From their last accounts...
"Other reserves represents and interest free loan of £300,000,000 provided by Bluesky Capital Limited, a company controlled by Mr Moshiri. The loan is to be repaid at a date to be agreed by Bluesky Capital and Everton Football Club Company Limited. In accordance with FRS 102.22 the loan has therefore been classified as equity. Loan arrangement fees of £1,500,000 have been deducted from equity in accordance with FRS 102.22.9."
"Since 30 June 2019 the Club's majority shareholder has provided further interest free loans of £50,000,000.."
So there is still debt of £350,000,000 on the books to Moshilaaaaa that he can call in when he wants.