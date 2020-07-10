« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

kloppismydad

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20120 on: Today at 02:22:35 PM
Moshiri la has put in £350m into the club in addition to whatever he paid for taking control initially. Now they need another £600m based on that Esk article.

For someone whose net worth is £1.3bn, how is he going to afford that? It'll be close to £1bn in total, almost equal to his net worth. Will banks be willing to give loans? I highly doubt it, especially in a scenario now where there is tons of uncertainty.

This makes me believe that Usmanov may have some role behind the scenes at Everton but will someone whose own net-worth is £10bn willing to cough up 6% on operational expenses, some of which may go down the drain? I doubt a canny businessman would take such a decision.

Look forward to seeing how this goes tits up. The Blues have wasted money on and off the pitch, and it will soon catch up with them.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 AM
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.

ScouserAtHeart

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20121 on: Today at 02:26:23 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:14:06 PM
The fact that he makes hilariously inept howlers on pretty much a weekly basis is what results in him being scrutinised, LFC fans merely enjoy laughing at them.

Obviously, every keeper makes errors, but that "writer" clearly hasn't been paying attention to the nature of his errors which are usually caused by his need to try and show off, producing dangerous situations when none would otherwise exist. Also, since when does being able to welly the ball out of play a long way from you equate to being good on the ball too?

What site was that on anyway, it wasn't some sport version of the onion was it?

The Atheltic haha https://theathletic.com/1906242/2020/07/10/england-euros-foden-sancho-greenwood-rashford-saka-alexander-arnold/
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Craig 🤔

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20122 on: Today at 02:42:16 PM
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 02:22:35 PM
This makes me believe that Usmanov may have some role behind the scenes at Everton

See, you're falling into the trap Everton fans are, in that they see someone throwing money away and rather than assume it's stupidity and throwing good money after bad, they are assuming there must be someone even richer behind the scenes.

Usmanov doesn't need to lurk in the shadows. He sold his Arsenal shares nearly 2 years ago now and if he was the guy behind the money he could quite easily make it known. The fact he hasn't tells you all you need to know.
Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20123 on: Today at 02:48:17 PM
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 02:20:40 PM
Pickford was quick to make a snide dig at Alisson at the first opportunity, he knew what was coming.

The reality is that he's just not a good goalkeeper. And that's funny because he actually thinks that he's a great goalkeeper.

Do Everton supporters even try to defend him anymore?

Dont think they can stand him. Same goes for a few of their players, they cant stand Sigurdsson or Iwobi either. 
Statto Red

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20124 on: Today at 02:49:57 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:14:06 PM
The fact that he makes hilariously inept howlers on pretty much a weekly basis is what results in him being scrutinised, LFC fans merely enjoy laughing at them.

Obviously, every keeper makes errors, but that "writer" clearly hasn't been paying attention to the nature of his errors which are usually caused by his need to try and show off, producing dangerous situations when none would otherwise exist. Also, since when does being able to welly the ball out of play a long way from you equate to being good on the ball too?

What site was that on anyway, it wasn't some sport version of the onion was it?

Pickford needs binning off, he's far too arrogant to learn from his howlers.

Something Worse

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20125 on: Today at 03:12:04 PM
The evolution of Paul "The Esk" The Esk from typical clueless ITK to Morpheus explaining that Everton fans live in a false reality is absolutely wonderful
Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20126 on: Today at 03:14:09 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:48:17 PM
Dont think they can stand him. Same goes for a few of their players, they cant stand Sigurdsson or Iwobi either.

Tbf Everton fans turn on most of their players at some point, unless they're complete thugs.

Pickford though is a FKW who just thinks he's a hard knock. Reckon most Everton fans see right through him these days.
