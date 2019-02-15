The lad theyve signed from Marseille. He has actually been released after not agreeing a contract?
Typical Redshite going over the top about minor victories. Earth isnt even in the big 4 of the planets in the solar system, its not even worth celebrating. Its like the league cup of planets. Everyone knows Jupiter and Saturn are way better.
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.
Dear Sirs,As an Everton fan I feel that I have to write in and complain. I have found Liverpool's recent title win to be deeply offensive, and has resulted in my experiencing extreme emotional distress. You will be shortly hearing from my accident claim lawyers in regards the trauma I have suffered by your failure to prevent this atrocity from occurring.Please ensure that, in future, such a situation is never allowed to happen again.Sincerely,A. Bitter.
You could have a point there. I mean Jupiter under performed this season and everyone managed to run rings around Saturn until they got their defence straight in the last few games. Then again, like our friend Pilks, you could be talking from Uranus.
Some rant this. https://twitter.com/ScousePara75/status/1279796036098195456
Page created in 0.031 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.31]