Ancelotti seems to have gotten off relatively lightly with their fans. The players taking the stick instead.



Everton were dangerous in the opening 30 minutes and it was beginning to remind me of the Villa League Cup game. Our youngsters playing well and more than holding their own but getting undone by the most rudimentary move from the opposition (direct balls onto a strong centre-forward or lobbed in behind our full-backs). My inner pessimist was thinking this could be another undeserved thrashing... and at the hands of bloody Everton!



As it was we steadied and they completely and utterly ran out of steam. Those Walcott sprints in behind that triggered Keown to say it was the best he'd ever played for Everton (!?!) just stopped. Calvert-Lewin stopped winning the first ball. Richarlison stopped making those runs in support. In short, they were shot after a third of the match!



'Big Dunc' had them playing every game like a cup final and they eventually looked heavy legged in his last game, the dire draw with Arsenal. They've had another mini-bounce under Ancelotti but the energy they've been burning in those games was never going to be sustainable throughout December and January.



Ancelotti wasn't brave enough to rotate his team and get fresh legs on the pitch. It's almost like he was scared to rotate and get knocked out by us. Instead he didn't rotate, saw his knackered starting XI humiliated by our B(/C) team and still got knocked out.



Everton is a far cry from peak AC Milan, Madrid Galacticos or PSG flattening the French league.