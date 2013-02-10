Was just thinking back about some of the humiliations we've dished out to them over the last 20 years or so -



- Gary Mac's 93rd minute winner at woodison in 2001

- Gerrard being sent off with the game at 0-0 in 2006 but LFC still winning the game 3-1

- Gerrard's hat-trick in 2012

- Mane's 94th minute winner in 2016

- 4-0 thrashing at Anfield in 2016

- Origi's 96th minute winner in 2019

- 5-2 thrashing at Anfield in 2019

- Everton's first team beaten by LFC's youth/reserve side in 2020





It just goes on and on and on, we are taking the actual piss! Oh Everton, never change!



Also the Soto red and us winningPlus the FA cup semi.And the Kuyt 2 penalties gameEven the 3-3 a few years ago. They take the lead in the 83rd minute (last time they have led in the derby) and Sturridge pops up and equalises in the 90th min.