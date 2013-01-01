« previous next »
Online Yosser0_0

  U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,122
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19520 on: Yesterday at 10:29:46 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:02:34 PM
I wonder if they'll let him off?


Sorry, couldn't resist.  :-[

What an idiot he is.  :no

Think that joke backfired.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,750
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19521 on: Yesterday at 10:38:08 PM
Crashed and burned there mate.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19522 on: Yesterday at 10:39:13 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:29:46 PM
Think that joke backfired.
Yep, a damp squib.

At least I didn't get a rocket off the mods for posting it though. 😁
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19523 on: Yesterday at 10:40:24 PM
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,750
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19524 on: Yesterday at 10:46:50 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:40:24 PM
:sad

Don't sweat it mate.  I'm sure your aim will be better next time. :)
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,583
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19525 on: Yesterday at 10:47:02 PM
I laughed.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19526 on: Yesterday at 10:50:10 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:47:02 PM
I laughed.
Me too

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,122
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19527 on: Yesterday at 10:52:51 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:47:02 PM
I laughed.

Ah, your just trying blow smoke up his backside!
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19528 on: Yesterday at 10:56:22 PM
Someone's going to get sparked in here in a minute. 😁
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,122
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19529 on: Yesterday at 10:58:59 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:56:22 PM
Someone's going to get sparked in here in a minute. 😁

Aye, keep your power dry mate.  ;)
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19530 on: Yesterday at 11:10:31 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:58:59 PM
Aye, keep your power dry mate.  ;)
Well, you can Fawke right off now. 😁
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19531 on: Yesterday at 11:10:47 PM
In fairness, I think he just miss-heard a request from the crowd for a roaming candle.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,750
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19532 on: Yesterday at 11:11:42 PM
This thread is turning into a right powder keg.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19533 on: Yesterday at 11:17:29 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:11:42 PM
This thread is turning into a right powder keg.
Yep. The sparks are flying now.
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,122
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19534 on: Yesterday at 11:17:34 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:11:42 PM
This thread is turning into a right powder keg.

Fumes are frequently spoken about in this thread, let's hope they don't ignite that keg.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19535 on: Yesterday at 11:18:11 PM
Firecracker of a thread for a Sunday night.

Feel like telling a Guy Fawkes off after that one.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19536 on: Yesterday at 11:20:28 PM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:18:11 PM
Firecracker of a thread for a Sunday night.

Feel like telling a Guy Fawkes off after that one.
That's an incendiary comment, Flash.
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19537 on: Yesterday at 11:21:55 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:17:34 PM
Fumes are frequently spoken about in this thread, let's hope they don't ignite that keg.
Yep, it only takes one bright spark to come along.
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19538 on: Yesterday at 11:24:04 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:21:55 PM
Yep, it only takes one bright spark to come along.

We're in the wrong thread for that  ;D
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19539 on: Yesterday at 11:25:14 PM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:24:04 PM
We're in the wrong thread for that  ;D
😁
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,750
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19540 on: Yesterday at 11:33:18 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:21:55 PM
Yep, it only takes one bright spark to come along.

Agree! Place is already smouldering.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,161
  • Hates Poodles
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19541 on: Yesterday at 11:53:11 PM
Are we sure they have the right guy?
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,688
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19542 on: Today at 12:06:09 AM
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 11:53:11 PM
Are we sure they have the right guy?

No idea - but there are certainly a lot of heads exploding with the lack of respect being given to our Blue friends in this thread.
Online vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,977
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19543 on: Today at 12:25:18 AM
Someone needs a rocket up their arse as this thread has gone up in smoke...
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,717
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19544 on: Today at 03:51:11 AM
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:25:18 AM
Someone needs a rocket up their arse as this thread has gone up in smoke...

Check the draft forum pal
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,483
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19545 on: Today at 08:57:29 AM
Sorry to bring you all down to earth with a bang but you do realise that their chances of winning the Vicarious Cup have risen considerably now that either of  their two second teams could well win the Cup.

I suppose that'll give them 46 titles.
Offline AnfieldIron

  • Water Like a Stone. Local laundry service ...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,620
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19546 on: Today at 09:30:38 AM
God they've really lost it the past couple of days.
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,750
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19547 on: Today at 09:32:09 AM
Loved Jurgen's nice words about them in his letter to the Echo. Wonder if they will? ;D

Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,524
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19548 on: Today at 10:33:03 AM
To be honest I'm glad its still raining today, will anything quench the flames engulfing the Liver Buildings, surely only Steve McQueen can save us now!  ::)
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,026
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19549 on: Today at 11:02:02 AM »
They seem to forget the absolute chaos they caused down at Millwall a few seasons ago the short memory dickheads.
Online Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19550 on: Today at 11:07:25 AM »
We all know the idiot who fired the firework and his mates cheering him on cannot be defended but everyone's favourite novelist Catcher is making some ridiculous statements, even by his standards, on twitter.  He's actually made a comparison with Grenfell Tower  :o
Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,122
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19551 on: Today at 11:12:44 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:02:02 AM
They seem to forget the absolute chaos they caused down at Millwall a few seasons ago the short memory dickheads.

I reminded some of them about it in that whatsapp group I was in after they posted the Liver building stuff. Well they went mental, it got really heated and they said the Millwall incident was probably Liverpool fans too!
 ;D ;D ;D

At which point, I left the group, they'd obviously become unhinged. Can you imagine any Liverpool fan in their right mind going to the expense of going down there to watch two Alehouse teams clog the ball from one end of the pitch to the other.
 :lmao
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"
