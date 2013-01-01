I never comment in this thread but read it as I find it hilarious



As an unbiased outsider with nothing against Everton he is my thoughts



Without doubt up until around 1995 for many decades Everton were (still are compared to most clubs) a successful club and one of the top 6 clubs for many decades most of the history of the football league.



Yes something to be proud off and despite up to that point your success was more they had enough to keep them happy and ticking over as compared to most as I've said they were very successful.



By 1990 only Liverpool were more successful and Arsenal, Man Utd and Aston Villa were close and on a par trophy wise



In the interveening years you have won more trophies still got this title of your back and of course other clubs have had excellent success



In that time Man Utd, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea and Man City and have passed them and pushed them further down the pecking order of trophies won



Even Tottenham although not many trophies have had better league positions and European qualification success. So out of all what was deemed often the traditional big clubs Everton have fallen the furthest and become the most unsuccessful and in fact not ever challenged for a title at least.



Everton remind me of Aston Villa yet another historically big successful club other than a couple league runners up in the 90's a couple of league cups also a not much to shout about in 30 odd years.



I have another theory on why Everton and Aston Villa to a certain degree have struggled.



In football now there is a North / South divide that has happened over the last 20-25 years gradually.



You have always had the two Northern powerhouses Liverpool and Manchester United. Worldwide and that wont change . Manchester City is new money and aren't global no matter what they think



Over time clubs in the south have benifeted from signing particularly foreign players because they are either based in London or not far its within reach.



Clubs that have had periods in the premier league such as Watford, Bournemouth, Southampton, Crystal Palace, West Ham, QPR, Fulham and even Portsmouth



They've had periods were they are signing players that go back to the 60's to 80's Everton or an Aston Villa would have won that signing easily



Then you have traditional Northern/Midlands clubs who had some success such as Leeds, Sheff Wed, Sheff Utd, Sunderland, Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Derby County etc etc have had long periods of struggle.



On paper a player would sign for Newcastle over a QPR but players like Loic Remy didn't . Thats one example



With the advent of the glamour of the premier league lots of players often from overseas were attracted to living near London.



In fact West Ham have benefitted quite often we've been in a transfer saga with Everton over the last 10 years or so and have won that signing .



The phewm must be incredible as a club for decades more successful bigger has become an equal to many many other clubs it was once more illustrious



The other factor of course is being across the park to one of the top clubs in the world doesn't help nor again to the modern overseas fan as English football spread its tentacles across the world in the last 25 years has been the fact that Everton is in Liverpool.



Where is Everton is that a city . We all know but overseas fans , A they haven't been successful during the global era and B, the name or place isn't global.





Historically Everton are big and successful but in the modern era they have become no more than an Aston Villa, West Ham, Newcastle etc they missed the boat in the money, global era and only Manchester City proportions or a freak Leicester City win will change that .



So overall there phewm of course is local toward you but overall its a magnitude of a fall from being a revered club in England for decades to an also ran a mediocre club



Now I live in Australia here's a rough guide to the English football shirts I see here in Darwin not renowned for being a football hotbed at all. With no team biase its a good barometer.



Liverpool 35%

Man Utd 35%

Chelsea 13%

Arsenal 13%

Tottenham 3%

Man City 0.5%

Everton 0.1%

Newcastle 0.1%

West Ham 0.1%

Aston Villa 0.1%

The rest 0.1%