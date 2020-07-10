Moshiri la has put in £350m into the club in addition to whatever he paid for taking control initially. Now they need another £600m based on that Esk article.



For someone whose net worth is £1.3bn, how is he going to afford that? It'll be close to £1bn in total, almost equal to his net worth. Will banks be willing to give loans? I highly doubt it, especially in a scenario now where there is tons of uncertainty.



This makes me believe that Usmanov may have some role behind the scenes at Everton but will someone whose own net-worth is £10bn willing to cough up 6% on operational expenses, some of which may go down the drain? I doubt a canny businessman would take such a decision.



Look forward to seeing how this goes tits up. The Blues have wasted money on and off the pitch, and it will soon catch up with them.