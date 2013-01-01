We have more points this season 55....than Everton accumulated for all of last season 54.

And the season before that when they had 49.

Ahh but the one before that they got 61.

But it was 47 the season before that.

Another 47 before that one.



So in the five previous seasons, we've got more points in 19 matches this season, 1/2 of the season, than Everton had for the entire season in 4 out of 5 of them.



We could end up having more points over two seasons then they've had over four.Wonder if Fellaini would go back there after China? Assuming Carlo wanted him?