Genuinely haven't cared about Everton for a long time. United are always our biggest rivals and since 2017/18 my main concern has been City.



Today has changed that though. Even by their recent standards, this was something else. Two of our star players out with long term injuries. If you don't think Ancelotti has sent his players out there with the explicit message to cause such injuries you're incredibly naive. He's been around long enough and managed enough players to know about the games dark arts.



Thankfully, this attitude is the embodiment of an inferiority complex on their behalf. The reason we're all frustrated and the reason Everton fans are jubilant together provide the reason why as a club, they never amount to anything. They have no ambition to go beyond what they currently are. They see us across the park winning Champions League and Premier League trophies and still can think of no better plan than thuggishly kicking out.



Manchester City are guaranteed success for the foreseeable future. United will rule English football again, you can be sure of that. If you're looking to try and sooth the anger tonight though, just remember that days like today are why Everton will always just be Everton.