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,323
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24993 on: Today at 05:45:49 PM »
The shite they've tried to pull in the Derby's over the past few years is finally exposing them. Virgil being out for the season is probably the straw that broke the camel's back - there are countless examples over the last five years alone that they've overstepped the mark and got away with it.

Don Carlo thinks the media attention this week contributed to the red? Good. You can't go around treating opposition players careers like that.

Two of our players ended up in hospital for scans last week because of reckless lunges. One is out for the season. The other has missed the last two games and counting. Most professionals would reflect on that and not want to put another fellow professional there again. But this lot? No, they pick up another red card for more recklessness.

If they aren't careful, it's going to start to look deliberate. Which they've got away with hiding for years.
Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,136
  • 19:06
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24994 on: Today at 05:46:45 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:37:04 PM
To be honest the whole its unintentional so you shouldnt send us off rhetoric would be terrifying me if I was an opposition player due to face them in the next few weeks.  If they were deliberate tackles then at least that would suggest that theres an element of control, a reason, or something that sparks one of these assaults.  But theyre trying to tell us that three utterly horrific tackles plus several other lesser, albeit still nasty, challenges are completely accidental.  That rather implies that they are totally out of control and that anyone could be on the receiving end at any minute.

If they are all accidents then something is seriously wrong with how they train and prepare.
I totally agree. I think teams will be wary and concerned when playing these now. As you say, they are either completely out of control or they are utterly shite at football and the art of challenging for the ball. The number of horror challenges in just two of their games is scandalous. They've learned nothing from last week. Nothing at all.

How they train? Well they are trained by a one-trick pony in Duncan Ferguson. A man whose only genuine talent is for violence.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24995 on: Today at 05:49:34 PM »
Headline on BBC Sport: "Everton's unbeaten record ended by Southampton"

A record of 5 games. Seriously?
Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,524
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24996 on: Today at 05:49:54 PM »
"Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti believes the scrutiny over the injury sustained by Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk against his team last weekend played a part in Lucas Digne's red card at Southampton" - BBC


The Divvy Eyebrow.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24997 on: Today at 05:50:57 PM »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 05:45:49 PM
The shite they've tried to pull in the Derby's over the past few years is finally exposing them. Virgil being out for the season is probably the straw that broke the camel's back - there are countless examples over the last five years alone that they've overstepped the mark and got away with it.

Don Carlo thinks the media attention this week contributed to the red? Good. You can't go around treating opposition players careers like that.

Two of our players ended up in hospital for scans last week because of reckless lunges. One is out for the season. The other has missed the last two games and counting. Most professionals would reflect on that and not want to put another fellow professional there again. But this lot? No, they pick up another red card for more recklessness.

If they aren't careful, it's going to start to look deliberate. Which they've got away with hiding for years.

And they're the victims, apparently.
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,778
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24998 on: Today at 05:51:42 PM »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 05:49:54 PM
"Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti believes the scrutiny over the injury sustained by Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk against his team last weekend played a part in Lucas Digne's red card at Southampton" - BBC


The Divvy Eyebrow.

And all that inane quote will do is generate more media attention.
Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,136
  • 19:06
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24999 on: Today at 05:52:45 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:42:24 PM
'For anyone with a brain'. For sure. But these pundits set the agenda.
But there is no helping people who cannot think for themselves. They are already lost. The rest of us are seeing the shite exactly for what they are now. They have done a great job of exposing themselves over the past week.
