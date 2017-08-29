What gets me is how normalised their vileness is. Any time someone pipes up and says, "hey, you know maybe harping on about Heysel and weaponising it is a pretty classless and small time thing to do and doesn't reflect well on us", they are dogpiled and/or called a kopite. If they can't self-police into decent behaviour then what hope do they have?
Equally, giving us credit. Actually yesterday was a bit of a watershed for that - beating them with such a weakened team means the mental gymnastics are now no longer possible, even for them, and they are forced into crediting us and acknowledging the vast gap between the two teams. Doubt it'll last though, not see off the risible PEDs and VAR digs they like to blast out.
Finally, they have no clue about the problems in their club. Booing the players and having unrealistic expectations, putting undue pressure and setting their team up to fail time and time again.
Judging by a majority of their comments, they think their problems are the opposite: not ambitious enough. Fans clapping the players onto the pitch when they had a previous poor performance. These are seen as the core of their problems, even though the solution is really the opposite: growing within sensible parameters and slowly building the infrastructure for success, meanwhile supporting the team through thick and thin. They just don't get it and the cycle will go on.
Ancelotti must be wondering what he's let himself in for.