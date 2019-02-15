« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19840 on: Yesterday at 11:35:09 AM
I for one am disgusted with our title win.

It has been totally devalued by only being 20 points clear now.

Its fallen apart in a week.


Yours, angrily TW.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19841 on: Yesterday at 11:36:48 AM
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:24:04 AM
The lad theyve signed from Marseille. He has actually been released after not agreeing a contract?

The right back who was substituted at half time in December?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19842 on: Yesterday at 03:31:49 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:48:56 AM
Typical Redshite going over the top about minor victories. Earth isnt even in the big 4 of the planets in the solar system, its not even worth celebrating.  Its like the league cup of planets.  Everyone knows Jupiter and Saturn are way better.
You could have a point there. I mean Jupiter under performed this season and everyone managed to run rings around Saturn until they got their defence straight in the last few games.

Then again, like our friend Pilks, you could be talking from Uranus.  ;)
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19843 on: Yesterday at 04:45:24 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:48:56 AM
Typical Redshite going over the top about minor victories. Earth isnt even in the big 4 of the planets in the solar system, its not even worth celebrating.  Its like the league cup of planets.  Everyone knows Jupiter and Saturn are way better.
They haven't even sent a team from Mars to beat us yet Shankly must be turning in his grave :no
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19844 on: Yesterday at 05:12:45 PM
Quote
Dear Sirs,

As an Everton fan I feel that I have to write in and complain.  I have found Liverpool's recent title win to be deeply offensive, and has resulted in my experiencing extreme emotional distress. 

You will be shortly hearing from my accident claim lawyers in regards the trauma I have suffered by your failure to prevent this atrocity from occurring.

Please ensure that, in future, such a situation is never allowed to happen again.

Sincerely,

A. Bitter.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19845 on: Yesterday at 06:38:05 PM
No doubt they take credit for all of Ancelotti's previous achievements and it'd be interesting to see how his and Mourinho's title and Cup wins compare before the "How the mighty have fallen" match on Monday.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19846 on: Today at 02:58:34 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 03:31:49 PM
You could have a point there. I mean Jupiter under performed this season and everyone managed to run rings around Saturn until they got their defence straight in the last few games.

Then again, like our friend Pilks, you could be talking from Uranus.  ;)
And Neptune's 'all at sea' - remarkably like Everton.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19847 on: Today at 04:18:13 PM
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19848 on: Today at 04:23:48 PM
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19849 on: Today at 04:24:41 PM
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19850 on: Today at 05:42:24 PM
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:18:13 PM
Some rant this. :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://twitter.com/ScousePara75/status/1279796036098195456
The poor child has lost his mind.  :lmao

Bless. If you're looking in, my bitter blue friend, I can point you in the direction of a good mental health charity that will be able to help you with your problems.
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19851 on: Today at 06:52:26 PM
