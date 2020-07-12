Not seen his interview bar sound clips.



I think the biggest thing for me from this has been Pickfords inability to publicly apologise.



The whole thing has shown Pickford up for what he is. If I did what he did to a fellow professional, I'd be absolutely mortified. Honestly, it would sicken me. I'd have been straight over to the opposition dressing room afterwards to apologise in person to the injured party. I wouldn't let it rest until I managed to speak in person to him and apologise unreservedly. I'd also make a point of going on record in the media that I took responsibility and have unreservedly apologised. To be honest, it's the least you could do in that situation.Pickford already gets poor press. His off-field exploits and his on-field errors have seen him under a critical spotlight, then he does this and hasn't got the guts to personally apologise and take responsibility for his actions. He is left looking like a poor, reckless footballer and a gutless, cowardly human being. Seems he's at the right club too, because it seems they take responsibility for nothing either.