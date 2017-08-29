« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,619
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13720 on: Today at 12:23:36 PM
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:17:53 PM
Klopp at halftime: "Lads, it's Everton."

It would not surprise me if that is actually what he said. ;D
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13721 on: Today at 12:25:45 PM
http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/eng_prem/8377203.stm

This was a particular favourite of mine. We were on a garbage run going into the match and Everton completely outplayed us yet comfortably lost 0-2. We then carried on being garbage. Think it was our only win in a sequence of 8 or so matches.

Oh and don't forget the return fixture that season. The less famed win against them with 10 men.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/eng_prem/8500212.stm
« Last Edit: Today at 12:28:18 PM by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,707
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13722 on: Today at 12:29:31 PM
Serious question here.  Do Everton (and Man City) not have any sensible fan groups or supporter organisations similar to our SoS etc?

If we, as Liverpool fans spouted some of the same nonsense we regularly hear from 'supporters' of these 2 clubs, we would be held to task.  Told to wind our necks in and educated where necessary.

Its like when we were going through dark times with H&G, The Owl and many years of JFT96.  The fan groups worked tirelessly for change and have contributed massively to where we are today.

What I'm trying to say is that I just don't see Everton FC moderated whatsoever on or off the pitch.  Whether it be in the stands or in the pubs, the workplace or schoolyards and obviously the internet.  Their fans just seem to blert out exactly whatever garbage fits their agenda without ever being held accountable.

They are an utter shambles on and off the pitch and just won't acknowledge it. It really is the closest thing to "The lunatics are running the asylum" in world football.

Andy @ Allerton

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,264
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13723 on: Today at 12:36:42 PM
Quote from: Kekuleyule y'all! on Yesterday at 10:05:12 PM
Thing is, Juve fans were turning their backs on an expression of friendship that day.  We were making no such deceleration to Everton today, we were just singing our song to our team and supporting them.  I dont imagine one single Liverpool fan gave one solitary fuck about Everton fans turning their backs.  I bet barely anyone even noticed at the time.

They just look a bit daft. But then theyre used to that at Anfield, especially when their first team gets bummed by a bunch of kids.

I didn't even notice :D

Small time wasters
Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,707
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13724 on: Today at 12:41:19 PM
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:36:42 PM
I didn't even notice :D

Small time wasters

Mad innit

I was sat in the KOP effectively facing 9000 of them and I didn't even notice they had turned their backs.  The people with me didn't notice either

That's how insignificant they are :lmao
Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,120
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13725 on: Today at 12:41:58 PM
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 10:28:58 AM
They never stop with this shite do they

Utterly bizarre, their latest loss comes after we play a boosted U-23 side following a year that has seen us pick up numerous trophies and they think that beating them is what we need for it to be our day.  :o
Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,653
  • Yeah right..
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13726 on: Today at 12:56:08 PM
Dunc has seen enough already.. :D

MoSzizlak

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 659
  • Yum Yum!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13727 on: Today at 01:01:00 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:25:45 PM
http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/eng_prem/8377203.stm

This was a particular favourite of mine. We were on a garbage run going into the match and Everton completely outplayed us yet comfortably lost 0-2. We then carried on being garbage. Think it was our only win in a sequence of 8 or so matches.

Oh and don't forget the return fixture that season. The less famed win against them with 10 men.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/eng_prem/8500212.stm

Another one not to be forgotten, October 2007.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport2/hi/football/eng_prem/7043002.stm

Neville getting sent off for saving shot from Lucas in Injury time.
Dirk slammed home the penalty  ;D
Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,852
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13728 on: Today at 01:04:12 PM
Quote from: MoSzizlak on Today at 01:01:00 PM
Another one not to be forgotten, October 2007.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport2/hi/football/eng_prem/7043002.stm

Neville getting sent off for saving shot from Lucas in Injury time.
Dirk slammed home the penalty  ;D

Is that the one where Dirk somehow didn't get sent off for a brutal two footer? Loved that game!
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,619
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13729 on: Today at 01:05:26 PM
Quote from: MoSzizlak on Today at 01:01:00 PM
Another one not to be forgotten, October 2007.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport2/hi/football/eng_prem/7043002.stm

Neville getting sent off for saving shot from Lucas in Injury time.
Dirk slammed home the penalty  ;D

Remember that like it was yesterday, was Lucas' debut. ;D
jacobs chains

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • Rarely rattled
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13730 on: Today at 01:05:31 PM
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 10:31:13 AM
haha, there was a moment early second half where Duncan whispered something to Carlo and you clearly see Carlo answering "What?!?!?". His face was priceless as if he just heard the most idiotic thing ever.

Even in his post-match interview Carlo looked like he was still trying to process the wayward Scots ramblings. His eyebrow looked like it was finally going to declare independence from the rest of his face.
FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,356
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13731 on: Today at 01:07:41 PM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:04:12 PM
Is that the one where Dirk somehow didn't get sent off for a brutal two footer? Loved that game!

Forever known in blue circles as the Clattenburg derby
Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,085
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13732 on: Today at 01:29:59 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:38:51 AM
Is John C Burrows the one in the sunglasses or the other gormless twat.
Not sure, both look gormless to me but luckily I'm not friends with them on FB.
So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,699
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13733 on: Today at 01:30:26 PM
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:29:31 PM
Serious question here.  Do Everton (and Man City) not have any sensible fan groups or supporter organisations similar to our SoS etc?

If we, as Liverpool fans spouted some of the same nonsense we regularly hear from 'supporters' of these 2 clubs, we would be held to task.  Told to wind our necks in and educated where necessary.

Its like when we were going through dark times with H&G, The Owl and many years of JFT96.  The fan groups worked tirelessly for change and have contributed massively to where we are today.

What I'm trying to say is that I just don't see Everton FC moderated whatsoever on or off the pitch.  Whether it be in the stands or in the pubs, the workplace or schoolyards and obviously the internet.  Their fans just seem to blert out exactly whatever garbage fits their agenda without ever being held accountable.

They are an utter shambles on and off the pitch and just won't acknowledge it. It really is the closest thing to "The lunatics are running the asylum" in world football.

Blue Union for Everton.
thaddeus

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13734 on: Today at 01:48:31 PM
Ancelotti seems to have gotten off relatively lightly with their fans.  The players taking the stick instead.

Everton were dangerous in the opening 30 minutes and it was beginning to remind me of the Villa League Cup game.  Our youngsters playing well and more than holding their own but getting undone by the most rudimentary move from the opposition (direct balls onto a strong centre-forward or lobbed in behind our full-backs).  My inner pessimist was thinking this could be another undeserved thrashing... and at the hands of bloody Everton!

As it was we steadied and they completely and utterly ran out of steam.  Those Walcott sprints in behind that triggered Keown to say it was the best he'd ever played for Everton (!?!) just stopped.  Calvert-Lewin stopped winning the first ball.  Richarlison stopped making those runs in support.  In short, they were shot after a third of the match!

'Big Dunc' had them playing every game like a cup final and they eventually looked heavy legged in his last game, the dire draw with Arsenal.  They've had another mini-bounce under Ancelotti but the energy they've been burning in those games was never going to be sustainable throughout December and January.

Ancelotti wasn't brave enough to rotate his team and get fresh legs on the pitch.  It's almost like he was scared to rotate and get knocked out by us.  Instead he didn't rotate, saw his knackered starting XI humiliated by our B(/C) team and still got knocked out.

Everton is a far cry from peak AC Milan, Madrid Galacticos or PSG flattening the French league.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:50:07 PM by thaddeus »
Big Swifty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13735 on: Today at 01:53:45 PM
What gets me is how normalised their vileness is. Any time someone pipes up and says, "hey, you know maybe harping on about Heysel and weaponising it is a pretty classless and small time thing to do and doesn't reflect well on us", they are dogpiled and/or called a kopite. If they can't self-police into decent behaviour then what hope do they have?

Equally, giving us credit. Actually yesterday was a bit of a watershed for that - beating them with such a weakened team means the mental gymnastics are now no longer possible, even for them, and they are forced into crediting us and acknowledging the vast gap between the two teams. Doubt it'll last though, not see off the risible PEDs and VAR digs they like to blast out.

Finally, they have no clue about the problems in their club. Booing the players and having unrealistic expectations, putting undue pressure and setting their team up to fail time and time again.

Judging by a majority of their comments, they think their problems are the opposite: not ambitious enough. Fans clapping the players onto the pitch when they had a previous poor performance. These are seen as the core of their problems, even though the solution is really the opposite: growing within sensible parameters and slowly building the infrastructure for success, meanwhile supporting the team through thick and thin. They just don't get it and the cycle will go on.

Ancelotti must be wondering what he's let himself in for.
