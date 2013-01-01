I don't like to constantly criticise players (honest) but Tom Davies really is a bizarre footballer. He does nothing of note yet gets so much game time. He's just racked up his 100th PL appearance for Everton and it baffles me that he's got that many. It probably sums up exactly what their problem has been in recent years.
Davies is one of the slowest players in the league, his passing range is limited, he's not physically imposing, he isn't a goal threat. Can someone seriously enlighten me about this lad?
I guess kinda like Spearing for us, stays longer than he should because he's a local lad.