On Swiss Ramble this bit should worry them re profit sustainability rules



However, this season #EFC will lose £31m profit from 2016/17, so it is more challenging. My estimate is that club can only afford £20m loss in 2019/20, though they would be able to capitalize £19m stadium costs if planning permission is given before end-June, meaning £39m loss.



Spoke to a bitter in work about this, pretty sound like and you can actually talk football with him.Said to him that theyve got no chance of getting the stadium built with finances like this to which he replied saying theyll get it.When I asked him how, he said that Usmanov is funding the entire stadium build and that Everton wont be paying for it!I thought he was all there to be honest but clearly not 🤔