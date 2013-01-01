« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 484 485 486 487 488 [489]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1096280 times)

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,120
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19520 on: Yesterday at 10:29:46 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:02:34 PM
I wonder if they'll let him off?


Sorry, couldn't resist.  :-[

What an idiot he is.  :no

Think that joke backfired.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,742
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19521 on: Yesterday at 10:38:08 PM »
Crashed and burned there mate.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19522 on: Yesterday at 10:39:13 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:29:46 PM
Think that joke backfired.
Yep, a damp squib.

At least I didn't get a rocket off the mods for posting it though. 😁
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19523 on: Yesterday at 10:40:24 PM »
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,742
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19524 on: Yesterday at 10:46:50 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:40:24 PM
:sad

Don't sweat it mate.  I'm sure your aim will be better next time. :)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,582
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19525 on: Yesterday at 10:47:02 PM »
I laughed.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19526 on: Yesterday at 10:50:10 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:47:02 PM
I laughed.
Me too

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,120
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19527 on: Yesterday at 10:52:51 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:47:02 PM
I laughed.

Ah, your just trying blow smoke up his backside!
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19528 on: Yesterday at 10:56:22 PM »
Someone's going to get sparked in here in a minute. 😁
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,120
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19529 on: Yesterday at 10:58:59 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:56:22 PM
Someone's going to get sparked in here in a minute. 😁

Aye, keep your power dry mate.  ;)
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19530 on: Yesterday at 11:10:31 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:58:59 PM
Aye, keep your power dry mate.  ;)
Well, you can Fawke right off now. 😁
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19531 on: Yesterday at 11:10:47 PM »
In fairness, I think he just miss-heard a request from the crowd for a roaming candle.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,742
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19532 on: Yesterday at 11:11:42 PM »
This thread is turning into a right powder keg.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19533 on: Yesterday at 11:17:29 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:11:42 PM
This thread is turning into a right powder keg.
Yep. The sparks are flying now.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,120
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19534 on: Yesterday at 11:17:34 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:11:42 PM
This thread is turning into a right powder keg.

Fumes are frequently spoken about in this thread, let's hope they don't ignite that keg.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19535 on: Yesterday at 11:18:11 PM »
Firecracker of a thread for a Sunday night.

Feel like telling a Guy Fawkes off after that one.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19536 on: Yesterday at 11:20:28 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:18:11 PM
Firecracker of a thread for a Sunday night.

Feel like telling a Guy Fawkes off after that one.
That's an incendiary comment, Flash.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19537 on: Yesterday at 11:21:55 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:17:34 PM
Fumes are frequently spoken about in this thread, let's hope they don't ignite that keg.
Yep, it only takes one bright spark to come along.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19538 on: Yesterday at 11:24:04 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:21:55 PM
Yep, it only takes one bright spark to come along.

We're in the wrong thread for that  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19539 on: Yesterday at 11:25:14 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:24:04 PM
We're in the wrong thread for that  ;D
😁
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,742
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19540 on: Yesterday at 11:33:18 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:21:55 PM
Yep, it only takes one bright spark to come along.

Agree! Place is already smouldering.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,161
  • Hates Poodles
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19541 on: Yesterday at 11:53:11 PM »
Are we sure they have the right guy?
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,688
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19542 on: Today at 12:06:09 AM »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 11:53:11 PM
Are we sure they have the right guy?

No idea - but there are certainly a lot of heads exploding with the lack of respect being given to our Blue friends in this thread.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,972
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #19543 on: Today at 12:25:18 AM »
Someone needs a rocket up their arse as this thread has gone up in smoke...
« Last Edit: Today at 12:29:33 AM by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Pages: 1 ... 484 485 486 487 488 [489]   Go Up
« previous next »
 