This is what I mean though, the people that did that, no matter how long ago it was, are not representative of the wider fanbase.



The lad holding his kid trying to punch opposition players the same.

The issues with police in Lille.

The pitch invasion at Bournemouth.

The fighting at Millwall.

Banana's thrown at John Barnes.



I'm sure if we bothered to go through it all we could write our own little essay on various aspects of their fans behaviour as I'm sure there is more, but like all teams they'll have some bellends and some sound.



It's just all so tiresome. The "never your fault" shouts about the guys at Pier Head and especially the fella firing the firework are lame and predictable. It's a fact that the fanbase was massively split and in the main disappointed at the scenes that went down that Friday. I think that's an acceptance of fault - it certainly is from me when I will openly call him a dickhead- so why it's pushed that we are some how trying to claim it isn't 'our' fault I don't know. And about 'our'... I'll take ownership of it as much as saying that the people committing violence and firing fireworks at buildings don't represent me and they are out of order and its their fault. I certainly won't apologise or feel guilty for something that I haven't done though. It's the rush to try and apportion blame to the entire fanbase that I don't like.



It's wilful ignorance on Catcher's part to try and claim everyone was happy with what happened or didn't think it was a problem/issue.



I enjoy laughing at them being bitter. I'm sure they love laughing at some of our weird banners or 'kopite behaviour'. But it's the intense focus on claiming the moral high ground that grates. That somehow all of us are bad people for supporting a particular team. It's ridiculous.



As ridiculous and as stupid as it undoubtedly is, I can still see why they pursue that line of blinkered, prejudicial thinking. The reason being, they lose hands down on everything when it comes to what their club are in business for. Namely; football.Liverpool are an infinitely bigger club than them. Liverpool have vastly more trophies than them, and winning trophies is the reason sporting clubs exist. Liverpool have a bigger local fanbase. A bigger regional and national fanbase too. We also have an international and genuinely global fanbase, and Everton do not. Liverpool earn immense revenue, whilst Everton's is peanuts in comparison. Liverpool's name is known across the globe, Everton's is not.Liverpool's home is globally famous. Everton's is barely known outside of the UK. Liverpool have the legend of the Spion Kop, but ask most people what Everton's end is called and 99% won't have a clue.Liverpool are currently official champions of the entire globe. Everton never have been and never will be. In fact, they've not won a pot since 1995.The facts are, Liverpool FC are light years ahead of Everton in every aspect of the sport you could point to. Everton fans know this full well too. Their behaviour makes that painfully obvious. Their burning envy, bitterness and jealousy betrays the fact that they are fully aware of the truth. When you see Bitters burning with rage, the reason why is because the painful truth kills them inside.So, what can Bitters do once they know their club are beaten hands down on absolutely everything to do with the sport they exist for? Well, they move the goalposts. They make it about something completely different.Enter, stage right, moral high ground. Now, it's not about the actual football anymore. It's all about how superior you believe yourself to be morally. Thats where the real trophies are.Ok, they've had to suspend all self-awareness in order to position themselves on their ludicrously shaky hill of morality, but that's where they've chosen to plant their flag. The facts are, it's all they have now. It's tragic, but they have nothing left to cling to other than their desperately flawed sense of moral superiority, and that's why they push it so vigorously.What makes it even more tragic is the fact that their supposedly superior morality simply doesn't stand up to scrutiny. They have an extensive charge sheet going back long into the last century. Violence, racism, arson, vandalism, blue poppies, bananas, NF and C18 links, white supremacist chanting... I mean the list is endless...The problem with planting your only flag on the hill of morality is that in order to have any credibility, you have to be squeaky clean yourself. If not, you just look like brainless dickheads without a shred of self-awareness. For reasons I have never been able to fathom given their history, too many in blue seem to feel that they are better than everyone else and more moral and righteous than everyone else, but as none of this stands up to scrutiny, they just look more arrogant, pompous and blinkered than everyone else. Their self-manufactured delusions of moral superiority are sadly all they have now. The 'Morality Trophy' is the only one left they can go for. Sadly for them, this trophy only exists in their own minds. It simply cannot exist in reality because there are no perfect people. No perfect clubs. No perfect owners. No perfect fanbase. The reality is everyone fucks up sometime. Every club, individuals from every fanbase. Basically, everyone... including them and theirs.Considering the enormity of our fanbase we have relatively few knob heads, but we still have them. In order for Bitters to win the morality trophy they have invented, they have to believe that rocket Man represents us all, that we were all at Heysel, whether we were even born back then or not, and we all contributed. They have to believe that one shout, one banner, one idiot represents us all too, whilst also believing that the grotesque behaviour of some of their own is not actually representative of Everton or its fanbase in any way whatsoever.Basically, to push the moral high ground trophy, you have to be a hypocrite, because you do not hold yourself to the moralistic criteria you hold others too.