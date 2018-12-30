« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1135731 times)

Offline Big Red Richie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20240 on: Yesterday at 08:09:42 PM »
No. No. You've all got it wrong.   You're all in denial.

Tom Davies is the dogs bollocks.  The next Steven Gerrard, don't you know.  ;)
Online 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20241 on: Yesterday at 08:12:41 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:44:12 PM
££££

Same reason Koeman left Southampton for Everton.

I don't think Hassenhuttl would go, he seems loyal and Southampton were loyal to him after the 9-0 against Leicester.

I do think Wilder would go there. As good as Sheffield United have been this season, I don't think the setup there is one where the performance levels can be sustained. It would go stale there eventually, similar to what has happened to Bournemouth this season. Think how high Howe's stock was just 6 months ago!

It's all irrelevant anyway. Everton fans won't allow them to appoint managers like Wilder. They turned on Allardyce after day 1 and scoffed when Dyche was linked.
Koemann was offered a chance to build his own setup. A decent transfer budget and a new stadium to look forward to. Like Martinez, he was offered a chance to own the project. Like Martinez he was given no time.
I actually remember a blue calling for him to go because he hadnt spent the mythical £100m warchest in the summer. He was really annoyed with me for suggesting that the reason he hadnt bought anyone was because he was waiting for the Stones sale to go through to generate the cash. Never mind that the players he needed were unavailable or wouldnt go there, he just thought if RedRon spent the money he would get results. We all saw how that worked out with Walsh's star buys.
Offline Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20242 on: Yesterday at 08:17:38 PM »
They paid £30m for Bolaise.

£30m.

They'll be lucky to get £10m for him now.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20243 on: Yesterday at 08:19:23 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:17:38 PM
They paid £30m for Bolaise.

£30m.

They'll be lucky to get £10m for him now.

Theyll be lucky to be able to give him away. Hes 31 and no good.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20244 on: Yesterday at 08:21:47 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 07:04:14 PM
I agree with this, didn't use to think that highly of Dyche but over time I've grown to like him and really appreciate what he's done at Burnley. I think he absolutely deserves the chance of managing Everton given what he's done at Burnley, I also agree with your Hasenhüttl shout but I think Hasenhüttl can do a lot better than Everton being honest. Chris Wilder would be great for Everton as well but I don't see him leaving Sheffield United for Everton for me he would only leave Sheffield United if one of the really big clubs coming calling.

oh yeah, I wouldn't wish Everton on Hasenhüttl  ;D  Just saying hes the sort of coach, both talent and personality wise they would love.

I have a load of time for him as a coach, hes worked his way brilliantly in the sport. There was a reason Bayern where intersted in him (but not he in them at that time). Id love it if he went to Dortmund to be honest, but thats another discussion, he deserves far more than Everton! 

Wilder is an interesting one too, hes been around a while, maybe hes just really really made for his home town team! Who knows, be interesting to see how hed do at a bigger club for sure. Because hes done great work with this project hes had at Sheffield for sure.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20245 on: Yesterday at 08:22:46 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:19:23 PM
Theyll be lucky to be able to give him away. Hes 31 and no good.

He's on about £75-80k a week too. He'll sit on that deal and go on a free somewhere next summer.
Offline Floydy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20246 on: Yesterday at 08:23:52 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:19:23 PM
They’ll be lucky to be able to give him away. He’s 31 and no good.
bullshit mate he won a corner at anfield, worth at least £25m
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20247 on: Yesterday at 08:26:43 PM »
Cut the grass,cooked the Sunday dinner, loaded the dishwasher  and poured a nice cold glass of Chenin Blanc.

And now to Toffeeweb to savour the fewm!!
Offline Floydy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20248 on: Yesterday at 08:30:44 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 08:26:43 PM
Cut the grass,cooked the Sunday dinner, loaded the dishwasher  and poured a nice cold glass of Chenin Blanc.

And now to Toffeeweb to savour the fewm!!
JP chenet by any chance?     (Jordan Pickford own brand?)
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20249 on: Yesterday at 09:31:16 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 08:30:44 PM
JP chenet by any chance?     (Jordan Pickford own brand?)

If it was I'd have dropped it.

To be honest I feel guilty sniggering at some of the deluded fantasists on Toffeeweb because when I was a kid we were taught "Mock ye not the afflicted".
Offline Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20250 on: Yesterday at 09:43:58 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 07:04:14 PM
I agree with this, didn't use to think that highly of Dyche but over time I've grown to like him and really appreciate what he's done at Burnley. I think he absolutely deserves the chance of managing Everton given what he's done at Burnley, I also agree with your Hasenhüttl shout but I think Hasenhüttl can do a lot better than Everton being honest. Chris Wilder would be great for Everton as well but I don't see him leaving Sheffield United for Everton for me he would only leave Sheffield United if one of the really big clubs coming calling.

Everton can attract a lot when they're throwing money around the way they are. Koeman's stock was high when he was at Southampton and touted for big jobs (he had them in Europe) but Everton trebled his salary.

Ancelotti wouldn't have any interest in the Everton job if they weren't paying him a reported 14 million a year. No way Wilder , Dyche, Hasenhuttl are turning down anything like that kind of money either.
Offline LOHAG

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20251 on: Yesterday at 10:28:20 PM »
I just spat out me cocoa!
£14m a year? £270k a week!
Fucking hells bells.
Thats only slightly less than they pay the ghost architect isnt it!
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20252 on: Yesterday at 10:32:33 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:02:59 PM
Ive posted about this before, but 20 odd years ago I had a conversation with a lad who coached (scouted) in schools for Everton. Nice, sane, knowledgeable, Irish lad, not a fan but an employee of the club, who you could have a good football natter with.
We were talking about the rivalry and about how bitter some could be on both sides. He goes on to say how he was pulled into the office by a director and told it was poor form to have a red car.  This bloke said he just loved red cars and had just got a red BMW, and the director pulled him in and bollocked him when he saw him in it. He was still bemused by the incident a few days later.
Imagine working for people like that.
:o

Holy shit!

A fully grown adult and director pulled an employee for having a red car.  :o

I honestly assumed that their suits (apart from that ridiculous Baxendale woman) were probably normal, mature and sane. Maybe I need to reassess my stance?

That takes petty and small time to new lows.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20253 on: Yesterday at 10:34:09 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:03:49 PM
Does anybody actually rate him though, except Everton?
The only time I see him get a mention anywhere is down to his dress sense rather than his football.
Offline Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20254 on: Yesterday at 10:38:03 PM »
Quote from: LOHAG on Yesterday at 10:28:20 PM
I just spat out me cocoa!
£14m a year? £270k a week!
Fucking hells bells.
Thats only slightly less than they pay the ghost architect isnt it!

There are Man City players on less money than that. :o
Offline gazzam1963

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20255 on: Yesterday at 10:46:10 PM »
They are going to have to announce the delay of the stadium soon too 😀, if and when it happens I see a revolution over there
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20256 on: Yesterday at 10:46:53 PM »
Quote from: LOHAG on Yesterday at 10:28:20 PM
I just spat out me cocoa!
£14m a year? £270k a week!
Fucking hells bells.
Thats only slightly less than they pay the ghost architect isnt it!
There is no way in hell that a club like Everton attract a manager like him unless they offer insane money.

They even had to offer ridiculous money just to bring in many of the mediocre players they have, who are now seen pretty much as deadwood sitting tight on ludicrously fat contracts.
Online Henry Kissinger

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20257 on: Yesterday at 11:12:32 PM »
From Toffeeweb:

The commentator Im listening to said since Moshiri take over we have spent 500 million and we will finish out of the top 10. 500 million to have a team with arguably the worst midfield in the Prem. I remember arguing many times with my RS mates that our problem was we were skint and thats why we were shite. It was easier then as it was a legitimate reason, what now.


It's very hard to be positive about Everton at the moment isn't it? And it coincides with our loveable neighbours being a great team on the verge of a dynasty....


Makes me nostalgic about Scott Gemmill this midfield.


Is it only us that can say this is the worst performance I've ever seen until we play again.


Are Dignitas doing discounts?


Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20258 on: Yesterday at 11:28:21 PM »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 11:12:32 PM
From Toffeeweb:

The commentator Im listening to said since Moshiri take over we have spent 500 million and we will finish out of the top 10. 500 million to have a team with arguably the worst midfield in the Prem. I remember arguing many times with my RS mates that our problem was we were skint and thats why we were shite. It was easier then as it was a legitimate reason, what now.


It's very hard to be positive about Everton at the moment isn't it? And it coincides with our loveable neighbours being a great team on the verge of a dynasty....


Makes me nostalgic about Scott Gemmill this midfield.


Is it only us that can say this is the worst performance I've ever seen until we play again.


Are Dignitas doing discounts?

 :'(

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PyHr-4SeILI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PyHr-4SeILI</a>  :'(
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20259 on: Yesterday at 11:33:53 PM »
They have given Carlo a contract so large that they cannot afford to sack him, given him a team so poor that he cannot deliver what they want him to dy o, have spent so much they cannot afford to spend any more, have such a poor squad they cannot raise money by selling and have promised the fans a ground and a team they cannot now deliver.

All at a time when their hated local rivals are currently english, european and world champions and can throw their youth team in to  defeat them even when we wanted to lose.

Not good days over there, every time we think it cannot get worse being a blue.......it does.
Offline The Gulleysucker

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20260 on: Yesterday at 11:36:26 PM »
I'll call it now, I really do think they are now in danger of being relegated by the end of next season.

They are currently in such a downward spiral and need such a tremendous change in attitude and skill sets in order to survive and I'm just not convinced it's within their reach and that such players required can be bought in with sufficient time to gell as a cohesive unit, or that the money is really there in order to perform such a total change successfully, even with Ancellotti in charge.

It's all rather tragic, as many of my childhood chums are staunch Blues as are some relatives, and I do genuinely feel for them, it must be so disheartening to continually have your hopes build up each summer, despite inner doubts, only for them to then be shattered once again by the end of each turgid season and the sinking reality that nothing has changed, you are still shit.

It almost seems their only joy these days, their pinnacle of achievement to try and brag about, is to be able to grind out a draw when playing us.

Denial mixed with delusional magical thinking, it's never a good mix, and it's little wonder some of them lash out and try to lay the blame on us and others for their predicament when it all goes wrong, again,  as what else is left that they can do?

I think it's been said by a few of us on here before, but relegation may well enable them with a chance to reset attitudes, to become more realistic and to lose some of the baggage of entitlement from their history that they've accumulated.

I doubt they'd stay down more than one season, their support, as much as we may like to mock it, is solid and many of them are our relatives or neighbours, or even wife as in Andy's case, but I think it might result in the pressure of history coming off their backs and that they'd actually then come back in a much better financial and technical state, and with a point to prove.
Offline Peabee

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20261 on: Yesterday at 11:58:13 PM »
No fight in them at all. Wolves dominated them.
Offline Peabee

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20262 on: Yesterday at 11:59:12 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:46:53 PM
There is no way in hell that a club like Everton attract a manager like him unless they offer insane money.

They even had to offer ridiculous money just to bring in many of the mediocre players they have, who are now seen pretty much as deadwood sitting tight on ludicrously fat contracts.

Apparently, he kept saying no to them, until they offered an amount he couldnt turn down.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20263 on: Today at 12:07:35 AM »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:59:12 PM
Apparently, he kept saying no to them, until they offered an amount he couldnt turn down.

Only £63m to pay off the rest of Carlo's contract now
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20264 on: Today at 12:28:49 AM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Yesterday at 11:36:26 PM
I'll call it now ...

I also think it's all rather tragic, but I can't bring myself to feel sorry for them in any way. Their decent fans who get let down year after year, yes, I can feel for them. But the club itself and the rest of its fanbase, I don't feel sorry for in any way. My reason is that they have brought it all upon themselves. The club have been a rudderless ship for decades. Going nowhere at all, yet blaming everyone but themselves for that. They simply never hold their hands up, accept personal responsibility then work their butts off to put it right. Sadly, they'd rather wallow in self-pity.

The fanbase as a whole have to take a major portion of the responsibility for the state of their club. They took their collective eye off the ball. Instead of focusing on their own club and holding to account those who continually let them down year after year, they gave them a free pass because they were far too focused on Anfield and everything LFC were up to. The malaise at their own club was let slide. Those letting them down were not called out on it. Well, not enough to make any difference.

We were saddled with the two toxic clowns for a time, but our fanbase never wasted its time looking across the park or elsewhere for someone to blame. Our focus was on our own club and what we could do to try to improve things. That's sharp contrast to the Everton approach, and is called ''Kopite behaviour'' by them as an insult. They'd rather whinge and moan, then blame Liverpool for their problems rather than focus on their own inept hierarchy and get proactive. They do it to themselves time and time again.

I'm not even sure that relegation would finally shake them out of their now deeply entrenched self-destructive mindset. They'd probably just chalk it up to yet another perceived injustice. Another circumstance where they could play the helpless victim, and another opportunity to point their finger elsewhere rather than look at themselves for once. Having said that, I do think relegation would be their best chance of finally reinventing themselves, though I doubt they'd take that opportunity. They seem far too content to play the badly done to victim rather than do the hard yards and take a long, hard look at themselves, take responsibility and build up from there.

Without a major attitude shift throughout their entire club and fanbase, I just don't see how they get themselves out of the hole they've gleefully dug for themselves, but I just can't see where that change could come from given that they are so entrenched and so unwilling to look at themselves.

Standing back and looking in from a distance, the whole sorry mess is kind of tragic, but it's also all self-inflicted.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20265 on: Today at 12:43:09 AM »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:59:12 PM
Apparently, he kept saying no to them, until they offered an amount he couldnt turn down.
That's pretty sad. Imagine asking a nice girl out and she just isn't interested. You know it, and she knows it, but you just can't take no for an answer.

So, you promise her an expensive meal out and a bottle of champagne. She still says no.

Diamond necklace? Err, nope.

Nice car? Nope.

Ok, I'll buy you a detached house, a Ferrari, give you my gold credit card, put a million in your bank each month and you can sleep with any other men you like.

Err, fuck it, ok then.

Now, you might have the company of the girl, but you don't have her love or her respect, and you have also lost all of your dignity.
Offline 4pool

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20266 on: Today at 02:23:50 AM »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:59:12 PM
Apparently, he kept saying no to them, until they offered an amount he couldnt turn down.

Not only that but he told them they had to hire his son as an assistant.

Carlo doubled down on the Ev and is taking them to the cleaners ( financially).
Offline Peabee

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20267 on: Today at 02:48:47 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:23:50 AM
Not only that but he told them they had to hire his son as an assistant.

Carlo doubled down on the Ev and is taking them to the cleaners ( financially).

Hes prevented relegation though, I suppose. His PPG before the last 3 games was top 6 form.

But do they have the funds or the time to rebuild a shambolic squad?
Offline No666

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20268 on: Today at 07:43:02 AM »
Wonder what the son is paid?
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20269 on: Today at 08:14:19 AM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:43:02 AM
Wonder what the son is paid?
This all strikes me as odd.

If you employ your son and hes crap, youre hardly going to fire him are you?
Online 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20270 on: Today at 08:29:38 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:17:38 PM
They paid £30m for Bolaise.

£30m.

They'll be lucky to get £10m for him now.
Free transfer looks likely.
And to quote Gerald Sindstadt who once made two separate comments about a player.
He came here on a free transfer.
He is worth every penny they paid for him.
Online 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20271 on: Today at 08:30:55 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:31:16 PM
If it was I'd have dropped it.

To be honest I feel guilty sniggering at some of the deluded fantasists on Toffeeweb because when I was a kid we were taught "Mock ye not the afflicted".
Frankie Howard fan eh?
Online 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20272 on: Today at 08:31:40 AM »
Quote from: LOHAG on Yesterday at 10:28:20 PM
I just spat out me cocoa!
£14m a year? £270k a week!
Fucking hells bells.
Thats only slightly less than they pay the ghost architect isnt it!
Dan has been sacked hasnt he.
Online 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20273 on: Today at 08:35:16 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:32:33 PM
:o

Holy shit!

A fully grown adult and director pulled an employee for having a red car.  :o

I honestly assumed that their suits (apart from that ridiculous Baxendale woman) were probably normal, mature and sane. Maybe I need to reassess my stance?

That takes petty and small time to new lows.
To be fair that was well over 20 years ago not long after their last trophy win. The bitterness has festered since then.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20274 on: Today at 08:35:49 AM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:30:55 AM
Frankie Howard fan eh?

Bitter ye not. ;D
Online 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20275 on: Today at 08:36:06 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:38:03 PM
There are Man City players on less money than that. :o

But to be fair Red, they are in the under 15 team
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20276 on: Today at 08:38:04 AM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:31:40 AM
Dan has been sacked hasnt he.

But Dan's been replaced by the architects who oversaw the building of the stadiums in Qatar so the Qatari government and Uncle Ussie will have a bidding war to take over the sleeping giant. Or something.
Online 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #20277 on: Today at 08:55:36 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:23:50 AM
Not only that but he told them they had to hire his son as an assistant.

Carlo doubled down on the Ev and is taking them to the cleaners ( financially).

Imagine though. Big Dunc. Every manager who has taken over has brought in his own staff. He puts the cones out in all weathers dreaming of managing Everton. He even has Howard Kendalls old watch. Then they sack Silva. His big chance. He gets them fired up, standing in the rain in his shirt, takes no messing from these players like Moist Karen, fans love him and love Kendalls stopped watch. They think he is as charismatic as Klopp. Press speculation that Dunc will get the job and the announcement is soon. Good times are just around the corner, they then bring in a Galactico manager who has won everything. Big Dunc swallows hard and prepares his statement saying how he looks forward to being his assistant and hopes he can learn from such a great manager. The club announce that Carlo has brought his son in and Dunc will resume his role but  will get a new job title, cone distribution manager at Finch Farm.
Did the Simpsons base their Groundskeeper Willie character on him?
