Typical Redshite going over the top about minor victories. Earth isnt even in the big 4 of the planets in the solar system, its not even worth celebrating. Its like the league cup of planets. Everyone knows Jupiter and Saturn are way better.



You could have a point there. I mean Jupiter under performed this season and everyone managed to run rings around Saturn until they got their defence straight in the last few games.Then again, like our friend Pilks, you could be talking from Uranus.