Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 774304 times)

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #15120 on: Today at 10:26:31 PM »
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Online Desert Red Fox

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #15121 on: Today at 10:28:35 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 10:25:24 PM
The new Dickie Piss

https://twitter.com/Shazonetwothree/status/1219681969220571137?s=19

Imagine travelling nearly 7000 miles for them to fuck things up like that

but but but I thought international fans/"wools" were only a redshite fad! That the People's Club only had BORN, NOT MANUFACTURED supporters only from true Scouse heritage!
Online Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #15122 on: Today at 10:29:25 PM »
tbf their results have been fair under Ancelotti, but the manner of these dropped points will really hurt, and will be a wake up call for Carlo - if he ever needed one!

Wonder if he'll try to sign a keeper on loan for the rest of the season?
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #15123 on: Today at 10:29:27 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 10:25:24 PM
The new Dickie Piss

https://twitter.com/Shazonetwothree/status/1219681969220571137?s=19

Imagine travelling nearly 7000 miles for them to fuck things up like that
its the full Everton experience the lucky fucker!!! That’s like a massive Liverpool fan picking the Barca game as their once in a lifetime game!!
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #15124 on: Today at 10:29:41 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 10:25:24 PM
The new Dickie Piss

https://twitter.com/Shazonetwothree/status/1219681969220571137?s=19

Imagine travelling nearly 7000 miles for them to fuck things up like that

To be honest, if he's supports Everton he's kinda expecting it.
Online Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #15125 on: Today at 10:30:11 PM »
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #15126 on: Today at 10:31:29 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:30:11 PM

Yessss!  Bookmarked!

It's looks initially like he's trying to stop a horde of bees.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #15127 on: Today at 10:31:34 PM »
What the poor language removed is going on here then 😂😂
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #15128 on: Today at 10:32:47 PM »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 10:10:24 PM
Adam Jones
@Adam_Jones94

Ancelotti: "The players are really sad for this moment. I said to them I lost the Champions League final after winning 3-0, these things happen."

deserves to be reposted :lmao :lmao :lmao

Brave man.
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #15129 on: Today at 10:35:14 PM »
They've got 11 days off to grow Pickford some arms. ;D..they don't play again until Feb 1 at Watford.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #15130 on: Today at 10:36:33 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 10:25:24 PM
The new Dickie Piss

https://twitter.com/Shazonetwothree/status/1219681969220571137?s=19

Imagine travelling nearly 7000 miles for them to fuck things up like that

Got a point didnt they?

Doesnt that go down as a win ?
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #15131 on: Today at 10:43:21 PM »
Had the BBC Merseyside phone-in on earlier and there were some harsh words for Carlo, oh dear ;D
Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #15132 on: Today at 10:45:48 PM »
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #15133 on: Today at 10:47:52 PM »
Don Carlo's first mention of Istanbul. The old goat isn't going to last long is he? Get out while you can Carlo.
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #15134 on: Today at 10:48:33 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:43:21 PM
Had the BBC Merseyside phone-in on earlier and there were some harsh words for Carlo, oh dear ;D

Let me guess - Zonal marking, substitutions, Tom Davies, Pickford?
Online SenorGarcia

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #15135 on: Today at 10:51:57 PM »
"A football club isn't just made up of players, coaches and directors. More than anything else it's the supporters who make a club, and that perhaps is the ingredient which best distinguishes Liverpool Football Club from every other team. The supporters." - Luis Javier García Sanz

Thanks Kenny, for making us believe again. YNWA

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #15136 on: Today at 10:56:00 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:26:31 PM


The dive into the net is just pure amateur. He's like the fella who went in net during gym because he couldn't run.
Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #15137 on: Today at 10:56:29 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:48:33 PM
Let me guess - Zonal marking, substitutions, Tom Davies, Pickford?

Might be an element of 'When Nev southall was in goal'. Blah blah.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #15138 on: Today at 10:58:41 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:56:29 PM
Might be an element of 'When Nev southall was in goal'. Blah blah.

Maybe 'Howard's Way' got a mention? Nostalgia is all they've got.
Online Father Ted

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #15139 on: Today at 11:00:56 PM »
They let a load of primary school kids draw the team for the line up's tonight.



Rumours that Class 4B are soon to takeover the running of the club are so far unconfirmed.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #15140 on: Today at 11:03:16 PM »
The Digne one is a bit dodgy to say the least  ;D
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.
