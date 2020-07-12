« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 04:32:18 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 01:47:22 PM
Sadly normal for the gormless Pickford who'd make a great addition to the cast of a Carry On film, a substitute for the inane Bernard Bresslaw.

Pickford is actually more like the 'hilarious but frankly fucking tedious' Frank Spencer than the 'gormless but likeable' Bernard Bresslaw.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 04:36:13 PM
Got to say I thought Ancelotti was better than that although I havent followed his career in any way to know much about him.  The Colombian Charlie Adam injured by Van Dijk , I think the phrase is yeah right.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 04:46:49 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 02:13:06 PM
Amazing banter. Christ.  ::)

https://twitter.com/FootyAccums/status/1319248355130834945
I'm surprised he hasn't got some form of RSI from waving all those imaginary cards  ::)
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 04:47:47 PM
Ancelotti's teams have always been shithouses. Teams mirror the manager.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 04:48:04 PM
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Yesterday at 04:46:49 PM
I'm surprised he hasn't got some form of RSI from waving all those imaginary cards  ::)

More like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 04:55:35 PM
virgil injured rodriguez but he played another 85 minutes? fuck off. if a player gets a knock but stays on for a full game then thats on the player and coaching staff for not taking action. can't wait to play this shower again. twats.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 04:59:01 PM
This is a wind up now ... sue them. See whether a judge thinks thats a fair tackle and a normal part of the game.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 05:00:17 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:48:04 PM
More like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.
Didn't take long for him and Eyebrow to be assimilated into the cult did it.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 05:02:29 PM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 02:51:18 PM
Fucking hell Ancelotti has fitted in with their smalltime shite hasn't he. Perfect mix of the bitterness of their club with the bitterness of someone who knows they're past their best and managing a heap of shite.

I no longer expect anything decent from him any longer. He and the BS are perfect partners it seems.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 05:05:57 PM
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Yesterday at 05:00:17 PM
Didn't take long for him and Eyebrow to be assimilated into the cult did it.

Rodriguez was made for them. Ancelotti has just taken a bit longer.

At least we know we are still dealing with a barrelful of twats, as per normal.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 05:16:37 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:05:57 PM
Rodriguez was made for them. Ancelotti has just taken a bit longer.

At least we know we are still dealing with a barrelful of twats, as per normal.
Yup...
Long may the Barlinnie convict and the Red boot banner reign over their coaching sessions; it's this sort of shite that's going to hold them back for a long long time.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 05:45:33 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 02:13:06 PM
Amazing banter. Christ.  ::)

https://twitter.com/FootyAccums/status/1319248355130834945

Gosh,I hope the vile little shitbag makes a speedy recovery.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:17:27 PM
I'm surprised he didn't say FA should ban Van Dijk a few matches for injuring Rodriguez.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:39:44 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 02:13:06 PM
Amazing banter. Christ.  ::)

https://twitter.com/FootyAccums/status/1319248355130834945

Kloppo will be dumping that bottle of wine over Ancelottis head at this rate, when they finally manage to meet up for a drink  ;D

Also I dont actually think that anyone from Liverpool suggested Pickford hurt him on purpose did they? Just that it was an incredibly stupid and unnecessary challenge - which it clearly was. So what Ancelotti said today is pretty ridiculous, but to be expected for a coach whos sent his team out to kick opponents rather than play football.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:45:25 PM
Can't wait for their inevitable winless streak. Absolute shit stain of a club.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:06:49 PM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 06:45:25 PM
Can't wait for their inevitable winless streak. Absolute shit stain of a club.
It starts with Danny Ings. ;)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:16:55 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:39:44 PM
Kloppo will be dumping that bottle of wine over Ancelottis head at this rate, when they finally manage to meet up for a drink  ;D

Also I dont actually think that anyone from Liverpool suggested Pickford hurt him on purpose did they? Just that it was an incredibly stupid and unnecessary challenge - which it clearly was. So what Ancelotti said today is pretty ridiculous, but to be expected for a coach whos sent his team out to kick opponents rather than play football.

Jurgen doesn't drink after the match. He's explained that before. He prefers water or a coke.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:31:50 PM
I'd be all for the Luftwaffe being recommissioned, to perform one bombing run on the Woodpile (no doubt causing hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of improvements), and a strafing run on the Convict and good old Carlo's house, and if they've enough fuel a precision strike on the Brick.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:39:00 PM
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:16:55 PM
Jurgen doesn't drink after the match. He's explained that before. He prefers water or a coke.


It was more a reference to an interview he did saying hed planned to meet up with Ancelotti away from football, for a drink, but then the pandemic struck so they never got round to it.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:17:11 PM
Not seen his interview bar sound clips.

I think the biggest thing for me from this has been Pickfords inability to publicly apologise.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:37:51 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 10:12:33 AM
Don't use facebook but got told about a bitter that had shared a picture of Van Dijk's tackle on Mertins V Napoli as some kind of justification for what happened and suggested we all "move on".

Being told to move on by fans that still dredge up 1977 is hilarious, but then again there's been enough examples of their staggering lack of self-awareness.
Being told to move on ... by fans of the club that never moves on.  :lmao  I love it.  ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:39:02 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:37:51 PM
Being told to move on ... by fans of the club that never moves on.  :lmao  I love it.  ;D
Lack Of Self Awareness FC  ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:41:26 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:17:11 PM
Not seen his interview bar sound clips.

I think the biggest thing for me from this has been Pickfords inability to publicly apologise.

Exactly, we are being told that Pickford "didn't mean it" but his refusal to actually offer regrets about the incident just stinks of arrogance in the extreme. Would doing an interview in a paper be too much for him? Apparently so.  ::)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:44:34 PM
false equivalence, whataboutery, projection.... their response has been depressingly predictable
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:45:55 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:37:51 PM
Being told to move on ... by fans of the club that never moves on.  :lmao  I love it.  ;D

Sill bang on about Clive Thomas.

Still bang on about Heysel. Don't forget Everton FC were the real victims of that. ::)

Still bang on about Pierluigi Collina.

Still bang on about Clattenburg and the 'Steven Gerrard' derby.

But apparently, we're the ones who are meant to move on. ::) ;D


To any blues reading this - how about get fucked, yeh gang of hypocritical gobshites. Go get your own fan base in order before you start pointing the finger at us.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:47:50 PM
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 02:57:46 PM
I can't believe Ancelotti has actually said that.  The tackle was on about 2 minutes and James played the remaining 88 minutes without any problem, but it was definitely that tackle that has put him out for this weekend ::)
Scandalous player management by EVARton if that's the case. So he was 'injured' after two minutes, and it's enough to put him out of the next game, yet the shite forced him to soldier on to half time. Not only that, surely he mentioned his 'injury' in the break, but was clearly forced to come out for the second half.

It's clear that the shite are rattled after finally being called out for their thuggish 'football' and are looking to deflect attention.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:51:48 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:47:50 PM
Scandalous player management by EVARton if that's the case. So he was 'injured' after two minutes, and it's enough to put him out of the next game, yet the shite forced him to soldier on to half time. Not only that, surely he mentioned his 'injury' in the break, but was clearly forced to come out for the second half.

It's clear that the shite are rattled after finally being called out for their thuggish 'football' and are looking to deflect attention.

Exactly what it is. Doubt he's even injured, and even if he is, it's probably coz he's badly sprained his wrist throwing those imaginary cards about.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:53:41 PM
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 04:36:13 PM
Got to say I thought Ancelotti was better than that although I havent followed his career in any way to know much about him.  The Colombian Charlie Adam injured by Van Dijk , I think the phrase is yeah right.

Once EVARton touches you...

Honestly, everyone who goes to that seething pit of misery and self-pity turns to shit. It's the inverse Midas club. Funny enough, the song 'Inverse Midas' was written and performed by a Bitter (Paul Draper of Mansun).  :)  Great band. Shite choice of football club to support.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:55:16 PM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:41:26 PM
Exactly, we are being told that Pickford "didn't mean it" but his refusal to actually offer regrets about the incident just stinks of arrogance in the extreme. Would doing an interview in a paper be too much for him? Apparently so.  ::)

Just release a statement on social media and front it up.

There was an incident shortly after the VVD injury where Hendo took one in the face and Pickford looked at him as he laid on floor.

Its an England team mate for starters. Just check hes ok.

I have said countless times that the guy isnt very bright and it comes across the way he plays but also the way he talks.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:57:05 PM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 09:51:48 PM
Exactly what it is. Doubt he's even injured, and even if he is, it's probably coz he's badly sprained his wrist throwing those imaginary cards about.

Yep, just deflection due to being rattled. Otherwise, they'd just say Hamez picked up a knock and is doubtful for the weekend. VVD certainly wouldn't be named.

It's just a pathetic attempt to suggest although they nobbled one of ours, we did one of theirs too. It's sickeningly smalltime of them and shows yet again that they simply cannot take responsibility for anything.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:59:13 PM
not interested in what a small club has to say  :wave
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:05:35 PM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:02:29 PM
I no longer expect anything decent from him any longer. He and the BS are perfect partners it seems.
I take as I find, and I'd always thought he was a classy kind of man, but that's through viewing from afar.

Now I've got to see him more close up it would seem that my initial impressions were wrong.

I don't know if being at the shite has dragged him down to their level, or if he has always been a gobshite in a decent suit. I never underestimate the power the shite have to drag even the most decent of people into the cesspit, but maybe he was always a twat all along. Anyway, he's used up his brownie points now and is just another snide, bitter whingebag to me.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:16:48 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:17:11 PM
Not seen his interview bar sound clips.

I think the biggest thing for me from this has been Pickfords inability to publicly apologise.

The whole thing has shown Pickford up for what he is. If I did what he did to a fellow professional, I'd be absolutely mortified. Honestly, it would sicken me. I'd have been straight over to the opposition dressing room afterwards to apologise in person to the injured party. I wouldn't let it rest until I managed to speak in person to him and apologise unreservedly. I'd also make a point of going on record in the media that I took responsibility and have unreservedly apologised. To be honest, it's the least you could do in that situation.

Pickford already gets poor press. His off-field exploits and his on-field errors have seen him under a critical spotlight, then he does this and hasn't got the guts to personally apologise and take responsibility for his actions. He is left looking like a poor, reckless footballer and a gutless, cowardly human being. Seems he's at the right club too, because it seems they take responsibility for nothing either.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:53:48 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:32:18 PM
Pickford is actually more like the 'hilarious but frankly fucking tedious' Frank Spencer than the 'gormless but likeable' Bernard Bresslaw.



I think whilst Van Dijk will come back, Poor Jordan won't. Everton looked like a prospect 2 weeks ago, they have regressed to last season in a week. Test for Carlo at Southampton.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 02:19:10 AM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:53:48 AM


I think whilst Van Dijk will come back, Poor Jordan won't. Everton looked like a prospect 2 weeks ago, they have regressed to last season in a week. Test for Carlo at Southampton.

Southampton are a biploar team. They might beat Everton without HAMEZZZZ and Richarlison 4-0, or get smacked by Iwobi and Walcott 4-0.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 05:42:21 AM
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 02:19:10 AM
Southampton are a biploar team. They might beat Everton without HAMEZZZZ and Richarlison 4-0, or get smacked by Iwobi and Walcott 4-0.

Walcott is back on loan at Southampton and won't be playing.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 05:47:16 AM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:42:21 AM
Walcott is back on loan at Southampton and won't be playing.

Gylfi then
