FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #15040 on: Yesterday at 05:03:24 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:56:19 PM
Yes, but it would take years; they'd probably have to demolish and rebuild one stand at a time, which means losing match day revenue.  And the rebuild would probably have less capacity than what they currently have if they can't buy up surrounding land to expand the stadium's footprint.

They can't stay as they are, but don't have the money to fix the problems.  That's the very definition of screwed.

If they did a stand at a time they'd only lose £5m per stand per season. Chicken feed.

They would lose a high proportion of the boo impact as the open area during reconstruction would allow the sound to escape. The escaping boos would cause the locals to complain.

What am I talking about? All the locals will be in there, won't they?
4pool

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #15041 on: Yesterday at 05:09:52 PM
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:52:37 AM
Swiss Ramble's having a look at their books now



https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1219171852402163712?s=20



My favorite bit...

#EFC CEO Barrett-Baxendale noted, Significant revenue from regular Champions League football creates considerable financial barriers to entry. The earnings over the last 5 years reinforce her point, e.g. #MCFC 337m, #LFC 264m and #THFC 236m, compared to Evertons 22m.

You've never been in the Champions League luv....lol
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Craig 🤔

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #15042 on: Yesterday at 05:15:06 PM
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:09:52 PM
My favorite bit...

#EFC CEO Barrett-Baxendale noted, Significant revenue from regular Champions League football creates considerable financial barriers to entry. The earnings over the last 5 years reinforce her point, e.g. #MCFC 337m, #LFC 264m and #THFC 236m, compared to Evertons 22m.

You've never been in the Champions League luv....lol

Their fans wouldnt want it unless they got there by winning the league.
Chakan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #15043 on: Yesterday at 05:16:25 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:15:06 PM
Their fans wouldnt want it unless they got there by winning the league.

Mickey mouse tournament now anyway, anyone can win it.
fucking appalled

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #15044 on: Yesterday at 05:20:34 PM
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 05:16:25 PM
Mickey mouse tournament now anyway, anyone can win it.

If you think about it, the real big trophies are the League Cup and the Europa.
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Chakan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #15045 on: Yesterday at 05:23:31 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 05:20:34 PM
If you think about it, the real big trophies are the League Cup and the Europa.

Yup one day they'll win one of those as well.
Charlie Adams fried egg right

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #15046 on: Yesterday at 05:26:37 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:56:19 PM
Yes, but it would take years; they'd probably have to demolish and rebuild one stand at a time, which means losing match day revenue.  And the rebuild would probably have less capacity than what they currently have if they can't buy up surrounding land to expand the stadium's footprint.

They can't stay as they are, but don't have the money to fix the problems.  That's the very definition of screwed.

No chance. They'd explode when they saw the views of Anfield when they knocked down the Bullens or Park End. The cladding bill would be huge.
Lush is the best medicine...

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #15047 on: Yesterday at 05:37:51 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 05:20:34 PM
If you think about it, the real big trophies are the League Cup and the Europa.
and the biggest is the best team in the world called everton trophy
FlashingBlade

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #15048 on: Yesterday at 05:44:38 PM
Mates been going around work asking Blue ST holders can he have their tkt for the Derby so he can see us win the league....he said their language was choice!
ToneLa

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #15049 on: Yesterday at 05:51:56 PM
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 05:44:38 PM
Mates been going around work asking Blue ST holders can he have their tkt for the Derby so he can see us win the league....he said their language was choice!

Haha that's absolutely gold  ;D
jacobs chains

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #15050 on: Yesterday at 06:40:22 PM
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:09:52 PM
My favorite bit...

#EFC CEO Barrett-Baxendale noted, Significant revenue from regular Champions League football creates considerable financial barriers to entry. The earnings over the last 5 years reinforce her point, e.g. #MCFC 337m, #LFC 264m and #THFC 236m, compared to Evertons 22m.

You've never been in the Champions League luv....lol

Given that she is the CEO you'd think that she would be smart enough to spot that the biggest 'barrier to entry' is basically being a bit shit and never being close to qualifying.
Ratboy3G

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #15051 on: Yesterday at 07:15:47 PM
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 02:38:25 PM
This stuff is glorious. If I could speak and read Spanish I'd be checking the Espanol forums to see what they say about their superior neighbours. Or is it just Everton fans that live is total denial about a team that has set every record going and show no sign of stopping?!

I'm sure whenever the local Catalan newspaper does a combined 11, they always shoehorn in a few Espanol players
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #15052 on: Yesterday at 07:40:59 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:03:24 PM
If they did a stand at a time they'd only lose £5m per stand per season. Chicken feed.

They would lose a high proportion of the boo impact as the open area during reconstruction would allow the sound to escape. The escaping boos would cause the locals to complain.

What am I talking about? All the locals will be in there, won't they?

It's still a lot of money to lose when you're rebuilding a stand at a time; especially when you're in debt, heavily discount your tickets, and are probably looking at a build time of four seasons minimum.

Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on Yesterday at 05:26:37 PM
No chance. They'd explode when they saw the views of Anfield when they knocked down the Bullens or Park End. The cladding bill would be huge.

Nah mate, they'd leave that stand till last and put a great big bloody screen up at that end of the ground to hide FC Big Stand. ;D
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Lush is the best medicine...

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #15053 on: Yesterday at 07:51:23 PM
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 07:15:47 PM
I'm sure whenever the local Catalan newspaper does a combined 11, they always shoehorn in a few Espanol players
pickford being in the 2018 one due to him having a good World Cup was a classic
courty61

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #15054 on: Yesterday at 09:01:15 PM
I saw David Prentice in town the day after he picked 11 LFC players in the 2019 team of the year. I was going to say something to him but shit out of the challenge
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

harleydanger

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #15055 on: Today at 02:53:54 AM
Reminded me of Everton

https://www.betootaadvocate.com/humans-of-betoota/apprentice-whose-phone-has-been-cut-off-for-unpaid-bills-puts-20-inch-rims-on-his-work-van/

Quote
Apprentice chippy Luke Swainy (19) has today provided the older blokes on site with a rare glimpse into how his cannabis-hazed brain works.

Swanny, as he likes to refer to himself, has rocked up to work today with a $2000 set of KM702 Deuce Satin Black Milled 20 inch rims, on his $6000 dollar Toyota Hiace.

Its a new look that hes excited to debut, as he informs the world that this work van is also a weekend van.

This new impulse purchases appears odd, considering the fact that Luke has eaten packet mi goreng for every single meal since he was signed on as a first-year 9 months ago, and regularly complaining about the fact that his phone has been barred from service because he cant pay the consistently overwhelming bills that he racks up from indiscriminately playing Candy Crush at any spare moment, with or without access to wifi.

Im gonna lower it too says Swanny, while flicking wrist and making a clicking sound with his middle and index finger, as young males that age tend to do.

Drop her right on her guts. Maybe gets some airbags or hydraulics [teenage laugh]

Swannys honest belief that he will be able to afford any of those new features without a high-interest loan from a financial institution in no way associated with his current bank warms the hearts of the older blokes on sight, who begin to reminisce on a time when they too thought doing up a work vehicle was a good idea.

Might get like a TV or something in there for when I get some action

At time of press, Swanny was seen playing inappropriately sensual RnB slow jams as loud as his Kenwood 2 way speakers could manage.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

J-Mc-

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #15056 on: Today at 03:24:27 AM
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 04:54:11 PM
On Swiss Ramble this bit should worry them re profit sustainability rules

However, this season #EFC will lose £31m profit from 2016/17, so it is more challenging. My estimate is that club can only afford £20m loss in 2019/20, though they would be able to capitalize £19m stadium costs if planning permission is given before end-June, meaning £39m loss.

Spoke to a bitter in work about this, pretty sound like and you can actually talk football with him.

Said to him that theyve got no chance of getting the stadium built with finances like this to which he replied saying theyll get it.

When I asked him how, he said that Usmanov is funding the entire stadium build and that Everton wont be paying for it!

I thought he was all there to be honest but clearly not 🤔
Brissyred

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #15057 on: Today at 03:40:36 AM
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 03:24:27 AM
Spoke to a bitter in work about this, pretty sound like and you can actually talk football with him.

Said to him that theyve got no chance of getting the stadium built with finances like this to which he replied saying theyll get it.

When I asked him how, he said that Usmanov is funding the entire stadium build and that Everton wont be paying for it!

I thought he was all there to be honest but clearly not 🤔

Don't they ever wonder why he would do this?
kloppismydad

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #15058 on: Today at 04:11:39 AM
He's Moshi la's mate, that's why he's gonna do it!

Moshiri has been Usmanov's accountant and friend for years, so they believe Usmanov will pony up $1 bn from his $13bn net-worth to build a stadium. He may do that, but only if he sees a return on the investment which means one of two things -

1. He makes money when Everton start winning trophies and regularly qualify for the CL (oi, no laughing in the back!)

2. He charges them a significant interest.

But, but he gave money for free for Finch Farm!!
