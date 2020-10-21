« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1432595 times)

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24840 on: Today at 10:28:15 AM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:42:11 AM
The view of us on GOT is somewhere between useless and average.

Five games into the season and theyve become the standard setters. Incredible levels of hubris.

Useless, average, defending champions and poised to be back above them soon enough with them having blown their best chance to beat us in the last 10 years.

Its awful being us isnt it, ok were defending champions, but you know, were not all that.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24841 on: Today at 10:30:36 AM »
Sky pushing the poor old Jordan Pickford angle this morning. Absolute shithouse stuff.

Fuck him and his T-Rex arms.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24842 on: Today at 10:31:42 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:21:09 AM
From Evert FC official Facebook page

Jordan Pickford. A Professional Goalkeeper for Everton and England's current Number 1. Targeted by individuals who claim to be fans of a rival football club. Subject to Death Threats. Subject to Media scrutiny and a scapegoat for a 50/50 challenge. This individual being witchhunted for a tackle that was deemed by highly qualified referees as not dangerous.

Media spotlight for his dangerous challenge on VVD is ridiculous. No other player in the Premier League has had this much attention for a challenge on another player.

Day 5 and the media are making a mockery of a physical contact sport because they are swayed and influenced by a Football Club with an extensive history of being emotionally delicate when events don't favour their way.

If this Challenge would of happened in an England kit the very same fans who are targeting him would be congratulating him.

Its about time we stand up for Jordan and show solidarity and getting behind this lad. Yes the injury to VVD is not nice. But that's a chance each player takes when stepping onto the field to play Football.[/img]


The parts in bold are pathetic and beyond hypocrisy it beggars belief

I'd say it's more 'a chance each player takes when stepping onto the field to play Everton'.

Maybe that's just me though.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24843 on: Today at 10:57:14 AM »
I fully back Everton fans standing up for Pickford. Hopefully their club support him too and he never gets dropped regardless of his form.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24844 on: Today at 11:04:08 AM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:42:11 AM
The view of us on GOT is somewhere between useless and average.

Five games into the season and theyve become the standard setters. Incredible levels of hubris.

The only thing these twats are the standard bearers for is bitterness.
The Only Easy Day Was Yesterday

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24845 on: Today at 11:08:32 AM »
an absolute ludicrous decision by VAR against them today would make my weekend.
  Not A Badgeman.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24846 on: Today at 11:10:15 AM »
September/October 2020

The best 2 months for Everton FC In 25 years

The crown is the VVD injury. Its possible they may get through November also, maybe not top but still be there

December is where the fun begins
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24847 on: Today at 11:11:00 AM »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:32:29 AM
I must admit it would be funny to see Ingsy turn them over today.

Please, please let this happen. He'd better be careful as well, know what these are like.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24848 on: Today at 11:11:47 AM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 11:08:32 AM
an absolute ludicrous decision by VAR against them today would make my weekend.

Absolutely not

I dont want that PR for them.

Pickford throwing one in or similar I will undress in front of the family.
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24849 on: Today at 11:12:31 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:11:47 AM
Absolutely not

I dont want that PR for them.

Pickford throwing one in or similar I will undress in front of the family.

Should we warn your family first rushyman?  :)
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24850 on: Today at 11:14:03 AM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:12:31 AM
Should we warn your family first rushyman?  :)

Used to it

Things have happened Im not proud of in the past

Origi has made me disrobe quite a bit in recent years
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24851 on: Today at 11:15:11 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:14:03 AM
Used to it

Things have happened Im not proud of in the past

Origi has made me disrobe quite a bit in recent years

The legend that is Origi makes people do strange things.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24852 on: Today at 11:15:57 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:11:47 AM
Absolutely not

I dont want that PR for them.

Pickford throwing one in or similar I will undress in front of the family.
😂😂 I'd take either, no need to post the pictures!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24853 on: Today at 11:34:20 AM »
It's definitely for the best they didn't ban Pickford, I'm happy they didn't even ban him for 3 matches. Everyone will be when he makes his next mistake. Ings loves a goal against these, and he'd be delighted with one today, here's hoping he gets it
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24854 on: Today at 11:43:12 AM »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 10:31:42 AM
I'd say it's more 'a chance each player takes when stepping onto the field to play Everton'.

Not just Everton. Having seen John Lundstram's wild challenge on Salah yesterday, my initial reaction to it was 'you can take the lad out of Everton but you can't take Everton out of the lad'.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24855 on: Today at 11:43:42 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:00:36 AM
''Love Ancelotti'' might be a bit strong.  :)

It just seemed to appear, to me, to be a perception, yet I'm not sure what that perception was based on. Maybe it is because he's been a successful manager but has not come over as a total twat (Ferguson) a complete narcissist (Mourinho) an insecure crybaby (Guardiola) or a sad, bitter bastard (Moyes et al).

:champ :champ :jester
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24856 on: Today at 11:55:01 AM »
Good news... Pickford playing today. ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24857 on: Today at 12:19:08 PM »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24858 on: Today at 12:24:32 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on October 21, 2020, 05:16:14 PM
Imagine if fans were back in for the Anfield derby. Pretty unlikely I'd say but I have a feeling Pickford would be 'ill' for that one.

Imagine it. VVD back ahead of schedule.
Corner to the reds.
Virgil strides into the box stands about three yards from Waltons Village idiot. They all start waving their arms and protesting to the ref. Virg just stares. Lewindodgy starts shoving him and bounces off.
Virg just stares at Pickford.
He glances to Trent and points at himself. The bloo boys cluster round him and get between him and TRex.
A corner taken quickly to the near post and Sadio, unmarked slots it home.
As he runs away past the Everton Fans, Pickford dives, gets up and shouts at his defenders who cant look him in the eye.
We can but dream
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24859 on: Today at 12:31:24 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:24:32 PM
Imagine it. VVD back ahead of schedule.
Corner to the reds.
Virgil strides into the box stands about three yards from Waltons Village idiot. They all start waving their arms and protesting to the ref. Virg just stares. Lewindodgy starts shoving him and bounces off.
Virg just stares at Pickford.
He glances to Trent and points at himself. The bloo boys cluster round him and get between him and TRex.
A corner taken quickly to the near post and Sadio, unmarked slots it home.
As he runs away past the Everton Fans, Pickford dives, gets up and shouts at his defenders who cant look him in the eye.
We can but dream

I get your drift but think 'The Walton Village Idiot' scans better as it emphasise his unique village idiocy.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24860 on: Today at 12:38:33 PM »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #24861 on: Today at 01:13:30 PM »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 12:38:33 PM
"A flamboyant goalkeeper". :lmao
if flamboyant was another word for shite.
