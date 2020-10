Can you marry a post?



There's a lot of sound blues in my life. I have had the misfortune to know some utter trash. Who say and do all the right things, but occasionally when they think we can't hear or see them, the guard slips- and it's apparent they've been acting like a sound blue, but when they think it's safe they'll show themselves up.



Orrell Park, I'm not saying that's you - merely backing up SoS post on why most of us don't expect much from Man U fans, but expect much more from a blue and we are increasingly being shown that we probably shouldn't



Well, if you pay me a healthy introduction fee, I'd be more than happy to allow you to marry my post. 😄Regarding the 'sound blue' I've had plenty of experience of those. Nice on their own, but suddenly turn feral when in the company of fellow blues, and especially when drink is involved. Masks suddenly slip.I remember an ex of mine. Her family were all blues. Her brother was a bit of a hot head, but never anything less than lovely to me even when talking football. I once came across him in a pub in town and saw him and his mates singing some pretty vile songs about Liverpool. He never saw me, but I saw and heard him. Unknown to them, there was a group of some heavy duty Reds I knew upstairs in the same pub. One I knew would have thought nothing of bottling them for that, so I'm glad neither group were aware of the other at the time.Despite those types, I'm lucky enough to know a few really wonderful people who are also blues. Not a nasty or bitter bone in their bodies.