FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13800 on: Today at 07:56:40 PM
Quote from: jacobs chains
This was such a humiliation that they have popped out the other side now. Reality has completely lost all meaning. Any lie they invent is as plausible as what really happened in their eyes.

Almost all of their fan base are basically Jack Nicholson at the end of One Flew Over The Cuckoo Clock.

And we're Chief...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13801 on: Today at 08:04:02 PM
Quote from: 12C
Fan Denial?
The Ricey feller is saying it is a redshite myth -there was no real difference in the average ages of the two teams.
Whatever helps you sleep I suppose.

Seems to forget we had a 36 year old and a 34 year old to bump up the average age of our squad.
Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,440
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13802 on: Today at 08:08:31 PM
Blue on the Moan-in tonight (at 55mins) with a novel suggestion to 'Boo them on Saturday as they come out of the tunnel'.

 :lmao

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p07x42rj
Last Edit: Today at 08:13:54 PM by Yosser0_0
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13803 on: Today at 08:10:52 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0
Blue on the Moan-in tonight (at 55mins) with a novel suggestion to 'Boo them on Saturday as they come out the tunnel'.

 :lmao

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p07x42rj

Dont they normally do that?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13804 on: Today at 08:23:29 PM
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS
They will initially. The novelty value will be big to start with. Even blues who haven't seen the inside of a ground in years will turn out, preening like peacocks. There will be much bragging. Many "best ground in the world" shouts. Lots of "blue Mersey" nonsense.

As time goes by, and they see it's same old shite, different stadium, they'll fade away again. They won't like the inevitability higher prices and the novelty will wane. It will end up being just another Riverside, but will go a long way towards bankrupting them.
That's exactly how it's going to go.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13805 on: Today at 08:34:09 PM
Quote from: Davidbowie
Was just thinking back about some of the humiliations we've dished out to them over the last 20 years or so -

- Gary Mac's 93rd minute winner at woodison in 2001
- Gerrard being sent off with the game at 0-0 in 2006 but LFC still winning the game 3-1
- Gerrard's hat-trick in 2012
- Mane's 94th minute winner in 2016
- 4-0 thrashing at Anfield in 2016
- Origi's 96th minute winner in 2019
- 5-2 thrashing at Anfield in 2019
- Everton's first team beaten by LFC's youth/reserve side in 2020


 It just goes on and on and on, we are taking the actual piss! Oh Everton, never change!  ;D ;D



The next one is always the best, looking forwards.to giving them a schooling in March, the implications of another win there will be massive.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13806 on: Today at 08:36:52 PM
Just remembered. Some soft twat had a piece of cardboard with a liverbird painted blue on it.

They are so unbelievably weird
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13807 on: Today at 08:38:38 PM
Couldn't find the motd from last night on the BBC, so have found it Footballorigin

Cut to 22:54 and concentrate on the "Booooo..." from the crowd.
Then someone shouts "FUCKING MURDER HIM ? ? ? ? ?" then the cheers as Curtis gets clattered.
Bunch of fucking bitter shitehawks  >:(
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13808 on: Today at 09:30:42 PM
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13809 on: Today at 09:34:18 PM
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13810 on: Today at 09:34:32 PM
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 10:49:16 AM
Also the Soto red and us winning

Plus the FA cup semi.

And the Kuyt 2 penalties game

Even the 3-3 a few years ago. They take the lead in the 83rd minute (last time they have led in the derby) and Sturridge pops up and equalises in the 90th min.
