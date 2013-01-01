« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

No666

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19880 on: Today at 05:20:33 PM
Being 'born' a blue, basically means your dad was one and you were too stupid and biddable not to turn round and say no to a life of misery.
So... Howard Phillips

  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19881 on: Today at 05:21:57 PM
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:20:33 PM
Being 'born' a blue, basically means your dad was one and you were too stupid and biddable not to turn round and say no to a life of misery.

And exactly the same applies to anyone raised in a religious cult who insist their kids follow the same warped route through life.
WillG.LFC

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19882 on: Today at 07:50:51 PM
Out of order who ever has put the flare on the statue of theirs.
jonnypb

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19883 on: Today at 07:56:27 PM
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 07:50:51 PM
Out of order who ever has put the flare on the statue of theirs.
Yeah I saw that, highly disrespectful.


Jookie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19884 on: Today at 07:58:09 PM
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 07:50:51 PM
Out of order who ever has put the flare on the statue of theirs.

Defo mate.

Not a big fan of Everton in general but no need for this. Minor discretion but just seems unnecessary and may cause damage to one of their statues where families lay flowers etc...

Like I said minor thing but I wouldn't be that pleased if Everton fans damaged the Shankly statue for example. Few of our supporters have defo dipped their toes across the line a bit in the last few weeks. Maybe lockdown is getting to some or there is that small minority who don't know how to act now that we've won the league.
Fromola

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19885 on: Today at 08:06:24 PM
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 07:50:51 PM
Out of order who ever has put the flare on the statue of theirs.

Some absolute wankers following us at the moment and giving us all a bad name. Embarrassed to be associated with some of the scum that have latched onto us.
Jwils21

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19886 on: Today at 08:23:29 PM
All the tryhard divvies are really trying to outdo themselves lately. Embarrassing
aw1991

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19887 on: Today at 08:53:05 PM
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:32:49 AM
Catcher with his usual solid predictions and foresight (posted after our City defeat so he was obviously really excited!):
Liverpool's owners, eh? Terrible record so far...
Already falling back to old ways here...United have become their first team again.
It's like this guy never learns
