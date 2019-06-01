« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 494 495 496 497 498 [499]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1119668 times)

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,176
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19920 on: Today at 05:53:21 AM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:47:00 AM
I don't like to constantly criticise players (honest) but Tom Davies really is a bizarre footballer. He does nothing of note yet gets so much game time. He's just racked up his 100th PL appearance for Everton and it baffles me that he's got that many. It probably sums up exactly what their problem has been in recent years.

Davies is one of the slowest players in the league, his passing range is limited, he's not physically imposing, he isn't a goal threat. Can someone seriously enlighten me about this lad?

I guess kinda like Spearing for us, stays longer than he should because he's a local lad.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19921 on: Today at 06:08:20 AM »
Richarlison is shite.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,555
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19922 on: Today at 07:19:25 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:47:06 PM
Its a place Blues put their memorials for Blues no longer with us.

Some massive whoppers who follow us. Hope it wasn't a Scouser, how dim can you get doing that to our own. Very tasteless.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online WillG.LFC

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,756
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19923 on: Today at 08:41:57 AM »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:08:20 AM
Richarlison is shite.
spends more time on the ground than my carpet
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19924 on: Today at 08:47:44 AM »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:08:20 AM
Richarlison is shite.
Dribbled past Van Dijk once, so he's up there with Messi and Bolasie
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19925 on: Today at 08:52:31 AM »
Funny them all hammering Gomes again, he went from a spineless shithouse pre injury to Xavi, Busquets and better than Gerrard rolled in to one during the injury now they've all come back to reality again. No idea why they always do this!
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19926 on: Today at 08:54:19 AM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:52:31 AM
Funny them all hammering Gomes again, he went from a spineless shithouse pre injury to Xavi, Busquets and better than Gerrard rolled in to one during the injury now they've all come back to reality again. No idea why they always do this!

Still lives off one good game at Anfield that they lost. Another player Barca couldn't get rid of quick enough.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,720
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19927 on: Today at 09:02:55 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:54:19 AM
Still lives off one good game at Anfield that they lost. Another player Barca couldn't get rid of quick enough.

The match comment thread on Toffeeweb last night was;

"Dismal Blues lose terrible game to poor Spurs".

Succinct and true.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,079
  • Believer
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19928 on: Today at 09:20:04 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:47:06 PM
Whoever vandalised the Dixie statue needs to fuck right off. You're as bad as the gobshites that defaced the TAA mural, painted shite about Hillsborough on the back of the Anny Road not so long ago and the twats who put a plate glass window through on the club shop on Walton Breck the other week.

Morons, the lot of you, and now there will be tit for tat by their gobshites as well.
We've just won the league and are champions of the planet, and all you can do is vandalise the statue of a true legend of the game.

Fuck. Right. Off.

Well said. Absolute gobshites who should have nothing to do with our club.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19929 on: Today at 09:53:06 AM »
I don't get all the hand-wringing and faux outrage,it was just a flare & hasn't damaged the bronze (?) statue.

It certainly wasn't vandalised.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online IanZG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19930 on: Today at 09:56:36 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:53:06 AM
I don't get all the hand-wringing and faux outrage,it was just a flare & hasn't damaged the bronze (?) statue.

It certainly wasn't vandalised.

Whatever the case, it's still not acceptable behavior, hope they manage to find whoever did that.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,172
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19931 on: Today at 10:46:33 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:53:06 AM
I don't get all the hand-wringing and faux outrage,it was just a flare & hasn't damaged the bronze (?) statue.

It certainly wasn't vandalised.

The problem is, as OOS pointed out, theres memorials there for blues whove passed away so its a bit more than just a statue.
Logged

Offline Robbie-not-Fowler

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19932 on: Today at 11:00:05 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:46:33 AM
The problem is, as OOS pointed out, theres memorials there for blues whove passed away so its a bit more than just a statue.
Agreed, we have some Grade One idiot 'supporters' just like any other Club you could mention.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19933 on: Today at 11:21:50 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:46:33 AM
The problem is, as OOS pointed out, theres memorials there for blues whove passed away so its a bit more than just a statue.

Yeah I get that mate & my stance would be different had the person done anything to those wreaths,flowers or things of a more personal nature.


The reactions that I've read (not all on here) are a bit ott.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Charlie Adams fried egg right

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19934 on: Today at 11:52:10 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:53:06 AM
I don't get all the hand-wringing and faux outrage,it was just a flare & hasn't damaged the bronze (?) statue.

It certainly wasn't vandalised.
It almost doesn't matter, because the "story" is that the statue was set on fire.

I'd love to know what actually happened, but what is clear is that there is a minority of our "support" that keep gift wrapping reasons for our detractors to say "told you so" and tar us all with the same brush.

Surely by now anyone with more than one brain cell would realise that any slight on Everton, real or perceived is milked like mad before it passes into foklore and any misdemeanor from them is airbrushed away. But here we are still, with "fans" providing more ammunition.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 994
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19935 on: Today at 12:09:33 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:53:06 AM
I don't get all the hand-wringing and faux outrage,it was just a flare & hasn't damaged the bronze (?) statue.

It certainly wasn't vandalised.

Basically people know we are held to a different standard with a lot of other fans waiting to pounce, and so feel the need to go in harder on the culprits.

Me I think whoever put the flare on the Dixie statue is a dickhead and it would obviously be used to tarnish us. It even made it into the Guardian (the need for ´balance´ for the slavering morons of the internet I wander?).

That said, I also don´t spend my time on twitter or following dickheads on the internet, so I don´t really feel the need to go in heavy either. Ignorance is bliss, and those who I talk to not on the internet about football from other teams (now I´m not living in Liverpool) have their heads screwed on. Everyone else I don´t give a fuck about.

That said, still a dickhead thing to do. We do have our share of arseholes as well.
Logged

Offline Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 690
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19936 on: Today at 12:40:24 PM »
We have our idiots and whoever put the flare on that statue is a stupid idiot - i'd go no further than that. I'd save the stronger words for racists, paedos and murderers. No need for the Echo to hyperventilate and get statements from Dixies family.

You have to remember that bluenoses are a prickly bunch and get a bit tetchy over things like a statue, we've seen it in the past when someone has stuck a red scarf round Dixies neck when we've won a cup or something - totally harmless and not like desecration of a grave or something but bluenoses go mad, foam at the mouth and write strongly worded letters to the Echo.

I can honestly say that if Everton won a cup and some wag put a blue scarf around Shankly or the Paisley statue it wouldn't bother me in the slightest, yes i'd be more annoyed if a hand flare was placed there but I wouldn't be foaming and wouldn't expect our local paper to hyperventilate and keep stirring things.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:46:11 PM by Onward Liverpudlian »
Logged

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,477
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19937 on: Today at 01:02:09 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:47:06 PM
the twats who put a plate glass window through on the club shop on Walton Breck the other week.
I must of missed this, was it in the Echo or in the news at all?

Another great performance and result from this lot last night. Wonder how long it is before the booing starts for Carlo Magnifico.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,387
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19938 on: Today at 01:08:07 PM »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 01:02:09 PM
Another great performance and result from this lot last night. Wonder how long it is before the booing starts for Carlo Magnifico.

The players are dreading the day they let crowds back in as theyll be getting booed and called a shithouse every 30 seconds.

The fans are dreading the day they get let back in as theyll have to watch that shit every week.

They should probably come to some sort of mutual agreement where they can keep the ground empty for the well-being of all concerned.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,861
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19939 on: Today at 01:09:54 PM »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 01:02:09 PM
I must of missed this, was it in the Echo or in the news at all?

Another great performance and result from this lot last night. Wonder how long it is before the booing starts for Carlo Magnifico.

Theyll be going with the its the players that are rubbish angle for a good while I reckon. And thats of course true in a sense. But the problem is, how are they going to get in Ancelotti level players.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19940 on: Today at 01:11:46 PM »
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on Today at 12:40:24 PM
We have our idiots and whoever put the flare on that statue is a stupid idiot - i'd go no further than that. I'd save the stronger words for racists, paedos and murderers. No need for the Echo to hyperventilate and get statements from Dixies family.

You have to remember that bluenoses are a prickly bunch and get a bit tetchy over things like a statue, we've seen it in the past when someone has stuck a red scarf round Dixies neck when we've won a cup or something - totally harmless and not like desecration of a grave or something but bluenoses go mad, foam at the mouth and write strongly worded letters to the Echo.

I can honestly say that if Everton won a cup and some wag put a blue scarf around Shankly or the Paisley statue it wouldn't bother me in the slightest, yes i'd be more annoyed if a hand flare was placed there but I wouldn't be foaming and wouldn't expect our local paper to hyperventilate and keep stirring things.

The slightest thing and now The Echo whip it up.and blues (backed up by everyone else who hate us) spread it around as much as they can all over social media.

Just don't be a prick. We've got some absolute bellends following us who can't behave. The club need to clamp down on any bad behaviour by issuing life bans because it has to stop.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 994
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19941 on: Today at 01:21:29 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:11:46 PM
The slightest thing and now The Echo whip it up.and blues (backed up by everyone else who hate us) spread it around as much as they can all over social media.

Just don't be a prick. We've got some absolute bellends following us who can't behave. The club need to clamp down on any bad behaviour by issuing life bans because it has to stop.

I think the most notorious example of this has to be that City bus incident. The bus greetings had been going on for years. Some dickhead on FB got a bit overexcited and started talking about making it ´hell´ for the City coach (when our coach had always been the focus). The Echo and the MEN plastered this guys little mock up poster all over the frontpages, built up a load of hype about it, and low and behold your dickheads got carried away, when without it they might not have even turned up - or at least kept the focus on our coach which is what it was always about anyway.

The papers got what they wanted!






Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,371
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19942 on: Today at 02:35:35 PM »
Guy who did it is a dickhead, and it's not over the top to mention it and to say so. After the bellend firing fireworks at the Liver buildings we could do without people doing inane bullshit.

Doesn't mean we need to feel guilty for it necessarily as we didn't do anything wrong personally but it's not justifiable and we should self police more. Perhaps they won't care but if the person that did it noticed they got a lot of condemnation from their own fanbase rather than laughter and pats on the back, perhaps the next idiot will think twice.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19943 on: Today at 02:39:52 PM »
I saw they were turning on Brands last night.

Pretty much calling him another Walsh.

He has been pretty below average with his signings, Barca have rinsed them over £70 million.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,638
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19944 on: Today at 03:14:43 PM »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 01:02:09 PM
I must of missed this, was it in the Echo or in the news at all?

Another great performance and result from this lot last night. Wonder how long it is before the booing starts for Carlo Magnifico.
No, it wasn't publicised. I was in the area and saw it myself.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.
Pages: 1 ... 494 495 496 497 498 [499]   Go Up
« previous next »
 