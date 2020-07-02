« previous next »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19720 on: Yesterday at 02:08:42 PM »
He may get them playing some better football for sure - but they will still be in that 6th-10th mix most likely. Chelsea, United and probably Spurs still miles ahead of them (Liverpool and city of course too). Then Leeechester and Wolves are the question marks.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19721 on: Yesterday at 02:48:39 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:08:42 PM
He may get them playing some better football for sure - but they will still be in that 6th-10th mix most likely. Chelsea, United and probably Spurs still miles ahead of them (Liverpool and city of course too). Then Leeechester and Wolves are the question marks.

They're more at the Burnley/Palace level than Wolves /Leicester. They'v a long way to go.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19722 on: Yesterday at 02:50:06 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 01:57:13 PM
I really like Ancelotti, seems a proper nice fella and obviously he's forgotten more about football than I'll ever know. But him not knowing who Garbutt is lends into the idea of him not really being invested in the long-term. Ancelotti is quite laid back and from what I've picked up on over the years is quite lax when it comes to training methods and even tactics in games. That attitude can work and it has served him well but when you want to build a project the last thing you want to be doing is literally not knowing certain members of your squad. It doesn't send out the right signals to me.

He's not gonna be there all that long, I've said that from the start.

I'm convinced he thought he was coming to manage Liverpool reserves when it was put to him that he can manage the second best team in Liverpool.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19723 on: Yesterday at 04:21:08 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 01:57:13 PM


He's not gonna be there all that long, I've said that from the start.

Ancelotti's warming the seat for when they welcome home Arteta the prodigal son. Well, welcome him for the first half a dozen games and after that he's on his own.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19724 on: Yesterday at 04:28:26 PM »
Quote from: rockredrock on Yesterday at 01:03:31 PM
Moral high ground my arse.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/harry-catterick-story-part-3-3388691#:~:text=In%201966%2C%20midway%20between%20his,was%20roughed%20up%20by%20fans.&text=The%20incident%20occurred%20after%20a,%2C%20Joe%20Royle%2C%20his%20debut.

This is what I mean though, the people that did that, no matter how long ago it was, are not representative of the wider fanbase.

The lad holding his kid trying to punch opposition players the same.
The issues with police in Lille.
The pitch invasion at Bournemouth.
The fighting at Millwall.
Banana's thrown at John Barnes.

I'm sure if we bothered to go through it all we could write our own little essay on various aspects of their fans behaviour as I'm sure there is more, but like all teams they'll have some bellends and some sound.

It's just all so tiresome. The "never your fault" shouts about the guys at Pier Head and especially the fella firing the firework are lame and predictable. It's a fact that the fanbase was massively split and in the main disappointed at the scenes that went down that Friday. I think that's an acceptance of fault - it certainly is from me when I will openly call him a dickhead- so why it's pushed that we are some how trying to claim it isn't 'our' fault I don't know. And about 'our'... I'll take ownership of it as much as saying that the people committing violence and firing fireworks at buildings don't represent me and they are out of order and its their fault. I certainly won't apologise or feel guilty for something that I haven't done though. It's the rush to try and apportion blame to the entire fanbase that I don't like.

It's wilful ignorance on Catcher's part to try and claim everyone was happy with what happened or didn't think it was a problem/issue.

I enjoy laughing at them being bitter. I'm sure they love laughing at some of our weird banners or 'kopite behaviour'. But it's the intense focus on claiming the moral high ground that grates. That somehow all of us are bad people for supporting a particular team. It's ridiculous.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19725 on: Yesterday at 04:31:27 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:42:04 AM


If that rule had been in place in 2005 the team who finished fourth would have missed their opportunity to compete in the CL. As it turned out the team that finished fourth went on to miss their opportunity to compete in the CL anyway.
I have heard from more than one Evertonian that UEFA wanted an English team knocked out as early as possible and that's why Pierluigi Collina reffed their match v Villarreal.   ::)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19726 on: Yesterday at 07:04:43 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 30, 2020, 02:47:14 PM
;D

A sign of some of the bad deals and contract extensions Everton have made over the years though, hes 27 and has played a grand total of 286 minutes of premier league football.

That's utterly crazy, while not all signings or youngsters will make it at a club, they should still be moving them on if it is clear they aren't going to make it as a first team regular by about 23/24 (barring injuries or other factors) as keeping there longer than that just hampers the development of the squad and the player.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19727 on: Yesterday at 07:07:24 PM »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 04:28:26 PM
This is what I mean though, the people that did that, no matter how long ago it was, are not representative of the wider fanbase.

The lad holding his kid trying to punch opposition players the same.
The issues with police in Lille.
The pitch invasion at Bournemouth.
The fighting at Millwall.
Banana's thrown at John Barnes.

I'm sure if we bothered to go through it all we could write our own little essay on various aspects of their fans behaviour as I'm sure there is more, but like all teams they'll have some bellends and some sound.

It's just all so tiresome. The "never your fault" shouts about the guys at Pier Head and especially the fella firing the firework are lame and predictable. It's a fact that the fanbase was massively split and in the main disappointed at the scenes that went down that Friday. I think that's an acceptance of fault - it certainly is from me when I will openly call him a dickhead- so why it's pushed that we are some how trying to claim it isn't 'our' fault I don't know. And about 'our'... I'll take ownership of it as much as saying that the people committing violence and firing fireworks at buildings don't represent me and they are out of order and its their fault. I certainly won't apologise or feel guilty for something that I haven't done though. It's the rush to try and apportion blame to the entire fanbase that I don't like.

It's wilful ignorance on Catcher's part to try and claim everyone was happy with what happened or didn't think it was a problem/issue.

I enjoy laughing at them being bitter. I'm sure they love laughing at some of our weird banners or 'kopite behaviour'. But it's the intense focus on claiming the moral high ground that grates. That somehow all of us are bad people for supporting a particular team. It's ridiculous.
As ridiculous and as stupid as it undoubtedly is, I can still see why they pursue that line of blinkered, prejudicial thinking. The reason being, they lose hands down on everything when it comes to what their club are in business for. Namely; football.

Liverpool are an infinitely bigger club than them. Liverpool have vastly more trophies than them, and winning trophies is the reason sporting clubs exist. Liverpool have a bigger local fanbase. A bigger regional and national fanbase too. We also have an international and genuinely global fanbase, and Everton do not. Liverpool earn immense revenue, whilst Everton's is peanuts in comparison. Liverpool's name is known across the globe, Everton's is not.

Liverpool's home is globally famous. Everton's is barely known outside of the UK. Liverpool have the legend of the Spion Kop, but ask most people what Everton's end is called and 99% won't have a clue.

Liverpool are currently official champions of the entire globe. Everton never have been and never will be. In fact, they've not won a pot since 1995.

The facts are, Liverpool FC are light years ahead of Everton in every aspect of the sport you could point to. Everton fans know this full well too. Their behaviour makes that painfully obvious. Their burning envy, bitterness and jealousy betrays the fact that they are fully aware of the truth. When you see Bitters burning with rage, the reason why is because the painful truth kills them inside.

So, what can Bitters do once they know their club are beaten hands down on absolutely everything to do with the sport they exist for? Well, they move the goalposts. They make it about something completely different.

Enter, stage right, moral high ground. Now, it's not about the actual football anymore. It's all about how superior you believe yourself to be morally. Thats where the real trophies are.

Ok, they've had to suspend all self-awareness in order to position themselves on their ludicrously shaky hill of morality, but that's where they've chosen to plant their flag. The facts are, it's all they have now. It's tragic, but they have nothing left to cling to other than their desperately flawed sense of moral superiority, and that's why they push it so vigorously.

What makes it even more tragic is the fact that their supposedly superior morality simply doesn't stand up to scrutiny. They have an extensive charge sheet going back long into the last century. Violence, racism, arson, vandalism, blue poppies, bananas, NF and C18 links, white supremacist chanting... I mean the list is endless...

The problem with planting your only flag on the hill of morality is that in order to have any credibility, you have to be squeaky clean yourself. If not, you just look like brainless dickheads without a shred of self-awareness. For reasons I have never been able to fathom given their history, too many in blue seem to feel that they are better than everyone else and more moral and righteous than everyone else, but as none of this stands up to scrutiny, they just look more arrogant, pompous and blinkered than everyone else. Their self-manufactured delusions of moral superiority are sadly all they have now. The 'Morality Trophy' is the only one left they can go for. Sadly for them, this trophy only exists in their own minds. It simply cannot exist in reality because there are no perfect people. No perfect clubs. No perfect owners. No perfect fanbase. The reality is everyone fucks up sometime. Every club, individuals from every fanbase. Basically, everyone... including them and theirs.

Considering the enormity of our fanbase we have relatively few knob heads, but we still have them. In order for Bitters to win the morality trophy they have invented, they have to believe that rocket Man represents us all, that we were all at Heysel, whether we were even born back then or not, and we all contributed. They have to believe that one shout, one banner, one idiot represents us all too, whilst also believing that the grotesque behaviour of some of their own is not actually representative of Everton or its fanbase in any way whatsoever.

Basically, to push the moral high ground trophy, you have to be a hypocrite, because you do not hold yourself to the moralistic criteria you hold others too.  :wave
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19728 on: Yesterday at 07:11:57 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 12:56:02 PM
First Red Ron and now Crimson Carlo?
Quote from: IgorBobbins on June 27, 2020, 08:37:58 AM
First Red Ron, now Crimson Carlo
:missus  :D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19729 on: Yesterday at 07:16:03 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on June 30, 2020, 03:40:02 PM
Anything that one of our huge fanbase does, is automatically extrapolated to mean that every Liverpool supporter does the same by association, and we are meant to feel guilty for the actions of an immature dickhead.
If you think about it for more than 3 seconds, it is just plain stupid, a non starter in terms of logic. But does it stop them, no does it fuck, not when there's internet battles to be won and moral high ground to claim.

Then as you say, there is the selective amnesia when it suits. Despite the smaller number of fans and the tiny number of parades / big games / games abroad they've still racked up a fair bit of dickhead behaviour. As many fanbases have done.

You don't even have to go to the extremes of that dickhead either, just contrasting the 10's of thousands who went out to celebrate the league (ignoring social distancing) with the amount that turned up for the CL parades which was the best part of a million each time and you can see that our fanbase isn't one single entity.

By the same respect, as much as we may mock them for it, none (few?  ;D) of us think that all evertonian children are at their games to be wielded as a weapon by their parents.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19730 on: Yesterday at 07:18:11 PM »
they've just broke another record, 1st top flight team to concede 2500 home goals  :wave
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19731 on: Yesterday at 07:48:32 PM »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19732 on: Yesterday at 08:21:54 PM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 07:18:11 PM
they've just broke another record, 1st top flight team to concede 2500 home goals  :wave


Yep, just got that.  The first at being the firstest.


Up the Ev.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19733 on: Yesterday at 08:22:45 PM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 07:18:11 PM
they've just broke another record, 1st top flight team to concede 2500 home goals  :wave

The plaque will look great next to the cuckoo clock and that Moyes poster thing.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19734 on: Yesterday at 09:02:19 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:22:45 PM
The plaque will look great next to the cuckoo clock and that Moyes poster thing.
some collection that  ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19735 on: Yesterday at 09:04:59 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:21:54 PM

Yep, just got that.  The first at being the firstest.


Up the Ev.
;D ;D what would we do without them!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19736 on: Yesterday at 09:22:08 PM »
Pickford is possibly their worst player. Two years ago after the World Cup they could have coined it in.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19737 on: Yesterday at 09:34:05 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:21:54 PM

Yep, just got that.  The first at being the firstest.


Up the Ev.

They're firsty for firsts.

I'll get me coat.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19738 on: Yesterday at 11:29:40 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:07:24 PM
Snip ....

Basically, to push the moral high ground trophy, you have to be a hypocrite, because you do not hold yourself to the moralistic criteria you hold others too.  :wave

Spot on. 👏
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19739 on: Today at 02:59:14 AM »
Much as I love Ancelotti as a manager, I do see the wheels coming off eventually due to poor recruitment. I doubt they'd be able to break into the top 6 without some intelligent transfers, and Ancelotti doesn't strike me as a hands-on figurehead in guiding a club's transfer policy.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19740 on: Today at 07:08:44 AM »
Well whaddya know?



Everton are the true winners in all of this. The REAL pub quiz.



HA HA HA HA ITS BEEN MAGNIFICENT! WERE LAUGHING AT THE KOPITES


« Last Edit: Today at 07:16:50 AM by AnfieldIron »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19741 on: Today at 07:57:16 AM »
