I'll call it now ...

I also think it's all rather tragic, but I can't bring myself to feel sorry for them in any way. Their decent fans who get let down year after year, yes, I can feel for them. But the club itself and the rest of its fanbase, I don't feel sorry for in any way. My reason is that they have brought it all upon themselves. The club have been a rudderless ship for decades. Going nowhere at all, yet blaming everyone but themselves for that. They simply never hold their hands up, accept personal responsibility then work their butts off to put it right. Sadly, they'd rather wallow in self-pity.The fanbase as a whole have to take a major portion of the responsibility for the state of their club. They took their collective eye off the ball. Instead of focusing on their own club and holding to account those who continually let them down year after year, they gave them a free pass because they were far too focused on Anfield and everything LFC were up to. The malaise at their own club was let slide. Those letting them down were not called out on it. Well, not enough to make any difference.We were saddled with the two toxic clowns for a time, but our fanbase never wasted its time looking across the park or elsewhere for someone to blame. Our focus was on our own club and what we could do to try to improve things. That's sharp contrast to the Everton approach, and is called ''Kopite behaviour'' by them as an insult. They'd rather whinge and moan, then blame Liverpool for their problems rather than focus on their own inept hierarchy and get proactive. They do it to themselves time and time again.I'm not even sure that relegation would finally shake them out of their now deeply entrenched self-destructive mindset. They'd probably just chalk it up to yet another perceived injustice. Another circumstance where they could play the helpless victim, and another opportunity to point their finger elsewhere rather than look at themselves for once. Having said that, I do think relegation would be their best chance of finally reinventing themselves, though I doubt they'd take that opportunity. They seem far too content to play the badly done to victim rather than do the hard yards and take a long, hard look at themselves, take responsibility and build up from there.Without a major attitude shift throughout their entire club and fanbase, I just don't see how they get themselves out of the hole they've gleefully dug for themselves, but I just can't see where that change could come from given that they are so entrenched and so unwilling to look at themselves.Standing back and looking in from a distance, the whole sorry mess is kind of tragic, but it's also all self-inflicted.