I had the misfortune of sitting in Lower main. Could see most of them.



They are a vile bunch. Young lads giving it the big one, suddenly so quiet when a copper is stood near them.



I know a number of blues and they are all sound, that end today was disgusting however.



Sincerely hope they get relegated



They have some good fans, but also a very large number of utter vermin who follow them. Vile creatures. I feel for the decent ones who have to sit amongst them at games.I'm amazed we gave them so many tickets today. With their antics, they should get the absolute minimum we can get away with giving them.They also had the nerve to criticise the police operation today, saying it was unnecessary. Facts are, they've been acting like utter scum in derbies for years now and need sorting out.Rhylwall FC.