They seem to forget the absolute chaos they caused down at Millwall a few seasons ago the short memory dickheads.



I reminded some of them about it in that whatsapp group I was in after they posted the Liver building stuff. Well they went mental, it got really heated and they said the Millwall incident was probably Liverpool fans too!At which point, I left the group, they'd obviously become unhinged. Can you imagine any Liverpool fan in their right mind going to the expense of going down there to watch two Alehouse teams clog the ball from one end of the pitch to the other.