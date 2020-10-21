Imagine if fans were back in for the Anfield derby. Pretty unlikely I'd say but I have a feeling Pickford would be 'ill' for that one.



Imagine it. VVD back ahead of schedule.Corner to the reds.Virgil strides into the box stands about three yards from Waltons Village idiot. They all start waving their arms and protesting to the ref. Virg just stares. Lewindodgy starts shoving him and bounces off.Virg just stares at Pickford.He glances to Trent and points at himself. The bloo boys cluster round him and get between him and TRex.A corner taken quickly to the near post and Sadio, unmarked slots it home.As he runs away past the Everton Fans, Pickford dives, gets up and shouts at his defenders who cant look him in the eye.We can but dream