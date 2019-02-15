« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Online Perham

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19400 on: Today at 09:03:30 PM
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:36:19 PM
33 years since they last won the League ;D
Ah how nice it is to finally be able to make fun of other teams' title droughts  8)
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Online Riquende

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19401 on: Today at 10:04:00 PM
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:56:27 AM
Please tell me this is not photoshopped :lmao Doing the rounds on Facebook



Catcher mewling over the use of 'Tory propaganda' on that flag because apparently he's never heard of satire, the poor Dunning-Krugerite.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline WillG.LFC

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19402 on: Today at 10:21:02 PM
They cracked any eggs on their heads yet?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19403 on: Today at 10:30:52 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 08:57:20 PM
45 points behind the league champions.

Thats 15 wins clear.


Theyve won 11 games.

They wouldn't give a flying fuck if the league champions were City.

In fact they'd be full of praise for their achievements.
Online Garlicbread

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19404 on: Today at 10:35:11 PM
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19405 on: Today at 10:40:29 PM
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 10:35:11 PM
https://twitter.com/ToffeeTVEFC/status/1276628514272423938

Small time.

And what happened that bunch of gimps lit up the Liver Buildings blue?
Offline LFCEmpire

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19406 on: Today at 10:46:27 PM
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 10:35:11 PM
https://twitter.com/ToffeeTVEFC/status/1276628514272423938

Small time.

Small time indeed. Bitter c*nts they are... but who gives a shite? Liverpool FC are English Champions!!!
Online 4pool

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19407 on: Today at 10:49:16 PM
Every time they light the Liver building up Blue, we win something.

Keep it up, ta.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Brian Blessed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19408 on: Today at 10:50:06 PM
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 10:35:11 PM
https://twitter.com/ToffeeTVEFC/status/1276628514272423938

Small time.

Last time they did that coincided with out form becoming imperious and continues to this day, does it not? Are they trying to supe is up to win every game next season?
Online 4pool

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19409 on: Today at 11:14:48 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:35:39 PM
If you want a sense of the state of many of them, look at the reaction on social media to our players celebrating at Formby Hall. They're making it out that weddings and other social events were cancelled to accommodate Liverpool's players. Er, no as Klopp said they've been there since around the Palace game and opted to extend their stay. Only tested players and staff were allowed in the venue.

I think the rumor is two future Weddings were cancelled by Everton supporter families because Liverpool players used Formby Hall to celebrate... :D
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19410 on: Today at 11:20:59 PM
Carlo Ancelotti:

"I have a great relationship with Jürgen Klopp," Ancelotti told Sky in Italy. "We already met last week when everything was pretty much already decided, I already congratulated him even before this week's events.

"But really, Klopp is the architect behind the success of this team, not only in the Premier League - but also for what he managed to do during these five years since his arrival.

"With a lot of patience, he was able to build a perfect machine."
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online Tepid T₂O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19411 on: Today at 11:26:21 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:20:59 PM
Carlo Ancelotti:

"I have a great relationship with Jürgen Klopp," Ancelotti told Sky in Italy. "We already met last week when everything was pretty much already decided, I already congratulated him even before this week's events.

"But really, Klopp is the architect behind the success of this team, not only in the Premier League - but also for what he managed to do during these five years since his arrival.

"With a lot of patience, he was able to build a perfect machine."
Oh dear....

They wont like that
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19412 on: Today at 11:28:06 PM
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 08:31:15 PM
Youse lot our decent, just giving light hearted jokes. The state of their fans is fucking shocking. Holier than thou attitude sat in their mas box room in their monster hoodies moaning about people going to Anfield. No mention of the people attending the BLM protests (great cause granted) or the half a million at Bournemouth beaches. I'm fucking made up that we've won the league, to go with our other trophies and them little tramps can all sit their moaning to their scared wives and other bitter nobhead mates.

Let's be honest, that's all they deserve. They aren't important enough to warrant more than that.

Here we are in dark times due to the political landscape and the pandemic, and Liverpool have become the best club side in England, Europe and the World. Positive stuff in negative times. The city is buzzing with pride and bristling with confidence once more. Out today all you could see was smiling faces. Yet again, LFC have put this city on the map and brought it success. Despite that, all that far too many Bitters can do is cry, whinge, moan and complain.

They don't threaten us. We don't fear them, so we have no need to hate them. A few light-hearted jokes at their expense just about covers it really. They are best left to stew in their self-righteousness, their bile and their bitterness whilst we go about enjoying being winners.  :wave
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.
