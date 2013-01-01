So what injury did James sustain that made him play on for 90 mins?



Exactly. Its all a bit embarrassing from them now. As someone mentioned yesterday, remember their reaction to Son over the Gomes incident last season. Come to think of it I remember all the posts on here were sympathetic too.Given the Son reaction I do wonder what reaction there would be if it were the other way round and they were on the receiving end of tackles that put say Hamez out for the season, especially if we had spent the last 5 years of derbies putting leg breakers in.There has been no meaningful acceptance of responsibility from Pickford or the club and Ancellotis deliberate attempt to blame Van Dijk for Hamez missing one game suggests a club that is on the defensive and floundering around for a coherent response. Sadly though I think internally they are made up. They know how bitter and rabid their fans are towards us, and the actions of the club play into this. A bit like the taking part T shirts, youll probably see pictures emerging of the finch farm hangers on wearing a Van Dijk Commemorative T shirt at some point.The culture of that club is absolutely rotten and in this game, the jealousy and bitterness over Liverpools recent achievements spilled over.