Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20040 on: Today at 10:18:31 AM
That lad Gordon has been good.

Looked out of his depth against us, but has been quite effective in his last couple of games.

What is so funny about Everton, is that if hes really good, theyll have to sell him.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20041 on: Today at 10:19:39 AM
I remember when Gillett used his LFC stake to secure that £75m from Mill Financial. During the takeover they tried to step in with a bid for the club because they stood to lose their money.

Wonder what happened over that? They effectively bought Gillett's stake, only for it to become worthless. That's a big hit for a hedge fund, surprised they didn't sue his scrawny ass.

Everton in hoc to a Chinese money lender over TV money is a very exposed debt. Yet their fans seem to be in denial over it all.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20042 on: Today at 10:32:43 AM
Quote from: niallers on Today at 01:06:09 AM
If the gap between us and the bitters was a team, it would be above them in the﻿﻿﻿ table. 4 points above them in fact, with 4 games to go of the ﻿season. Its no wonder they wanted it null and voided

It's only fair  though, isn't it?

Seeing as the Bitters have been kind enough to null and void all of their own seasons since 1995.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20043 on: Today at 10:35:44 AM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:19:39 AM
I remember when Gillett used his LFC stake to secure that £75m from Mill Financial. During the takeover they tried to step in with a bid for the club because they stood to lose their money.

Wonder what happened over that? They effectively bought Gillett's stake, only for it to become worthless. That's a big hit for a hedge fund, surprised they didn't sue his scrawny ass.

Everton in hoc to a Chinese money lender over TV money is a very exposed debt. Yet their fans seem to be in denial over it all.

The Chinese thing was an operational overdraft for day to day operations.
That should have had alarm bells ringing in GOT cellars. Overdraft payments attract more interest, and not having money available for day to day expenditures, but relying on an expensive overdraft  doesnt strike me as a sound financial footing. The TV rights pawn shop was somewhere in the Caribbean and has apparently been reopened for business.
Moshi has baled them out with two big loans converted to equity. He must now be getting near a negative equity situation as the value of the club must surely approaching exceeding what he has invested in it, whilst the losses continue to mount. The maintenance costs of the ground must be rising as they have been patching it up since he arrived.
I wonder if he saw them a a five year investment, lever the brand by getting a new stadium and bit of success under Martinez then sell up. He hoped to make a similar profit as him and his mate mate did with Arsenal
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20044 on: Today at 10:39:01 AM
Sounds like worrying times for our bitter, blue neighbours.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20045 on: Today at 10:56:46 AM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:40:36 PM
If we had stopped playing on December 7th 2019, Everton would still not have caught us by July 7th 2020

Brilliant stat ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20046 on: Today at 10:57:01 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:12:22 AM
I recall some rumours if mortgaging the TV on one for a Chinese? Loan but It's  around this time of year that Paul "The Esk" publishes his usually sensible breakdown of their financials. And gets dogs any se from the rest of the believers.

I'm sure Moshiri earned the Bitters £1.3bn by accountancy sleight of hand on behalf of the various Russian kleptocrats he's worked for so these books should be relatively easy to cook.
He really does, doesn't he?
It's almost like someone who understands a bit more than the average fan is telling them what they don't want to hear.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20047 on: Today at 11:00:36 AM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on Today at 10:57:01 AM
He really does, doesn't he?
It's almost like someone who understands a bit more than the average fan is telling them what they don't want to hear.
Recent footage of Esk enlightening is fellow Blues.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20048 on: Today at 12:04:05 PM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:35:44 AM
He hoped to make a similar profit as him and his mate mate did with Arsenal

He's clearly not as good at this sort of thing as his mate. Imagine if Everton ruined him. ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20049 on: Today at 12:29:32 PM
Carlo Ancelotti will be given funds to strengthen Everton this summer

Carlo Ancelotti has been assured Everton will spend this summer but the manager says the character and personality of his squad must also change to compete at the top end of the Premier League.

Ancelotti, his backroom team, players and senior staff have agreed wage deferrals as the club deals with the financial impact of Covid-19. Everton also posted a record loss of £111.9m in their accounts for 2018-19 and would risk breaching financial fair play (FFP) rules with another year of substantial losses.

I have assurances from the board that we are going to improve the squad, he said. Asked whether he must sell to buy, he replied: No.

Ancelotti has been linked with a host of his former players, including James Rodríguez, Thiago Silva, Edinson Cavani and Adrien Rabiot. The club have made progress in the pursuit of the Lille defender Gabriel Magalhães.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jul/08/carlo-ancelotti-funds-strengthen-everton-summer-james-rodriguez
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20050 on: Today at 12:59:52 PM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:35:44 AM
...
I wonder if he saw them a a five year investment, lever the brand by getting a new stadium and bit of success under Martinez then sell up. He hoped to make a similar profit as him and his mate mate did with Arsenal

I suspect the original plans of Moshi went south as soon as the Commonwealth Games bid in 2017 failed.

I'm convinced it was only on the back of a successful bid for those Games that the original Stadium plans were drawn up, and quite possibly even the reason that the takeover was done, in order to be able to do a West Ham with the way they got their London Stadium, and get the new Everton stadium on the cheap by being funded by others in order to then sell up at a tidy profit.


Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20051 on: Today at 01:01:41 PM
I'd say he saw it more as an opportunity as Man City - get a free stadium then sell it on for profit to billionaires.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20052 on: Today at 01:05:22 PM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:35:44 AM
Moshi has baled them out with two big loans converted to equity. He must now be getting near a negative equity situation as the value of the club must surely approaching exceeding what he has invested in it, whilst the losses continue to mount.

I'm not sure he has actually converted it to equity. I know that was the headline, as that's how the club tried to paint it as the loans carried no payback details, but last time I looked the loans to him were still on the books as debt.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20053 on: Today at 01:13:01 PM
From their last accounts...

"Other reserves represents and interest free loan of £300,000,000 provided by Bluesky Capital Limited, a company controlled by Mr Moshiri. The loan is to be repaid at a date to be agreed by Bluesky Capital and Everton Football Club Company Limited. In accordance with FRS 102.22 the loan has therefore been classified as equity. Loan arrangement fees of £1,500,000 have been deducted from equity in accordance with FRS 102.22.9."

"Since 30 June 2019 the Club's majority shareholder has provided further interest free loans of £50,000,000.."

So there is still debt of £350,000,000 on the books to Moshilaaaaa that he can call in when he wants.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20054 on: Today at 02:05:21 PM
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:29:32 PM
Carlo Ancelotti will be given funds to strengthen Everton this summer

Carlo Ancelotti has been assured Everton will spend this summer but the manager says the character and personality of his squad must also change to compete at the top end of the Premier League.

Ancelotti, his backroom team, players and senior staff have agreed wage deferrals as the club deals with the financial impact of Covid-19. Everton also posted a record loss of £111.9m in their accounts for 2018-19 and would risk breaching financial fair play (FFP) rules with another year of substantial losses.

I have assurances from the board that we are going to improve the squad, he said. Asked whether he must sell to buy, he replied: No.

Ancelotti has been linked with a host of his former players, including James Rodríguez, Thiago Silva, Edinson Cavani and Adrien Rabiot. The club have made progress in the pursuit of the Lille defender Gabriel Magalhães.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jul/08/carlo-ancelotti-funds-strengthen-everton-summer-james-rodriguez

We're gonna lose the transfer window again aren't we? :(
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20055 on: Today at 04:02:53 PM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:05:21 PM
We're gonna lose the transfer window again aren't we? :(

Was that ever really in doubt?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20056 on: Today at 04:12:45 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:13:01 PM
From their last accounts...

"Other reserves represents and interest free loan of £300,000,000 provided by Bluesky Capital Limited, a company controlled by Mr Moshiri. The loan is to be repaid at a date to be agreed by Bluesky Capital and Everton Football Club Company Limited. In accordance with FRS 102.22 the loan has therefore been classified as equity. Loan arrangement fees of £1,500,000 have been deducted from equity in accordance with FRS 102.22.9."

"Since 30 June 2019 the Club's majority shareholder has provided further interest free loans of £50,000,000.."

So there is still debt of £350,000,000 on the books to Moshilaaaaa that he can call in when he wants.
He's put in more than the club's worth, surely?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #20057 on: Today at 04:15:00 PM
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:12:45 PM
He's put in more than the club's worth, surely?

Including what he purchased it for yeah, 100%.

He's seeing none of that back anytime soon.
