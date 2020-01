I'll be honest, after seeing the line-up I knew we'd have a go but thought Klopp was maybe content to throw this game, let his mate Thatsyourlotti have the win all for the greater good of us keeping players fresh for the real big prizes.



How wrong I was. This entire club are genuine mentality monsters. A team of kids and reserves played the shite off the park there in that second half.



Thatsyourlotti must be wondering what the hell he's got himself into with that lot.