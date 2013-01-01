« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19960 on: Yesterday at 05:59:20 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:54:28 PM
What I never got about that shitshow at the Pier Head was the police just stood there the whole time and watched and it allowed it to get out of hand.

I think the official line was that there were families there and the police didn't want to go in heavy handed. I think the truth was that the officers at the scene were pissed off at the continual changes in social distancing that they were expected to enforce or mot depending on what advice Johnson was getting from Svengali.
12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19961 on: Yesterday at 06:43:23 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:53:06 AM
I don't get all the hand-wringing and faux outrage,it was just a flare & hasn't damaged the bronze (?) statue.

It certainly wasn't vandalised.

There was no need. Like painting the lock up, and firing fireworks at the Liver Buildings.

Dick head behaviour.
12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19962 on: Yesterday at 06:46:15 PM
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 01:21:29 PM
I think the most notorious example of this has to be that City bus incident. The bus greetings had been going on for years. Some dickhead on FB got a bit overexcited and started talking about making it ´hell´ for the City coach (when our coach had always been the focus). The Echo and the MEN plastered this guys little mock up poster all over the frontpages, built up a load of hype about it, and low and behold your dickheads got carried away, when without it they might not have even turned up - or at least kept the focus on our coach which is what it was always about anyway.

The papers got what they wanted!

Even better when the police changed the route of the bus at the last minute and instead of going in the quiet way as per normal, they took them in past the crowds. The dickheads couldnt stop themselves
Onward Liverpudlian

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19963 on: Yesterday at 07:30:16 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:02:08 PM
Yes, the new LFC shop to the left of the Kop. It was a few weeks back. I was driving past quite late on and saw the window put through. Big hole in it and the rest of the pane was shattered. Not at ground level, but higher up. No idea if it had been done that night or another night and was awaiting repair.

That sounds serious and i'm shocked it never got to the front page of the local rag...But it was probably done by one of our own fans very very angry with our clubs current dire situation or maybe a non-partisan passer-by... ::)

I'm pleased our club decided to stay classy and not try to whip up any hysteria.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19964 on: Yesterday at 08:24:21 PM
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:43:23 PM
There was no need. Like painting the lock up, and firing fireworks at the Liver Buildings.

Dick head behaviour.


Yeah no need but also not the big deal people are making it out to be,the lock up was vandalised,the statue looked the same as it did before the flare,a flare,nobody set it alight like some have claimed,no children or puppies were injured,we're still Champions of everywhere and the bitters still have a shite ground,a shite squad & an Italian who they will sack before February.
4pool

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19965 on: Yesterday at 10:12:33 PM
Carlo better get his lads winning some matches.

Liverpool have more than twice as many points as Everton. 89 v 44.

Will the final table still show Everton with half, or worse, as many points as Liverpool?
Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19966 on: Yesterday at 10:33:29 PM
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:12:33 PM
Carlo better get his lads winning some matches.

Liverpool have more than twice as many points as Everton. 89 v 44.

Will the final table still show Everton with half, or worse, as many points as Liverpool?

9 titles versus 19. But hey, they still have more than fucking City.
Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19967 on: Today at 12:17:12 AM
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on Yesterday at 07:30:16 PM
That sounds serious and i'm shocked it never got to the front page of the local rag...But it was probably done by one of our own fans very very angry with our clubs current dire situation or maybe a non-partisan passer-by... ::)

I'm pleased our club decided to stay classy and not try to whip up any hysteria.

I've seen windows put through on the back of the Kop before too. When they were just blacked out, so before the big wraps were put on like we have now. I expect the club just see it as par for the course really, and no big deal in the scheme of things.

A few years ago I was talking to a security guard outside the club shop when it was under the Kop and he was saying the shite they have to put up with from Bitters was unreal.

WEST HAM PAUL

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19968 on: Today at 02:40:37 AM
I never comment in this thread but read it as I find it hilarious

As an unbiased outsider with nothing against Everton he is my thoughts

Without doubt up until around 1995 for many decades Everton were (still are compared to most clubs) a successful club and one of the top 6 clubs for many decades most of the history of the football league.

Yes something to be proud off and despite up to that point your success was more they had enough to keep them happy and ticking over as compared to most as I've said they were very successful.

By 1990 only Liverpool were more successful and Arsenal, Man Utd and Aston Villa were close and on a par trophy wise

In the interveening years you have won more trophies still got this title of your back and of course other clubs have had excellent success

In that time Man Utd, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea and Man City  and have passed them and pushed them further down the pecking order of trophies won

Even Tottenham although not many trophies have had better league positions and European qualification success. So out of all what was deemed often the traditional big clubs Everton have fallen the furthest and become the most unsuccessful and in fact not ever challenged for a title at least.

Everton remind me of Aston Villa yet another historically big successful club other than a couple league runners up in the 90's a couple of league cups also a not much to shout about in 30 odd years.

I have another theory on why Everton and Aston Villa to a certain degree have struggled.

In football now there is a North / South divide that has happened over the last 20-25 years gradually.

You have always had the two Northern powerhouses Liverpool and Manchester United. Worldwide and that wont change . Manchester City is new money and aren't global no matter what they think

Over time clubs in the south have benifeted from signing particularly foreign players because they are either based in London or not far its within reach.

Clubs that have had periods in the premier league such as Watford, Bournemouth, Southampton, Crystal Palace, West Ham, QPR, Fulham and even Portsmouth

They've had periods were they are signing players that go back to the 60's to 80's Everton or an Aston Villa would have won that signing easily

Then you have traditional Northern/Midlands clubs who had some success  such as Leeds, Sheff Wed, Sheff Utd, Sunderland, Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Derby County etc etc have had long periods of struggle.

On paper a player would sign for Newcastle over a QPR but players like Loic Remy didn't . Thats one example

With the advent of the glamour of the premier league lots of players often from overseas were attracted to living near London.

In fact West Ham have benefitted quite often we've been in a transfer saga with Everton over the last 10 years or so and have won that signing .

The phewm must be incredible as a club for decades more successful bigger has become an equal to many many other clubs it was once more illustrious

The other factor of course is being across the park to one of the top clubs in the world doesn't help nor again to the modern overseas fan as English football spread its tentacles across the world in the last 25 years has been the fact that Everton is in Liverpool.

Where is Everton is that a city . We all know but overseas fans , A they haven't been successful during the global era and B, the name or place  isn't global.


Historically Everton are big and successful but in the modern era they have become no more than an Aston Villa, West Ham, Newcastle etc they missed the boat in the money, global era and only Manchester City proportions or a freak Leicester City win will change that .

So overall there phewm of course is local toward you but overall its a magnitude of a fall from being a revered club in England for decades to an also ran a mediocre club

Now I live in Australia here's a rough guide to the English football shirts I see here in Darwin not renowned for being a football hotbed at all. With no team biase its a good barometer.

Liverpool 35%
Man Utd 35%
Chelsea 13%
Arsenal 13%
Tottenham 3%
Man City 0.5%
Everton 0.1%
Newcastle 0.1%
West Ham 0.1%
Aston Villa 0.1%
The rest 0.1%
Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19969 on: Today at 06:17:46 AM
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 05:13:24 PM
While there might be a fair amount of 'banter' fans nowadays, it is over-generalising to point out the younger ones for that as plenty of older dickheads can also buy into that twitter bollocks too and your theory that we get more idiots when we win stuff overlooks the obvious point that we get more people following us at those times and it is inevitable that a certain percentage of them will be idiots too as the country does not have a shortage of those.

The crucial point of your post is the bolded part, anything more than that is divisive speculation with your last point basically amounting to no oots, which is an attitude I thought we had left to everton long ago.

With regards to young fans they live on social media which is either oneupmanship and banter or pure poison.

It won't help that you've had Everton fans shouting loudly for the season to be voided every day while we were all stuck in lockdown, so that might play a part in some of this. I feared if it was voided it would have caused a lot of trouble.

Theres no justifying it, it might just be why some idiots are acting up now we've won it. The only way to get at Everton is winning on the pitch. They live for the outrage.
