« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 494 495 496 497 498 [499]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1118207 times)

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,176
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19920 on: Today at 05:53:21 AM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:47:00 AM
I don't like to constantly criticise players (honest) but Tom Davies really is a bizarre footballer. He does nothing of note yet gets so much game time. He's just racked up his 100th PL appearance for Everton and it baffles me that he's got that many. It probably sums up exactly what their problem has been in recent years.

Davies is one of the slowest players in the league, his passing range is limited, he's not physically imposing, he isn't a goal threat. Can someone seriously enlighten me about this lad?

I guess kinda like Spearing for us, stays longer than he should because he's a local lad.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19921 on: Today at 06:08:20 AM »
Richarlison is shite.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Pages: 1 ... 494 495 496 497 498 [499]   Go Up
« previous next »
 