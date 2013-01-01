« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

  Samie
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24560 on: Today at 03:34:50 PM
So... Howard Phillips
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24561 on: Today at 03:44:05 PM
Flaccido Dongingo
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24562 on: Today at 03:48:54 PM
So, one good thing came of that match, it's made me take the decision to bin off Twitter, FT virgins and gobshites are one thing, but seeing actual grown men crowing with glee about someone getting injured really does take a special kind of bitterness, the only good Blue I follow(ed) on Twitter was SpeedoMick, he's a top fella, but the rest can jump off Pier Head for all I care, horrendous shower of shitbags.
Son of Spion＊
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24563 on: Today at 03:51:33 PM
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 03:21:50 PM
Can you marry a post?

There's a lot of sound blues in my life. I have had the misfortune to know some utter trash. Who say and do all the right things, but occasionally when they think we can't hear or see them, the guard slips- and it's apparent they've been acting like a sound blue, but when they think it's safe they'll show themselves up.

Orrell Park, I'm not saying that's you - merely backing up SoS post on why most of us don't expect much from Man U fans, but expect much more from a blue and we are increasingly being shown that we probably shouldn't
Well, if you pay me a healthy introduction fee, I'd be more than happy to allow you to marry my post. 😄

Regarding the 'sound blue' I've had plenty of experience of those. Nice on their own, but suddenly turn feral when in the company of fellow blues, and especially when drink is involved. Masks suddenly slip.

I remember an ex of mine. Her family were all blues. Her brother was a bit of a hot head, but never anything less than lovely to me even when talking football. I once came across him in a pub in town and saw him and his mates singing some pretty vile songs about Liverpool. He never saw me, but I saw and heard him. Unknown to them, there was a group of some heavy duty Reds I knew upstairs in the same pub. One I knew would have thought nothing of bottling them for that, so I'm glad neither group were aware of the other at the time.

Despite those types, I'm lucky enough to know a few really wonderful people who are also blues. Not a nasty or bitter bone in their bodies.
Last Edit: Today at 03:54:45 PM by Son of Spion＊
Original
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24564 on: Today at 04:04:37 PM
I know plenty of sound blues who turn nasty as soon as it comes to football and especially the derby, it wouldn't surprise me at all if you find that most are the same as the rabid pricks you find online, they just choose their moment to behave like it.
Alisson Wonderland
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24565 on: Today at 04:21:15 PM
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 02:26:23 PM
Twitter is a swamp of Whataboutery from the blues at the moment.

- Van Dijk's injury (and the subsequent mocking of it) is fine because not only did Van Dijk make a poor challenge on Dries Mertens two years ago that resulted in no red card (or injury), a group of 10-15 reds were singing about Seamus Coleman's leg injury therefore every red ever has mocked an injury.
- Richarlison was unlucky to be sent off, yes it was a bad challenge but what about Mane and Robertson kicking out? They might not have even caused an injury whereas Richarlison went in with a potential leg breaker but still. More LFC bias. Also what about an event in a derby in 2007 (13 years ago) where Dirk Kuyt (now retired) did a bad tackle?
- Moaning about the offside? Well what about all of the fictional pro-LFC VAR decisions that have apparently happened over the last two years, even though nobody can seemingly pull up an example?
- So what if James is a diving little whingebag who waves imaginary cards? Remember when a Liverpool player dived at some point? Not sure who or when specifically but James is excused on that basis.

 :boring :boring :boring :boring
Matt Jones from Blue Room Podcast actually said that Robertson's "kick" on Allen was the worst challenge in the whole game. 

He is occasionally on the Anfield Wrap podcast and seemed to come across as a fairly level headed Blue.  Seems that impression was spectacularly wrong.
Flaccido Dongingo
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24566 on: Today at 04:27:14 PM
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 04:21:15 PM
Matt Jones from Blue Room Podcast actually said that Robertson's "kick" on Allen was the worst challenge in the whole game. 

He is occasionally on the Anfield Wrap podcast and seemed to come across as a fairly level headed Blue.  Seems that impression was spectacularly wrong.
Prat Jones
Tobelius
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24567 on: Today at 04:28:33 PM
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 04:21:15 PM
Matt Jones from Blue Room Podcast actually said that Robertson's "kick" on Allen was the worst challenge in the whole game. 

He is occasionally on the Anfield Wrap podcast and seemed to come across as a fairly level headed Blue.  Seems that impression was spectacularly wrong.

Jesus christ  :butt

We'd have no fucking players left soon enough with the way they play their games against us if we'd face them more than the usual 2-3 times a season.
Charlie Adams fried egg
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24568 on: Today at 04:31:12 PM
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 04:21:15 PM
Matt Jones from Blue Room Podcast actually said that Robertson's "kick" on Allen was the worst challenge in the whole game. 

He is occasionally on the Anfield Wrap podcast and seemed to come across as a fairly level headed Blue.  Seems that impression was spectacularly wrong.
Blues are masters at this. Unbelievably good at creating an entirely false narrative.
Ghost Town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24569 on: Today at 04:33:34 PM
Have I mentioned yet today that these lot are c*nts?
Jookie
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24570 on: Today at 04:35:54 PM
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 02:26:23 PM
Twitter is a swamp of Whataboutery from the blues at the moment.

Every set of fans have people like this though.

In fact, every argument on social media contains a huge amount of whataboutery whether it's a discussion about politics, climate change, covid19,sport etc.. It pretty much the go to stance for people who can't debate.

It's like the people who talk about covid19 and bring up comments like 'why don't we ban driving then' because more people (within certain age groups) reportedly die from road traffic accidents than Covid19. It's not even remotely related.

In terms of the game on Saturday, what Pickford and Richarlison did was indefensible. At best they were 2 wild, uncontrollable challenges that were hugely dangerous to fellow professionals. Imagine how pumped up they'd have been if their crowd would have been there.

What I would say is that watching these games over the last 35-40 years is that we have at times we've dealt it out as well as taking it. Gerrard, Carragher, Kuyt and others have put some bad tackles in over the years. Like I said, what their players did was indefensible and it's resulted in a cruel injury blow for us. But I can't act like we've never had players who've dished it out.
Kekule
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24571 on: Today at 04:43:11 PM
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 04:21:15 PM
Matt Jones from Blue Room Podcast actually said that Robertson's "kick" on Allen was the worst challenge in the whole game. 


Was that the one that snapped Allens cruciate ligaments and has left him sidelined for the rest of the season?  Or the one where he put his full weight through Allens shin with his studs, and then followed through with his knee.  They were both pretty bad to be fair, I still cant decide which one was worse myself.


Charlie Adams fried egg
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24572 on: Today at 04:47:57 PM
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:35:54 PM
Every set of fans have people like this though.

In fact, every argument on social media contains a huge amount of whataboutery whether it's a discussion about politics, climate change, covid19,sport etc.. It pretty much the go to stance for people who can't debate.

It's like the people who talk about covid19 and bring up comments like 'why don't we ban driving then' because more people (within certain age groups) reportedly die from road traffic accidents than Covid19. It's not even remotely related.

In terms of the game on Saturday, what Pickford and Richarlison did was indefensible. At best they were 2 wild, uncontrollable challenges that were hugely dangerous to fellow professionals. Imagine how pumped up they'd have been if their crowd would have been there.

What I would say is that watching these games over the last 35-40 years is that we have at times we've dealt it out as well as taking it. Gerrard, Carragher, Kuyt and others have put some bad tackles in over the years. Like I said, what their players did was indefensible and it's resulted in a cruel injury blow for us. But I can't act like we've never had players who've dished it out.
Perhaps not, but there's been a sea change more recently. Last 5 years it's become pretty one sided. There's many examples of assaults from them since 2015 or so, not too many spring to mind from our side.

We're too soft as a club, we had Hendo telling everyone "Ross isn't like that, he's a good lad" only for Barkley to do the same on Lovren in the next game. Origi hasn't been the same since Funes Mori took his applause from the bitter hordes. We had no punishment for Holgate's cowardly attack on Firmino either. They think they can act with impunity because there's no consequences.
Samio
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24573 on: Today at 04:49:58 PM
Interesting that Digne and other Everton players are having a laugh about the Richarlison challenge on Digne's Instagram.
Zee_26
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24574 on: Today at 04:52:54 PM
It's all shits and giggles until they inevitably start losing games and drop to their level. Then the fewm will build up and the jokes won't be funny anymore.
Kekule
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24575 on: Today at 05:02:04 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:58:24 PM
Last 25 years:
Everton

1 Charity Shield
1 FA Cup Final
Injured Virgil Van Dijk in a derby they were destroyed in
Injured Divock Origi in a derby they were destroyed in


You missed

The Steven Gerrard got sent off Cup
And
The We won a corner Shield.
Jookie
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24576 on: Today at 05:03:36 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:47:57 PM
Perhaps not, but there's been a sea change more recently. Last 5 years it's become pretty one sided. There's many examples of assaults from them since 2015 or so, not too many spring to mind from our side.

We're too soft as a club, we had Hendo telling everyone "Ross isn't like that, he's a good lad" only for Barkley to do the same on Lovren in the next game. Origi hasn't been the same since Funes Mori took his applause from the bitter hordes. We had no punishment for Holgate's cowardly attack on Firmino either. They think they can act with impunity because there's no consequences.

I wouldn't argue with most of that and the recent events are more one sided. I just think we've had, over the years, players who've dealt it out as well. As fans we've probably revelled in that too. 

I don't think we are too soft though. We've normally done our talking on the pitch and battered them on occasions over the last 10 years. No need to get drawn into their shenanigans recently. Think we did a bit in the 2000's.

We were too soft in the 90's when Everton would come and rough us up and invariable take points off us at the same time. It's not like that now because we normally beat them. I do think the Anfield derby will be interesting though. How our players react given Virgil's injury. I don't expect us to be flying into tackles but wouldn't be surprised if we absolutely batter them.
Ghost Town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24577 on: Today at 05:08:12 PM
Soft or not, it's not Klopp's way so absent a sea change in his attitude, we're going to have to accept that we will not be that kind of club, being aggressive, surrounding refs, demanding red cards and leaving one on the opposition etc.

Personally I think we could be more vocal to refs and more aggressive in our play, but whatever Kloppo wants I'll get behind. He makes us happy, so whatever makes him happy will do for me.
FiSh77
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24578 on: Today at 05:08:50 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:02:04 PM
You missed

The “Steven Gerrard got sent off” Cup
And
The “We won a corner” Shield.

What about the "Night in the Winslow wearing a Real Madrid shirt" cup?
Charlie Adams fried egg
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24579 on: Today at 05:19:22 PM
Agree with much of the above.

On the soft thing, I just feel that as a club we take things lying down a bit and quite like it when we give a bit back. For example, I loved it when Klopp said something about promising not to talk about tactical fouling. Job done and I hope he does similar about feigning injury, brandishing imaginary cards, and thuggish tacking before the next derby.

I'd also want the football authorities to be wary of us in the same way they were of Ferguson. Next time if there's a controversy involving us I'd like their first reaction to be Shit, anyone but them; because they know we'll be demanding answers from them. Which is why I hope we pursue this one with them and don't accept the bullshit reasoning that they'll no doubt come out with.

For all I know, we may be doing all this and more, which would be great, but I get the feeling that we do nothing. Why else does Salah get treated the way he does by defenders and refs alike.
mechinate
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24580 on: Today at 06:07:50 PM
Can we inform all authorities concerned that we don't want to play this shower of bastards anymore until we have it in writing that if they cause serious injury to one of our players they receive a 20 points deduction in the league?
deFacto please, you bastards
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24581 on: Today at 06:21:54 PM
We are not going to be flying into tackles under Klopp. Since he's been manager we've had the best disciplinary record lretry much every year. He was also like this at Dortmund and Mainz
BriarcliffInmate
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24582 on: Today at 07:13:03 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 06:21:54 PM
We are not going to be flying into tackles under Klopp. Since he's been manager we've had the best disciplinary record lretry much every year. He was also like this at Dortmund and Mainz

Yep, as much as I would love us to be shithouses sometimes, it's not Klopp's style and I love that, to be honest. People go on about Sadio and Robbo, but fact is they've never been the type of player to get sent off for violent conduct, even if they are a bit robust sometimes.

It's completely tarred my view of Ancelotti as well. Klopp would never smile and say he was happy a rival's goal was ruled out, and he certainly wouldn't be praising VAR after a contentious game where it clearly caused issues, either. He's not that type of man, but Carlo clearly is. It's no wonder Ancelotti has been sacked from every club he's ever managed, whereas Klopp has left both Mainz and Dortmund absolutely adored by fans and his players.
rushyman
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24583 on: Today at 07:19:13 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:52:59 PM
Who said United aren't that bad? They are a bunch of utter scumbags for the most part. It's just that your lot are worse. Why? Well because your lot should know so much better. You know exactly where you stand with Man United fans and they know where they stand with us. Everton? Well your lot are the enemy within, who side with Scouse haters and put buffets on for them in the Red Brick.

United come to Anfield and act like vermin, but so do Everton, and your lot do the very same gestures and sing the same Hillsborough related songs. Your lot are as Scouse in mentality as the loons in Manchester are.

Sorry if that sounds harsh, but I've just about had my fill of Everton hypocrisy now. The tipping point has been reached.

+1000
rushyman
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24584 on: Today at 07:26:00 PM
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 03:21:50 PM
There's a lot of sound blues in my life. I have had the misfortune to know some utter trash. Who say and do all the right things, but occasionally when they think we can't hear or see them, the guard slips- and it's apparent they've been acting like a sound blue, but when they think it's safe they'll show themselves up.

This also.

Thats what a sound blue is

Theres no other type. You think they sit around with other blues going ooh dont say that about them my when theyre slagging us ?

Trash. The comments and delight because theyve done VVD is making me near homicidal i dont mind admitting 

This has taken it all to a level I thought couldnt be reached
Henry Kissinger
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24585 on: Today at 07:26:39 PM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:33:34 PM
Have I mentioned yet today that these lot are c*nts?

Don't think so. You may want to mention it again as it seems most people missed it.

 :)
