Haha all those omens today, the last time they beat us on this date etc etc. Today was chance of all chances, they are top, Champions elect, we are washed up and over the hill, Villa smashed 7 past our dodgy keeper.
While the bitters will celebrate long into the night with the injuries they inflicted, deep down they know they are same old pile of unimportant shite that nobody gives a fuck about one way or the other.
Imagine living with that fact everyday, while your neighbours are the world famous LFC. No wonder they are celebrating tonight, today is probably as good as it gets this season....enjoy your 2 dropped home points lads!