This is where they love to conveniently forget facts or events that happened:



- This was the earliest title win, and is now in the record books

- The media 'circle jerk' did happen, unless you were asleep from 10pm Thursday till the following Monday.

- Winning the title by your rivals losing has it's own iconic place in history (e.g. Leeds 92, Leicester 2016)



Literally all they have to keep them sane is the fact we can't celebrate in the way they were fearing.



All this represents is another challenge for us to overcome (either this year or next) and wait for the next line of excuses/crumbs of comfort to come out their backsides.



Plus, the league hasn't taken a break for the cup. It continued and it's only been 8 days since our last game and a week since we won it, which would probably be the same if we had won it in usual circumstances.I've said it before, but it really is a good job they don't care about us winning the league. If they come up with this rubbish when they don't care, imagine the posts if they actually did care!