Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24280 on: Today at 06:50:32 PM
Not really arsed about the moral high ground stuff to be honest. I'll be perfectly happy with their next season ending challenge. I hope it's Richarlison or Rodriguez, though I'd take anyone.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24281 on: Today at 06:52:27 PM
'You're gonna win fuck all, you're gonna fuck and now you're gonna believe us' ....

They know it, we know it, everybody knows it!

We fucked up their 100 per cent record, with our best players out, and the gutless shithouses couldn't take advantage.

Watch them slide down the table, to mid table mediocrity where the small time fuckers belong. We are the fuckin champions, and that must hurt  them so much it still makes me laugh!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24282 on: Today at 06:52:39 PM
The Bryce forgive Son for fouling Gomes presumably. Good like that arent they?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24283 on: Today at 07:05:19 PM
Haha all those omens today, the last time they beat us on this date etc etc. Today was chance of all chances, they are top, Champions elect, we are washed up and over the hill, Villa smashed 7 past our dodgy keeper.

While the bitters will celebrate long into the night with the injuries they inflicted, deep down they know they are same old pile of unimportant shite that nobody gives a fuck about one way or the other.

Imagine living with that fact everyday, while your neighbours are the world famous LFC. No wonder they are celebrating tonight, today is probably as good as it gets this season....enjoy your 2 dropped home points lads!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24284 on: Today at 07:07:03 PM
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:50:32 PM
Not really arsed about the moral high ground stuff to be honest. I'll be perfectly happy with their next season ending challenge. I hope it's Richarlison or Rodriguez, though I'd take anyone.

To be honest it doesnt really matter if any of them get a season, or career, ending injury. Theyre all shite anyway.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24285 on: Today at 07:09:31 PM
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:50:32 PM
Not really arsed about the moral high ground stuff to be honest. I'll be perfectly happy with their next season ending challenge. I hope it's Richarlison or Rodriguez, though I'd take anyone.

Rodriguez doesn't run anywhere, he only needs his left leg

Rooting for Richarlison myself, he's a snide fucker who has Pogba-esque levels of ego vs talent.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24286 on: Today at 07:16:16 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 07:09:31 PM
Rooting for Richarlison myself, he's a snide fucker who has Pogba-esque levels of ego vs talent.

As horrific as Pickford's challenge was, he's a braindead, reckless oaf anyway, and I don't think he had any intention of injuring VVD. Still should have been a red though. Richarlison on the other hand meant that. It's totally in character with what a snide fucking prick he is.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24287 on: Today at 07:27:48 PM
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:16:16 PM
As horrific as Pickford's challenge was, he's a braindead, reckless oaf anyway, and I don't think he had any intention of injuring VVD. Still should have been a red though. Richarlison on the other hand meant that. It's totally in character with what a snide fucking prick he is.

Pickford was no where near the ball when he challenged Van Dijk what exactly was he expecting when he went in like that? I'm not saying he had a pre-set thought to do it but it was every bit ad reckless as the other challenge.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24288 on: Today at 07:38:48 PM
Richarlison is a fucking c*nt. Hes a cheat and a snide little shit. Should get an extra ban for refusing to leave the pitch.

Rodrigues can fuck off waving his silly little yellow card the absolute tit. After years being too shit at Real hes found his level. c*nt.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24289 on: Today at 07:39:39 PM
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 06:52:27 PM
'You're gonna win fuck all, you're gonna fuck and now you're gonna believe us' ....

They know it, we know it, everybody knows it!

We fucked up their 100 per cent record, with our best players out, and the gutless shithouses couldn't take advantage.

Watch them slide down the table, to mid table mediocrity where the small time fuckers belong. We are the fuckin champions, and that must hurt  them so much it still makes me laugh!

They've potentially ruined our season. That's all that matters to them.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24290 on: Today at 07:41:03 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:27:48 PM
Pickford was no where near the ball when he challenged Van Dijk what exactly was he expecting when he went in like that? I'm not saying he had a pre-set thought to do it but it was every bit ad reckless as the other challenge.

Pickfords just a bad rush of blood to the head divvy Jill. Not saying the challenge wasn't as bad or anything though. Richarlison on the other hand is a snide fucking prick. I firmly believe he had the very intention of leaving one on Thiago there.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24291 on: Today at 07:42:57 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:39:39 PM
They've potentially ruined our season. That's all that matters to them.

Cant wait until their shit ground crumbles into nothing and once Mayor Quimby is gone the ludicrous Bramley rock idea is sacked off.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24292 on: Today at 07:44:58 PM
Cant wait for them to get relegated, will celebrate like it was 1999.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24293 on: Today at 07:45:48 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:39:39 PM
They've potentially ruined our season. That's all that matters to them.

Would you just STFU? No idea how you havent been given a temporary ban yet for your constant cry-arsing ALL day. Its mind numbing and so, so tedious.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24294 on: Today at 07:46:22 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:39:39 PM
They've potentially ruined our season. That's all that matters to them.

They'll ruin their own season soon enough.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24295 on: Today at 07:46:52 PM
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 07:45:48 PM
Would you just STFU? No idea how you havent been given a temporary ban yet for your constant cry-arsing ALL day. Its mind numbing and so, so tedious.
Eh?, is he wrong?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24296 on: Today at 07:50:22 PM
From the very top of the club, right down to the very bottom, these lot are scum; and that permeates through to the fans who support them... Scum.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24297 on: Today at 07:57:30 PM
I like to remind myself I was at primary school when they last won at Anfield.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24298 on: Today at 08:01:28 PM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:57:30 PM
I like to remind myself I was at primary school when they last won at Anfield.

I just look at my 22 year old daughter, was her 1st birthday that day ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24299 on: Today at 08:03:11 PM
Genuinely haven't cared about Everton for a long time. United are always our biggest rivals and since 2017/18 my main concern has been City.

Today has changed that though. Even by their recent standards, this was something else. Two of our star players out with long term injuries. If you don't think Ancelotti has sent his players out there with the explicit message to cause such injuries you're incredibly naive. He's been around long enough and managed enough players to know about the games dark arts.

Thankfully, this attitude is the embodiment of an inferiority complex on their behalf. The reason we're all frustrated and the reason Everton fans are jubilant together provide the reason why as a club, they never amount to anything. They have no ambition to go beyond what they currently are. They see us across the park winning Champions League and Premier League trophies and still can think of no better plan than thuggishly kicking out.

Manchester City are guaranteed success for the foreseeable future. United will rule English football again, you can be sure of that. If you're looking to try and sooth the anger tonight though, just remember that days like today are why Everton will always just be Everton.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24300 on: Today at 08:04:53 PM
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:44:58 PM
Cant wait for them to get relegated, will celebrate like it was 1999.
Can't wait for them to get liquidated forget relegated. When they implode I'll have the popcorn ready. Don't care that they have some decent fans and manager, the players and the rest of Bitters who are celebrating injuring our players deserve absolutely nothing good.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24301 on: Today at 08:09:12 PM
They both knew exactly what they were doing, brain dead oafs or not.  Considering their recent history of tackles in this fixture they do not deserve the benefit of any doubt, there was clear and deliberate intent to hurt and harm an opponent in both tackles. We know it and they know it.  They can write as many apologies as they like, theyre not fooling anyone.

It has, at least shown, the support up for what they are though.  I mean we all knew what they were like but there are plenty of others who might have the scales falling from their eyes this evening when seeing the glee with which those challenges have been received by blues.  No more suggestion of them being in any way proper or decent football fans when theyre delighted with their players for putting in those kind of, alleged, tackles.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24302 on: Today at 08:11:16 PM
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Today at 07:50:22 PM
From the very top of the club, right down to the very bottom, these lot are scum; and that permeates through to the fans who support them... Scum.
Their Premier League idol is Duncan Ferguson. Let that settle in.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #24303 on: Today at 08:12:52 PM
The last quality player they had left them a decade ago and is the manager of Arsenal. Shite club of yard dogs.
